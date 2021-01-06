CASEY: Pesky deer, fine-print fees mar Vinton woman's car rental experience

Today, we’re going to examine a concept known in the car rental industry as “loss of use.”
Vinton resident Lindsey Williams had never heard the term until last year. But she’s become quite familiar with it since late summer, when Avis Budget Group began dunning her by mail and telephone for $500 stemming from a one-day car rental in June.
That month, Williams, 30, caught a one-way flight in a friend’s private plane to Raleigh, North Carolina, where she spent a weekend with another friend. For her return trip home, she rented a silver Toyota Corolla from Avis Budget for $38. She paid for the rental with a credit card.
That night around 9:30 p.m. a deer jumped out in front of the car.
“I was less than two minutes from home,” Williams told me Tuesday. The deer ran off, and Williams drove to her house. The driver’s side headlight and front left fender were damaged, she told me. She reported it to Avis, and her auto insurance company, State Farm.
At the time she picked up the car, Williams had declined Avis’ offer to sell her a collision damage waiver. That’s an optional daily fee car renters may pay that basically absolves them from responsibility for damage to a vehicle, provided they’ve abided by the terms of their rental agreements. It’s generally $10 to $30 a day for standard vehicles.
Some consumer advocates advise car renters to decline collision damage waivers if they already have an auto insurance policy on their personal vehicle. Most insurers will cover collison damage — if the driver’s personal policy covers collison, too. And often, the customer’s credit card issuer will cover the deductible in the event of an accident.
Williams was happy when a representative for State Farm informed her that the deductible on her policy was zero. The insurer would cover all the cost of the Corolla’s repair.
She returned the car to Avis Budget at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport the next day. Avis and State Farm took care of the rest. Williams said State Farm paid $2,276.19 for the Corolla’s repair, for which it spent six days in a body shop. And she believed the minor hiccup was all over.
Then toward the end of the summer, Williams received a letter from Avis Budget. Although the car had been fixed by then, the letter demanded Williams pay a $500 fee for “diminished value” and “loss of use.” The letter didn’t itemize the costs for either charge.
“Diminished value” is how much the worth of a late-model car declines merely because it was in an accident, even though it was repaired. That can be significant when you’re talking about an exotic car — such as a Ferrari.
But a Corolla is the least expensive car Toyota sells in the United States. Besides that, Williams said, “the fact it was a rental car already diminished its value.”
“Loss of use” refers to potential revenue a car rental company can’t get during the time it’s in the shop for repairs.
Williams, who works at the airport, was skeptical Avis Budget could have rented the car if it hadn’t been damaged, because the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted the car rental industry, too.
“My husband said, ‘We’re not sending them money!’” Williams told me. So they didn’t. The telephone calls began a few weeks later.
Beginning in late September or early October, Avis began calling Williams, asking for the $500.
“It was like, one call a week,” Williams told me. Those went on until December, she said. By then she’d informally discussed it with a lawyer she knew.
“He said, ‘Just tell them to take you to court — and they won’t,’” she told me. That’s likely because it would cost the car rental company more to hire a lawyer than they could possibly get in compensation from Williams. She hasn’t heard from Avis since.
Wednesday morning I reached out to Avis Budget to discuss this matter, but it wasn’t easy.
The company’s website notes its public relations department can be reached at this email address: pr@avisbudgetgroup.com — but that’s not true. Two emails I sent to that address each bounced back with this message: “The following organization rejected your message: avisbudgetgroup.com.”
After I dug a bit further into its website, I resent the message to pr@avisbudget.com. That one was received, but it yielded no information.
“Hi Dan — thanks for reaching out,” responded Abby Campbell, an Avis Budget spokeswoman. “As this is a legal matter, Avis Budget Group cannot offer commentary.” (One of my requests was for someone to discuss “loss of use” in general terms, if they couldn’t discuss Williams’ specific case.)
And then, I also did a bit more looking into the issue.
Kiplinger’s, a respected consumer magazine, covered the subject a 2012 article. It notes that only a handful of states require insurers to cover “loss of use” on standard auto policies. Some insurers cover it only if you purchase an annual rider on your policy. And some but not all credit cards cover “loss of use,” too.
So next time you anticipate renting a car, check in advance with your insurer and your credit card company. You may discover you’ve got all the coverage you need, including for “loss of use.”
And if you don’t, you might want to think of buying that collision damage waiver. Especially with an ultra short-term rental.
It would have cost Lindsey Williams somewhere around $20 for that one day. And that might have been worth avoiding all the later hassles, she said.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:.