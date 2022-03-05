CASEY: On civility and the recent uproar on Montgomery County's school board

Perhaps the best adjectives we can apply to two recent Montgomery County School Board meetings are bumpy, uneasy, painful and awkward. Maybe “outrageous” is a worthy term, too.

My colleague, reporter Yann Ranaivo, phrased it another way. He called the confrontation at the board’s Feb.15 meeting “among the most heated interactions” seen in recent years at Montgomery County school board meetings.

The video is out there on YouTube, and his characterization seems to fit.

The dustup was between school board Chair Sue Kass and Alecia Vaught, a Christiansburg resident who told me she has two children and two grandchildren in Montgomery County schools.

At the meeting, Vaught was clearly frustrated that the school board had not canceled an in-school mask mandate after newly inaugurated Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order canceling them in schools across Virginia. That happened minutes after Youngkin’s Jan. 15 inauguration.

Vaught argued that Montgomery’s school board had previously followed former governor Ralph Northam’s 2020 executive order imposing mask mandates in schools. But the board would not follow Youngkin’s executive order that reversed the earlier one issued by Northam.

“You don’t want to follow [Youngkin’s] orders,” Vaught added. “Why is that?”

“It makes no sense,” Vaught added. “It makes all of you a bunch of hypocrites.” She explicitly suggested it was all about political party labels.

We’ll examine that argument later in this column, because we haven’t yet gotten to the meeting’s spicy part. That came seconds later in Vaught’s remarks, as she displayed photos on her smartphone to the board members.

Vaught, who held a mask in her hand, complained that Kass had “yelled” at her during a previous school board meeting for not wearing her mask.

“Here’s a picture of you, right here on Facebook, with a crowd of people with no mask,” Vaught charged. (Vaught later acknowledged to me that the photos depicted Kass in a setting outside of a school.)

At that point, Kass began banging her gavel, and said “That’s it!” And the two parties began talking over each other.

“I’m sorry, Ms. Vaught, but you are done,” Kass announced. “If you are going to disparage a member of our school board, you can sit down.” She also said Vaught was welcome to address the board on board policies, on students or any other germane matter.

When Vaught continued to speak about the photos, Kass called for a sheriff’s deputy in the back of the room, and asked him to ask Vaught to leave. He approached Vaught and requested she allow other speakers to have their say.

Vaught refused and continued speaking. The deputy backed off. When board members Dana Partin and Jamie Bond said Kass should let Vaught finish, and added they had experienced worse attacks from speakers in 2021, Kass replied, “those are my, that’s my family!”

“What do you think about our family?” Vaught shot back. “Our family is being suffocated to death because of your policies.”

At that point Kass said, “I’m done!” and walked out of the meeting. Vaught continued and finished her remarks.

This past Tuesday night, Kass apologized to the board and her constituents for her actions at the Feb. 15 meeting. She read a 429-word statement, with the explicit apology up front. Here’s part of that:

“Local elected officials have been challenged in ways that they have never been before. I’m not the only one who has felt these pressures. Every Board member that sits with me tonight has felt them,” Kass said,

“COVID and the undue burden that has been placed on school boards across the Commonwealth has strained our public education system and has tested the very institutions we have come to rely on. We all need to be reminded, including myself, that we can disagree without being disagreeable.

“But together, right now, we can turn a page on the division that exists within our community. One that returns civility to our work. One that accepts each other for the people that we all are. And one that understands that every time we lose sight of the greater goal we’re only hurting the children and students we are both seeking to help.”

The apology was a good one, because she’s right about the bigger picture. It was also the right thing to do because Kass’s actions were wrong in the Feb. 15 meeting. Evidently, she realized that afterward. So at Tuesday’s meeting, she acted like an adult should.

All of us lose our tempers now and then, and later regret things we said and did on the occasion. Apologies are the civil way to handle that. That’s the way everyone can move on.

But Kass isn’t the only person who should be offering an apology. Vaught should apologize, too. For one thing, her argument charging Kass and the board with hypocrisy is weirdly illogical and wrong.

Yes, school boards followed Northam’s 2020 executive order regarding mask mandates in schools. But then later, in 2021, the General Assembly enacted a law that required schools to follow COVID guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

The Montgomery County School Board was adhering to that law, which Youngkin didn’t have the power to override with his executive order.

Other school boards got caught by that 2021 law, too, when they attempted to remove their mask mandates too early. That happened twice with the Roanoke County School Board. (The General Assembly repealed the 2021 law this year, and that repeal took effect March 1.)

That’s why Vaught’s “hypocrisy” charge is nonsense. The Montgomery County School Board carefully and faithfully followed state law — which is exactly what its members should be doing.

Vaught’s effort to shame Kass by displaying photos of her maskless, outside a school setting, as some kind of evidence of “hypocrisy,” was even worse.

First, it personalized a dispute about public policy. That’s a futile road to travel on almost any occasion, because it only ratchets up emotions. Second, if Vaught truly believes Kass should be masked outside schools, then she’s holding Kass to a higher masking standard than the school board held its students to.

That’s what truly makes no sense about her argument. And it’s why Vaught owes an apology, too.

When we spoke Friday, Vaught said, “I don’t agree with that at all.”

“Why do you think I should apologize to her?” Vaught said. “I am the parent. I am the boss. … She works for me. If I want to go in there and sing the ABCs song, that is my right.”

Notice the juvenile attitude in those remarks. They bring us to a larger point.

Yes, there was an ugly dispute. The citizen started it, in a school board meeting, by displaying personal pictures of a public servant while attempting to make a ridiculously irrelevant point. The public servant ended it by stomping out of the room in anger.

But only one party in this dustup acted like an adult and apologized. Kass came back to the next meeting and delivered a lesson in public civility.

The other party, meanwhile, still hasn’t learned it.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter: @dancaseysblog .

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.