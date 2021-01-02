CASEY: Presenting the 2020 Dano Awards for Glaring Public Stupidity

Many people recognized the case as akin to suing your neighbor because you don’t like the way she bakes macaroni and cheese. And it seemed obvious that Paxton, currently the subject of a federal corruption investigation, filed the case to curry favor — and perhaps angle for a pardon — from Trump.

Nevertheless, our congressmen jumped to support overturning the election like lemmings running over an undemocratic cliff. Yikes, their guy lost by more than 7 million votes. Perhaps Morgan and Ben are a couple of amendments short a of a constitution. Can’t we do better?

This is the first year we have married couples jointly earning awards for their foibles and faux pas. And the first up are former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. and his adventurous wife, Becki.

The ex-university president and first lady forfeited their plum positions after Becki acknowledged having a long-running affair with a 20-something pool boy she and Jerry met in Miami. They also kindly set up the young man in business, at a gay-friendly hostel in South Beach.