CASEY: Owner accepts $14,000 in dispute over car totaled by Roanoke trash truck

Aside from that, Jones owed more on her car loan than the insurer’s first offer. Had she accepted, she would been in the hole.

The insurer’s next offer was $10,472.54, which Jones also rejected. The lowest priced comparable Ford Focus that Krasnow could find for sale in the Roanoke area listed at $15,995.

I did a little research myself, online, with Kelly Blue Book, a well-known auto-pricing guide. It pegged the “fair market range” for Jones’ car in Roanoke at $11,026 to $13,181. The website also put the “typical listing price” for a comparable Focus at $12,639.

At the end of June, Krasnow filed a lawsuit on Jones’ behalf in Roanoke General District Court. And the negotiations proceeded.

Jones said that last week, National General offered $14,000, and she accepted. The current loan payoff on the car is $8,883.79.

Part of the compensation, Jones told me, will reimburse her for outlays she’s made for rides for herself and her 4-year-old son since May 10. It also covers car insurance payments she’s kept current since the crash, despite having no wheels.

Apart from those, Jones will net about $5,000 from the travail, which could make for a decent down payment on a replacement vehicle.