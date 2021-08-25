CASEY: Power company makes amends after Roanoke shade-garden destroyed

The man brought a catalogue of plants with him, Moles said.

“He said to pick out eight to 10 trees,” Moles told me. He chose some dogwoods and redbuds, which have a good chance of thriving because they’re native to this area.

Tuesday morning, the forester was back with a female colleague from the power company. Together, they dug up eight surviving bushes from the former shade garden and replanted them in shadier spots in Moles’ front and side yard.

They did a pretty good job, too. Unless you noticed some fresher-looking soil around them, you might believe they’d been in their new locations for quite a while.

The forester’s colleague and Moles, meanwhile, bonded over a shared interest in Buddhism. She encouraged Moles to visit a Buddhist enclave in Lexington where she worships.

The forester also took an 18-inch-tall metal statue that was damaged by falling debris. (Two other matching statues in Moles’ yard were undamaged; the trio was a gift to Moles.) The forester told Moles he would have it repaired by a welder, then return it.