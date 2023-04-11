After 25 years of living in the Roanoke Valley, Bruce and Freida King are heading for greener pastures. Bruce recently retired from a long career with the railroad, and the couple already have a place in Farmville that’s near their grandchildren. Freida, an accountant, can work remotely from there.

The Kings also still own their house on Buckingham Drive in the Deyerle neighborhood of Roanoke County. It’s mostly empty and they’re trying to sell it. But Appalachian Power Co. is not making that easy.

Their property lies below a high-voltage, 138-kilovolt power transmission line owned and maintained by the utility. A survey-by-air that Appalachian Power conducted of the corridor identified many trees that were encroaching on the line, or that could potentially encroach soon.

Since January, foresters from the power company and tree cutters contracted by the utility have been showing up at the Kings’ home. First, they felled a towering oak in the couple’s side yard near the street. Next was a large magnolia that stood further back.

Bruce said the crews told him they were cutting everything within 50 feet on either side of the line, which passes high above.

Then the tree cutters took down a line of 13 Cleveland pears, which stood along the edge of the couple’s side yard. Oddly, Bruce King said, Appalachian Power planted those about 10 years ago, after tree experts hired by the power company removed a line of taller pines were in the same place.

The couple said they understand the need to keep power-line corridors free of encroaching trees. But it’s interfered with their efforts to sell the house.

The brush and debris from the couple’s side yard eventually got cleaned up by the tree crews, but 15 unsightly stumps remain. Then a couple weeks ago, the cutters showed up again and took down two more trees — maples — in the Kings’ back yard.

That large pile of brush — I’d estimate it’s 50 feet long — is still in the Kings’ back yard. The couple fear it’s killing the grass underneath, which will deface part of the lawn at the house they want to sell.

Meanwhile, stumps from the maples remain. As do the other stumps in their side yard.

The Kings don’t want to list their house for sale until the stumps have been ground and the rest of the mess has been cleaned up. Already, the process has been happening for almost three months. The Kings wonder how much longer they’ll have to wait.

“We’ve got the house pretty much the way we wanted inside,” Bruce King said. “But the outside, you know, that’s what people look at, the first thing. You know they’re going to see that big stump setting out there, right? And all these stumps all over the place and they’re going to say, “What in the world happened here?’”

They said they’ve called the utility’s forestry department repeatedly and left messages, with little result. Last Wednesday, Bruce King said he wrote an email to the president of Appalachian Power. It’s hard to get a callback or a response, he said.

They aren’t the only residents of Buckingham Drive who’ve been affected. Across the street, the cutters felled a large spruce next to the home of a neighbor, Brandon Harmon. A 3-foot-wide, 1-foot-tall stump remains.

“They cut it down, didn’t grind up the stump at all,” Harmon said. “Left all the shavings in the yard, a huge stack of shavings for about three weeks.”

Eventually, the tree cutters removed the pile of shavings. But it appears that in felling the spruce, the cutters damaged or destroyed four boxwoods growing near the former tree’s base.

“Nobody kept coming out to do anything about it,” Harmon said.

I took their concerns and questions to Teresa Hall, a local spokeswoman for the electric utility. She advised patience, and said the stump work and remaining brush removal along Buckingham Drive should happen “in the next couple of weeks.”

“The company began trimming and removing trees and brush beneath the transmission line in this area earlier this year,” Hall said in an email. “This maintenance will continue over the summer, possibly through early September.

“For cost savings/budgetary reasons, we don’t remove the brush and grind the stumps until we have several to do in an area. It’s more cost effective to bring in a contractor to do multiple locations versus one at a time,” she added.

Why is the power company removing trees it earlier planted, to replace others that it cut down long ago? Bruce King said when pear trees were planted, the power company assured him they’d never grow tall enough to interfere with the electric line.

That turned out to be not-so-good information.

Hall said during the flyover of the corridor, “the forester noticed the tops of the Cleveland pear trees in this area were burnt from coming in contact with the transmission wire. We had to remove the trees for safety and reliability reasons.”

Although Cleveland pear trees don’t grow especially tall, “over time what we’ve found is that they often grow quicker and larger in neighborhoods where yards are fertilized and maintained; thus, creating a clearance issue as was the case here,” Hall said.

“What many folks may not know is that transmission wires will sag when the electricity flow is especially high i.e., when customers are using more electricity to stay warm during extremely cold temperatures or to cool their homes when temps are higher during the summer months.”

And what about Brandon Harmon’s destroyed boxwoods?

“This appears to be a communication issue,” Hall replied. “Our forester is unaware of the situation with the boxwoods on Mr. Harmon’s property. We’re happy to talk with Mr. Harmon about this.”