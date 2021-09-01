CASEY: Owner accepts $14,000 in dispute over car totaled by Roanoke trash truck

Given the speed at which information travels these days, it’s easy to get distracted and forget local news that occurred weeks or months ago. A case in point concerns Linda Jones, a single mom who lives in northwest Roanoke.
Back in May, a Roanoke garbage truck smashed into Jones’ car while it was legally parked on Madison Avenue in front of her home. Jones was inside her house at the time. She quickly emerged after the apparent accident.
Jones found the entire driver’s side of her 2016 Ford Focus gouged, creased and dented, and both bumpers nearly ripped off and hanging in the front and rear.
The damage was caused by the truck’s hydraulic grabber arm, which lifts and dumps those big blue city trash receptacles into the garbage truck. The arm hadn’t fully retracted before the driver attempted to negotiate Madison Avenue, and the Focus took the brunt of the damage.
“The driver informed me ‘don’t worry, the city will take care of it,’” Jones told me in May. The driver added, “‘they need to get you a rental car,’” Jones said.
The city never got Jones a rental car. Nor did it pay her any compensation. Its insurance claims adjuster, the Virginia Association of Counties Risk Pool, rejected Jones’ claim that the city was at fault, under a legal doctrine known as sovereign immunity.
That concept dates back centuries, and it basically grants the government immunity to many kinds of lawsuits, except when a government agrees to be sued.
That left Jones with one option — to collect from her own auto insurer under uninsured motorist coverage of her policy. State law makes a provision for that in cases when a government disclaims responsibility.
After reading about her case, Roanoke attorney Jeff Krasnow took Jones’ case “pro bono,” or for no charge. Krasnow had the car towed to W.G. Crotts garage in Salem, an auto body shop that’s been in business more than 70 years.
Their estimate to return the Focus to its May 9 condition was $8,035.77. And negotiations with the insurer — National General Insurance Co. — didn’t start smoothly.
In June, roughly a month after the May 10 crash, the insurer decided the car was totaled and offered Jones $8,635.33 to settle. Under those circumstances, the insurer would get the wrecked car.
She rejected the offer because it was far below comparable values Krasnow had researched on the car, a 2016 Ford Focus S sedan with a “Titanium” trim package. That’s the highest-priced trim available for the model.
Aside from that, Jones owed more on her car loan than the insurer’s first offer. Had she accepted, she would been in the hole.
The insurer’s next offer was $10,472.54, which Jones also rejected. The lowest priced comparable Ford Focus that Krasnow could find for sale in the Roanoke area listed at $15,995.
I did a little research myself, online, with Kelly Blue Book, a well-known auto-pricing guide. It pegged the “fair market range” for Jones’ car in Roanoke at $11,026 to $13,181. The website also put the “typical listing price” for a comparable Focus at $12,639.
At the end of June, Krasnow filed a lawsuit on Jones’ behalf in Roanoke General District Court. And the negotiations proceeded.
Jones said that last week, National General offered $14,000, and she accepted. The current loan payoff on the car is $8,883.79.
Part of the compensation, Jones told me, will reimburse her for outlays she’s made for rides for herself and her 4-year-old son since May 10. It also covers car insurance payments she’s kept current since the crash, despite having no wheels.
Apart from those, Jones will net about $5,000 from the travail, which could make for a decent down payment on a replacement vehicle.
W.G. Crotts told me the insurer picked up the car from his shop June 17 and that company has paid him for towing, storage and claims adjusting services. The car went to an auto salvage auction in Chatham, he added.
Why didn’t the insurer simply pay to have the car fixed, which would have been cheaper? Crotts told me in June that auto insurers often total cars when the cost of repairs is close to the car’s value.
“Insurance companies will spend dollars to save dimes,” Crotts told me. “It was a long, drawn out period getting a settlement for her. I’m just glad she came out of it okay. She’s a nice lady.”
City Attorney Tim Spencer told me in June that the city would send Jones a check for her insurance deductible. That was $500, under most circumstances.
But Jones’ policy has a $0 deductible for uninsured motorist claims, Krasnow informed me. And that’s exactly how much Jones has received from the city.
She told me that both she and her son, Josiah, have keenly felt the lack of transportation since May 10.
“He told me, ‘Mama, when you get a new car, park it in back of the house. [The city’s] not taking responsibility for nothing.’”
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.
