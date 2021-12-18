CASEY: Presenting the 2021 Dano Awards for glaring public stupidty

The last column of the year is always a humdinger, because of the wonderfully pungent honors it bestows to Virginia newsmakers from the previous 12 months. Those are known as the Dano Awards for Glaring Public Stupidity.

Think of them as the opposite of the much less estimable Nobel prizes. The chief difference is, the Danos recognize guffaw-provoking moments of ignorance, hypocrisy and hilarity, rather than life-saving medical discoveries. Because laughter’s the best medicine around, right?

Topping a long list this year is former governor Terry McAuliffe, the silver-tongued and self-effacing Yankee who occupied Virginia’s governor’s mansion between 2014 and 2018.

McAuliffe’s 2021 re-election campaign was going swimmingly until – oops! – a brief utterance during September’s gubernatorial debate. It comprised 12 words: “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

He might as well have added, “I don’t think parents should be telling their kids what they should eat, or wear, or how to brush their teeth or when they should go to bed.”

Republican Glenn Youngkin promptly pounced on the quip, spending $20 million of his own money buying TV ads to ensure McAuliffe’s gaffe reached every live and dead Old Dominion voter. For Terry, it went all downhill from there.

In a state Joe Biden won a year earlier by more than 10 percentage points, McAuliffe lost to Youngkin by roughly two.

For that, McAuliffe wins the Dano for “Most Effective Spokesmodel in a Glenn Youngkin Campaign Ad.” The subcategory is, “How to Commit Political Hari-Kari in 5 Seconds.”

If you’ve ventured south of Roanoke on U.S 220 lately, you’ve probably noticed the efforts of our next Dano Award winner. Retail kingpin Whitey Taylor owns the Trump Store, in a former church at the only stoplight in Boones Mill.

The ecclesiastical trappings are perfect for fans of the ex-president, who believe faith is much more potent than fact. And Taylor’s enterprise is a roaring success. Apparently, the Trump Store has become Boones Mill’s biggest industry, overtaking the lawn ornaments stand that sells Confederate flags and antebellum statuettes.

Totally unconfirmed rumors suggest that Taylor’s milked more than $1 billion from Trumpers internationally by selling them “F—- Joe-Biden” flags and posters featuring the ex-president’s face atop Rambo’s physique. The Trump Store is where where I got my prized $15 QAnon cap.

So Whitey takes the Dano in the category, “Virginia Retailer of the Year,” and in the subcategory, “Laughing All the Way to the Bank.” And his customers (like me) get the Dano Award for “A Fool and his Money are Soon Parted.”

Have you ever noticed most Dano Awards are go to characters who possess both X and Y sex chromosomes? This year, we shall cure that obvious pattern of gender discrimination.

Our first female winner of 2021 is Del.-Elect Marie March, the cowboy-boots-and-hat-doffing Republican restaurateur from Floyd. In November, she won an open seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.

This past October, March gave a YouTube speech that chastised Montgomery County’s GOP leaders because they didn’t enthusiastically support her candidacy after she triumphed in the 7th District Republican primary.

“When I was elected as the GOP nominee in April, I was under the impression that folks would put aside their feelings and support me as their nominee,” March said. “I was hopeful that the other candidates would be solid enough to publicly admit defeat, call and congratulate and throw their support behind me.

“Because we all teach our kids to line up, shake hands and say ‘good game’ after the game or after the race. Well, this is not taking place here at all,” March said.

She had a quite different attitude only 10 months earlier, however. After President Joe Biden was elected by a 7-million-vote margin over Donald Trump, March wasn’t in a calling-and-congratulating mood.

Instead, she drove to Washington, D.C., for the Jan. 6 “Stop The Steal” rally, which she later swore she left early. Diplomatically, March termed that event a “Trump Festival.”

Some festival, huh? Most of us recall it differently, especially after hundreds of numbskulls stormed the U.S. Capitol and delayed Congress’ counting of electoral votes. Five people died and at least 140 cops were injured.

That wins March the Dano for “Politician Most Oblivious to Hypocrisy.”

March’s friend, Christiansburg Councilwoman Johana Hicks, also merits a 2021 Dano Award. She sued the town she helps preside over for nonexistent violations of the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.

After a judge dismissed the case, Hicks demanded an apology from her colleagues on town council. She’s still waiting. She wins the Dano category, “Most Brazen Attempt to Snatch Victory from the Jaws of Defeat.” The subcategory is, “She’s patient, though.”

Both those nominations came from readers. Another popular reader nominee is probably a familiar face to TV viewers throughout Timesland – soon-to-be-ex state Del. Chris Hurst, D-Blacksburg.

The former WDBJ-anchor-turned-politician had a couple of pretty good terms in Richmond. But his reputation took a hit after an early 2020 traffic stop, in which police determined Hurst was NOT driving under the influence of alcohol — but just barely.

Had he been charged with DUI, Hurst would have certainly won a 2020 Dano for “Driver of the Year.” But he wasn’t, so he didn’t. Evidently, that was a source of great chagrin, because in 2021, Hurst was back and competing again behind the wheel. And this time he didn’t disappoint.

The night before Election Day, a Radford sheriff’s deputy pulled over Hurst’s car, in the dark, after a passenger was spotted tampering with some other politicians’ campaign signs. They got knocked over or turned upside-down or something like that.

The passenger was Hurst’s girlfriend. Hurst told the deputy the sign-fiddling was “a little high jinks of steam letting off.” On the low jinks side, Hurst’s drivers license was suspended at the time. Oopsy.

The good news was, Hurst avoided a ticket AGAIN. The deputy instead wrote him a non-infraction “notice.” He wins the Dano in the category “Luckiest Driver in the Virginia General Assembly.” The subcategory is, “Not So Fortunate at the Polls.” The day after the sign fracas, Hurst lost by 10 points.

As usual, we’ve saved the best for last.

The Dano Awards always tries to recognize law enforcement officers when their deeds are deserving. Fortunately for ex-Rocky Mount Police sergeant Thomas J. Robertson and former officer Jacob Fracker, their actions early in 2021 vastly exceeded the minimum award requirements.

They were among many tourists in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, when they happened to amble into the U.S. Capitol, where they posed for a typical tourist photo. Of them standing in front of a statue, with Fracker giving a single-finger tourist salute.

They proudly shared the photo with colleagues – which got them both fired and charged with multiple federal crimes related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

That’s the very definition of “public stupidity.” But it’s Robertson’s later actions that elevated him into the truly “glaring” category.

Both men were arrested Jan. 13. A judge released them on bond and ordered them not to own firearms or explosive devices. Six days later, federal agents raided Robertson’s home and found eight guns and “large amounts of ammunition.”

The judge released him again. But Robertson was arrested for a third time in June, after federal prosecutors alleged that, following his second arrest, Robertson purchased more than 30 rifles online, plus helpful accessories such as armor-piercing ammunition. Since then he’s been held in jail awaiting trial.

For that, Robertson wins the Dano Award for “Virginia Gun Collector of the Year,” in the subcategory, “Tourist/Insurrectionist.”

And because he won a double Dano, Robertson also takes the coveted Dano of the Year.

So that’s a wrap on 2021 foibles and tomfoolery, folks. I’ll see you in early in 2022, when the competition begins anew.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog .

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.