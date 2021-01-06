CASEY: Pesky deer, fine-print fees mar Vinton woman's car rental experience

Some consumer advocates advise car renters to decline collision damage waivers if they already have an auto insurance policy on their personal vehicle. Most insurers will cover collison damage — if the driver’s personal policy covers collison, too. And often, the customer’s credit card issuer will cover the deductible in the event of an accident.

Williams was happy when a representative for State Farm informed her that the deductible on her policy was zero. The insurer would cover all the cost of the Corolla’s repair.

She returned the car to Avis Budget at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport the next day. Avis and State Farm took care of the rest. Williams said State Farm paid $2,276.19 for the Corolla’s repair, for which it spent six days in a body shop. And she believed the minor hiccup was all over.

Then toward the end of the summer, Williams received a letter from Avis Budget. Although the car had been fixed by then, the letter demanded Williams pay a $500 fee for “diminished value” and “loss of use.” The letter didn’t itemize the costs for either charge.

“Diminished value” is how much the worth of a late-model car declines merely because it was in an accident, even though it was repaired. That can be significant when you’re talking about an exotic car — such as a Ferrari.