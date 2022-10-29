CASEY: Predict Rep. Ben Cline’s vote in Roanoke; win a lunch with Dan

You may recall Frankie Four Eyes, my degenerate gambler pal. Mostly he bets on sports, and occasionally Bitcoin (ouch!), but each election season Frankie and I also get down a wager regarding politics. The loser buys dinner.

This year, he’s betting Republicans will regain control of the House and the Senate. I bet Democrats would retain control. Any other outcome and the bet’s off. But lately, Frankie’s been tormenting me. He’s drooling with anticipation.

Frankie’s so sure he’ll win, he began text-gloating me two weeks before the election.

“I’d load up on antidepressants Nov. 8,” Frankie suggested in a jubilant text Wednesday, after the Pennsylvania Senate debate. “Thank God for [Democratic candidate John] Fetterman! He’s got all the Dems in a free fall.”

Our dinner bet isn’t the only thing on the line in the general election. I’m offering lunch to the reader who most closely predicts the percentage of the vote Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, garners within the city of Roanoke.

By now you’re familiar with Cline, who has the better part of two congressional terms under his belt. He once worked on Capitol Hill for former Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Roanoke County. Later, Cline served in the Virginia General Assembly as a delegate from Rockbridge County.

The 6th Congressional District comprises 10 counties and seven cities, plus parts of Roanoke and Bedford counties. Most of that area constitutes the Shenandoah Valley, and Roanoke is the district’s largest city. (The 6th District also includes Bath and Highland counties.)

These days, only a fool would bet on a Democrat to win that district. The last time it happened was in 1990, when then-incumbent Rep. Jim Olin pulled 83% against independent Gerald Berg. Since then, it’s been a reliable Republican seat.

Goodlatte first won it in 1992, after Olin retired. Early on, Goodlatte said he’d limit himself to six terms, but he later changed his mind. He held the seat for 12 terms.

In that first outing, 1992, Goodlatte won 60% of the vote districtwide, which proved to be his lowest margin ever. But he lost the city of Roanoke to Democrat Steve Musselwhite that year. Goodlatte pulled 48.1% of Roanoke votes in the election. The difference between the two candidates was slightly more than 1,200 votes, out of 33,559 ballots cast.

Goodlatte’s popularity proved so strong that 6th District Democrats didn’t even bother to field a candidate in more than half of his subsequent elections.

One of those was in 1994, Goodlatte’s first bid for reelection. That year, he took 99.9% of votes across the district and in Roanoke. Districtwide, the only dissenting votes were 189 write-ins, out of 126,455 votes cast.

And Goodlatte was popular in the city for the rest of the 1990s. Seeking a third term in 1996, Goodlatte trounced Jeff Grey, a largely unknown Rockbridge County Democrat, winning 56% of Roanoke’s 30,053 votes.

In 1998, Goodlatte performed even better against former Democrat (and now independent) David Bowers, Roanoke’s mayor at the time. Versus Bowers, Goodlatte won 57.9% of Roanoke’s general election votes, which numbered 20,174.

Democrats didn’t even bother to field a 6th District candidate in the next four elections. Then in 2008, Democrats nominated political newcomer Sam Rasoul of Roanoke, who lost the election but won the city handily. That year, Goodlatte pulled 43.9% of the city vote, out of 39,882 votes cast. (Currently, Rasoul is a delegate from Roanoke in the Virginia General Assembly.)

The next election, in 2010, was one of those years Democrats didn’t field a candidate. That year, two independents ran against Goodlatte, including Jeff Vanke of Roanoke. Goodlatte won 65.3% of the city’s 18,595 votes.

In 2012, a presidential election year, 36,627 Roanoke voters cast ballots in the 6th District election. Running against Democrat Andy Schmooker, Goodlatte lost Roanoke with 47.6% of the vote (although he won the 6th District with more than 65%).

In 2014, the Democrats once again failed to field a candidate. Goodlatte ran against Libertarian William Hammer and Independent-Green candidate Elaine Hildebrandt. Goodlatte won 61.4% of Roanoke’s 18,738 votes that year.

The presidential election year of 2016 was Goodlatte’s last election, and he won the 6th District with 66.6% of the vote against Democrat Kai Degner, a former mayor of Harrisonburg. In Roanoke that year, 38,086 residents voted, with Goodlatte taking 48% of the Roanoke vote.

Cline’s first congressional election was in 2018, against Democrat Jennifer Lewis of Waynesboro. That year, Cline won the district with 59.7% of the vote. But Cline didn’t do as well in Roanoke.

Out of 31,243 ballots in the city, he pulled 36.9%. That was the worst showing by a Republican congressional candidate in Roanoke since 1982, when GOP nominee Kevin Miller pulled 34.2% of the city vote against Democrat Olin.

In 2020, 42,082 Roanoke voters cast ballots when Cline ran against Democrat Nicholas Betts. Cline took 41.2% of the Roanoke vote, although he won the 6th District with just under 65%.

This year, Lewis is once again challenging Cline, and the question of the day is, how will he do among Roanoke voters this time around?

The contest is open to any reader, whether a resident of the city or not. You can enter by emailing your predictions to dan.casey@roanoke.com, no later than 11:59 p.m. Nov. 7.

Put “Cline—Roanoke” in the subject line. In the email body, guess the percentage Cline will take in the city, in terms of three digits, such as 44.8%.

As a tiebreaker, entrants should also predict the total number of congressional votes cast in Roanoke for the 2022 election. That’ll decide the lunch winner in the event more than one person nails Cline’s percentage.

Contestants must also send me their name and locality of residence, which may be published, and a phone number (which will not be). A winner will be determined once the vote is certified.

Hint: The Virginia Department of Elections Historical Elections Database may be useful in devising your prediction. However, it’s not always accurate. I found three errors in its listings while plumbing the 6th Congressional District’s elections history.

So beware!