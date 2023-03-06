You’ve probably heard about the “Miracle on Ice.” It happened in the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York, on Feb. 22, 1980.

In a semifinal game drenched with Cold War symbolism, an upstart American hockey team composed mostly of amateurs faced a squad of Soviet Union pros that had taken hockey gold in five of the previous six Winter Olympics.

Shockingly, the underdogs won, 4-3. To this day, many Americans consider it the greatest triumph ever in American sports history.

(The U.S. team went on to beat Finland, and claim gold, in the subsequent Olympics championship game. More or less, that’s become a footnote to the semifinal victory.)

Afterward, Lake Placid named that rink “The Herb Brooks Arena,” for the late coach of the 1980 American team. It remains the most hallowed ice in the sport in America.

Which brings us to the Roanoke Junior Dawgs, a local (and coed) travel hockey team of 15 pint-sized 9- and 10-year-olds. They play under the auspices of the Valley Youth Hockey Association, out of the Lancerlot Sports Complex in Vinton.

The Junior Dawgs experienced their own miracle on ice this past Feb. 26, four days after the 43rd anniversary of the original “miracle.” It happened in Lake Placid, where the Junior Dawgs battled on the same rink as the 1980 miracle team, in an annual tournament known as the Lake Placid Invitational. That drew 43 teams, mostly from the northeast.

There, the Junior Dawgs squared off against Yankees instead of Russians. And improbably, they took the championship of their division — Squirt A — in a 7-6 nail-biter against a Lake Placid-based team.

The Junior Dawgs shocked even themselves — and their coaches, parents and grandparents who made the 12-hour-ish drive to Lake Placid. Some of the adults were still pinching themselves days later.

I first heard about the triumph from a proud and jubilant grandmother, Marguerite Saunders, who stayed home rather than go to upstate New York for the big tournament. She called me raving about it on the phone, as her grandson’s family was still on their way back to Roanoke.

“It was magical,” said Jennifer Saunders Yearsley, Saunders’ daughter and mom of Junior Dawg forward Jack Yearsley, 10. “It was unbelievable. We went up there with no expectations.”

Junior Dawgs head coach Rob Parrish put it this way: “This little team from a southern town in the mountains, there’s no way we should be there.”

A long road to Lake Placid

Many people in the Roanoke Valley are unaware youth hockey in Roanoke is an ongoing thing. Parrish, of Salem, is also volunteer president of the Valley Youth Hockey Association. He said the organization’s been around at least since the 1970s.

It operates programs for beginning players, local rec league and travel teams, and a girls ice-hockey program that’s getting off the ground. Some 350 kids are involved, Parrish told me. They come from all over Western Virginia, including from outside the Roanoke Valley. (One of the Junior Dawgs’ goalies lives in North Carolina, a two-hour drive one-way.)

Despite their program's size and longevity, never before has a team from Valley Youth Hockey played in the annual Lake Placid Invitational. That’s a privilege youth teams apply for, in a process not unlike applying for college.

Among other requirements, applicants write a short essay about why the tournament should consider inviting their club. (It’s not cheap, either. As a team, the Junior Dawgs paid $1,200 for their tournament registration fee after they were accepted.)

Getting accepted is no sure thing. “It’d be safe saying, there’s a rumor that there’s a five-year wait to get in,” Parrish told me. “There’s a lot of teams that want to play there.”

Each invited team is guaranteed four games in the tourney, including one on the famed Herb Brooks rink, where the 1980 miracle occurred. (That’s one of three rinks in Lake Placid’s hockey-entertainment complex. Another is the rink on which the U.S. hockey team won Olympic gold in 1932.)

Preparing for the big adventure

The team applied in late August. Around Halloween, the Dawgs excitedly learned they were in.

Shortly thereafter, Parrish and his assistant coaches — Scott Kanode, of Salem; Paul Madden, of Blue Ridge and Trevor Bowman and Ryan Schilling of Roanoke County — put their heads together about how to make the event as full an experience as possible for the kids.

You see, none of the Junior Dawgs players was alive in 1980. Their own parents were tiny tots back then — Rob Parrish, the team’s eldest coach, was 2. Each Junior Dawg was born in the next century, more than 30 years later. And that made the Olympic “Miracle on Ice” kind of an abstraction. These kids had never felt those 1980 thrills.

So Parrish and his assistants (all dads to Junior Dawgs players, who grew up playing Valley Youth Hockey themselves) decided to give the kids the best “Miracle on Ice” experience possible.

On Jan. 31 — a Tuesday night — the Junior Dawgs rented out the Grandin Theatre, where the team watched the 2004 Disney movie “Miracle,” a sports drama based on the 1980 achievement.

Inside the theater, before the movie hit the screen, Parrish gave a pep talk, to jazz up the kids who would soon be playing on the same ice depicted in the movie.

In the days after the show, Parrish and his assistant coaches rooted through closets and visited thrift-stores, hunting for circa-1980s menswear. For the games in Lake Placid, they dressed up just like hard-driving Olympic Coach Herb Brooks had. (He favored camel hair or plaid sports jackets, usually with a tie.)

Marguerite Saunders and her husband, Frank, decided to add to the fun. They arranged and paid for the team and its coaches to have a dog-sledding adventure on a frozen lake, led by trained mushers, during some tournament downtime.

None of the kids had even been on a dog-mushing adventure before.

Before the trip, the Saunders ordered T-shirts for the Junior Dawgs and their coaches to mark the dog-sledding foray. The shirts’ front bears an image of a sled and some dogs, and just below, “JUNIOR DAWGS MUSHING DOGS – LAKE PLACID 2023.” On the shirts’ back, each Dawg and their coaches are listed.

“We just wanted to do a little something for them to remember,” Marguerite Saunders told me. “This trip was a big deal.”

Another first for the team was “pond hockey” in Lake Placid, Parish said. Team members never get the opportunity to play hockey outdoors in Southwest Virginia.

On the eve of the drive up to Lake Placid, the Junior Dawgs were 15-13-2 overall, playing in two different leagues.

There was lots of anticipation for a long weekend of hockey games and other adventures. But nobody fooled themselves into believing the Junior Dawgs would win the championship of their division.

Most of the players and their parents — and a few sets of grandparents — arrived in Lake Placid vir carpool on Feb. 22, a Wednesday. The Dawgs’ first game was Thursday, and they won it convincingly, Parrish told me.

“I didn’t expect we were going to the championship, but it became very obvious early on that we were the team to beat,” he said.

“We were really bonding,” said Carroll Schilling, 10, a fifth grader at Penn Forest Elementary. She’s the team captain and (so far) its only girl player.

On Friday, the team played on the famed Herb Brooks rink and won again. Jack Yearsley, a fourth-grader at Penn Forest Elementary, scored a goal in that game.

“When I scored the goal on the Herb Brooks ice, that was a moment I’ll always remember,” he told me later.

Then they won a third game Saturday, the first of two they played that day.

It wasn’t all wins, though. For their Saturday night game, the Dawgs got beat by the Westfield Bombers, a team from Massachusetts. But the way the tourney worked, that didn’t keep the Dawgs out of the championship game on Sunday, Feb. 26.

They played that on the rink built for the 1932 Winter Olympics, which were also held in Lake Placid. (The U.S. team took the silver medal in hockey that year.)

The championship was against a hometown-favorite, the Lake Placid Lakers. The Junior Dawgs had already beaten the Lakers in an earlier tournament round.

Early in the game, the Lakers went up, 2-0, Parrish said. If the game had ended with that score, he would not have complained. Instead, the Dawgs fought back to a 2-2 tie.

The rest of the game, “it was back-and-forth the whole game, one of us going up or tied,” Parrish said. “The championship game was an absolute war.”

With two minutes left in the third and final period, the Dawgs and Lakers were tied 6-6. At that point, the Dawgs gained control of the puck.

“We carried the puck up the ice,” Parrish said, describing the action as “like a fast break” in a basketball game.

Other Dawgs drove for the net. And by the time they got there, the puck made it, too. The Dawgs scored and went up 7-6 with 1 minute, 15 seconds left to play in the game.

“We had a minute and change to make sure they didn’t get a goal,” Parrish recalled. The Junior Dawgs succeeded. They became the Squirt A Divisional champions of the Lake Placid Invitational.

The Dawg players who were already on the ice raised their sticks in triumph as their off-ice teammates jumped into the rink, where helmets and gloves flew and an old-fashioned pileup ensued.

“It took about 12 hours for my heart rate to calm down,” Parrish said.

Postgame, in the locker room, he and the other coaches reminded the kids about the 1980 Olympic team, which Parrish told me was “the greatest example ever of a bunch of individuals coming together as a team, and playing above their level.”

Great things are possible when you play as a team, the coaches reminded the kids. Their own experience in Lake Placid was a perfect example.

“We didn’t out-talent the other team,” Parrish told me. “We out-teamed them.”