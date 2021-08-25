CASEY: Power company makes amends after Roanoke shade-garden destroyed

Jerry Moles is one happy guy today. You could even call him elated.
Weeks after the 84-year-old called the cops on some utility line tree trimmers on his property, Moles has finally achieved a measure of satisfaction with Appalachian Power Co., which hired the trimmers to do the work.
On Aug. 3 and 4, the workers destroyed a shade garden that Moles said his late mother planted 40 years ago behind her house on Langdon Road in the Raleigh Court area. Among other sun-shy plants, the garden featured ferns from India and Japan, Lenten roses, hostas and more.
The trimmers’ initial work took away the shade that allowed the garden to thrive. A second crew then cut up trees and large branches felled by the first crew. The resulting debris buried the shade garden’s plants under 4 to 5 feet of chopped limbs and logs and killed most of them.
A third trimming crew removed the mess, but by then it was too late.
Moles emailed me about the damage as it was happening. One of his pet peeves was that he’d left messages for an Appalachian Power forester, and the forester’s supervisor, but neither called back. I wrote a column published in Sunday’s paper and by Monday, the forester was knocking on Moles’ door.
The man brought a catalogue of plants with him, Moles said.
“He said to pick out eight to 10 trees,” Moles told me. He chose some dogwoods and redbuds, which have a good chance of thriving because they’re native to this area.
Tuesday morning, the forester was back with a female colleague from the power company. Together, they dug up eight surviving bushes from the former shade garden and replanted them in shadier spots in Moles’ front and side yard.
They did a pretty good job, too. Unless you noticed some fresher-looking soil around them, you might believe they’d been in their new locations for quite a while.
The forester’s colleague and Moles, meanwhile, bonded over a shared interest in Buddhism. She encouraged Moles to visit a Buddhist enclave in Lexington where she worships.
The forester also took an 18-inch-tall metal statue that was damaged by falling debris. (Two other matching statues in Moles’ yard were undamaged; the trio was a gift to Moles.) The forester told Moles he would have it repaired by a welder, then return it.
“They provided the labor to move these [surviving] shade plants, they said, ‘pick out some trees,’ and in November a landscaper will come plant them, and they’re going to get my frog statue welded,” Moles said Tuesday. “It was amazing.”
Wednesday morning, Moles found the repaired frog statue in his back yard. It took less than a day for the forester to fix and return it.
Moles chalked all of the above up to “the power of Dan,” and said it was hard to imagine a better outcome.
“I was just overwhelmed,” he said gratefully.
Aw, shucks. It’s actually more like the power of the press. Use that to shine a bit of light on the untimely death of a shade garden and you never know the wonderful things that might occur.
Teresa Hall, a spokeswoman for Appalachian Power, said the trimmers from Asplundh have been doing vegetation management in the Roanoke area for a couple of months.
They’re “clearing and trimming trees and brush around our facilities so that Shentel can later install [fiber-optic cable] on the poles,” Hall said.
A subsidiary of Shentel called Glo Fiber is currently hooking up customers in the city and offers internet speeds of up to 2 gigabits per second at very competitive pricing.
“This vegetation management work will continue as needed in the Roanoke area for fiber installation,” Hall said.
And while Moles may come across as having a gentle-soul persona, the incident in his back yard wasn’t the first time he’s has tangled with tree cutters. For decades, the retired professor, anthropologist and ethnographer led a wildly adventurous career, before he returned to Roanoke in the late 1990s to care for his ailing mom.
For much of it, Moles helped small villages in developing nations diagnose societal problems, devise solutions and implement them. The locations include Sri Lanka, Peru, parts of Africa and Guatemala. After three months in the latter, a violent revolution forced Moles to flee.
In another career chapter, the Bluefield native taught anthropology and cultural ecology at Stanford University (where he had earned a Ph.D.); the University of California-Berkeley; the University of California-Davis and Pomona College. For awhile, one of his close friends — a fellow anthropologist — moonlighted as security chief for some of northern California’s biggest black-market marijuana growers.
Moles spent at least five years on Sri Lanka, an island nation about 50 miles off the southeast coast of India — before independence it was known as Ceylon. The way he talks about the place, it’s easy to assume he left part of his heart there.
In Sri Lanka, Moles initially shepherded American students studying abroad. But he also created an agrarian research center that’s still there and has support from the U.S. Agency for International Development and the governments of Australia, Switzerland and some other countries.
“We turned [Sri Lanka’s] tea plantations organic,” Moles said proudly. Today, it’s a leading exporter of organic tea.
One of Moles’ earliest clashes with tree cutters happened in the early 1990s, when he waded deep into one of that decade’s biggest environmental conflicts. That was the fight between timber interests and environmentalists over the Pacific Northwest habitat of the northern spotted owl.
Moles was appointed mediator between the two sides and spent two to three years trying to resolve the conflict — until someone on the timber side personally threatened his life, he said. At that point he exited the mediator role.
“I was forced out because we were getting results on the ground,” Moles said.
This time, the resolution was a lot better.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.
