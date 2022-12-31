CASEY: Presenting the 2022 Dano Awards for Glaring Public Stupidity

We’ll begin the 2022 Dano Awards for Glaring Public Stupidity with a new and updated trophy. It’s of a bearded guy in a dunce cap holding a lighted joint.

The multihued and clothed figurine is a vast improvement over the now-retired golden-and-naked image of yours truly. (That’s been giving my editors the heebee-jeebees for years.)

Also, the new statuette’s cannabis-leaf shirt and fat doobie best exemplify the central question underlying the Dano Awards: What were the winners smoking just before they qualified, by doing something dumb that wound up in the news?

That’s why you should think of the Dano awards as the Nobel Prizes for Numbskulls.

Our first honoree is yours truly, for a double goof I committed in November, in the column announcing election-contest results. My first boner was a decimal rounding error. I compounded it by purporting that Roanoke County Circuit Court Clerk Steve McGraw was “the last standing Democrat in Roanoke County.”

Guess what? — he’s not. In fact, Roanoke County has double the number of elected Democrats. (Apologies to the other one, Commissioner of the Revenue Nancy Horn.)

For those transgressions, I’ve earned Danos in Decimal-Point Duncery and Democrat Denialism. And those awards are on top of the coveted “Axis of Drivel” honor that faithful reader Dennis Crowley of Roanoke County so kindly bestowed in a March op-ed. (He’s my biggest fan.)

Fortunately, we have some other multiple-award winners in 2022, so I’m in pretty good company. Let’s begin with Danos in the field of crime.

The Dano for Best Crime by an Elected Official (Convicted) goes to former Roanoke councilman Robert Jeffrey.

The Democrat’s rising star fell fast after prosecutors charged him with pocketing $200,000 from a low-cost housing development he helped manage, and $15,000 in pandemic relief funds from the Roanoke Economic Development Authority.

What makes Jeffrey’s exploits truly Dano-worthy is his fight to remain on the city council even after he’d been convicted and jailed. That earns him another Dano in the category, Most Amazing Chutzpah by a Lawbreaking Politician.

Everybody already knows who’s going to win the Dano for Best (Alleged) Assault by a State Lawmaker on a Colleague. The honoree is Del. Wren Williams, the highly esteemed election-fraud lawyer from Stuart.

In September, Willams was exiting a large Republican Party soiree in Wytheville when something happened involving his close friend and future rival Del. Marie March, R-Floyd. Exactly what remains a subject of keen debate.

Williams may have bumped March, mumbled a faint apology and went on his way. Or, it’s possible he performed said maneuver deliberately and with the gusto of 1,000 stampeding elephants.

When March swore out an assault complaint against Williams, she described it more like the latter; he said it was the former.

For our purposes it doesn’t matter which. The mere complaint earns March a Dano for Virginia’s Most Vexed Victim of Alleged Violence. Some might say she’s had a fabulist year.

Right now the assault case is slated for January, which almost guarantees Williams and/or March will collect 2023 Danos. But first, each still has some other honors from 2022.

March also takes the 2022 Dano for Virginia’s Most Tenacious Tattletale. This award was reader-nominated by Cyndi Hagan of Christiansburg. And there’s no shortage of supporting documentation.

In 2022, March tattled at least five times: To police, a magistrate and the media, accusing Williams of hard-bumping; to Henry County’s prosecutor, who investigated whether Pulaski County officials conspired against a business she owns; and lastly, to this newspaper about a Ku Klux Klan image on Patrick County Republicans’ website.

(Before we forget: Patrick County’s Republican Committee wins the Dano for Most Clever KKK Image on a Political Party’s Homepage, for the stirring digital image depicting three hooded Klansmen hidden in a red-white-and blue elephant.)

Williams also deserves additional honors, for House Bill 781, a gem he proposed during the 2022 General Assembly.

Glibly titled, “Public elementary and secondary schools; student citizenship skills, etc.” the law would’ve banned in-class discussions of “any divisive topic,” unless a teacher offers “a precisely balanced perspective on any controversy discussed.” The fine for teacher-violators was $250, the same penalty as for glue-huffers.

Apparently, the measure died because nobody in Richmond could figure out the pro-genocide perspective for a balanced classroom lesson about the Holocaust. Or the many good reasons Al Qaeda pulled 9/11.

For that, Williams earns the Dano for Best Legislative Effort to Criminalize Teaching. And this year, we have a bunch more Danos in the field of public education!

The next goes to Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the Virginia Department of Education.

Recall the governor’s very first executive order, signed mere minutes after his January inauguration? It banned the teaching of “critical race theory” in Virginia schools.

Following said proclamation, the Department of Education curiously rewrote Virginia’s history education standards.

The new ones excluded Juneteenth and Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday from the list of national holidays Virginia elementary pupils were permitted to study. (The proposal also demeaned indigenous Americans as the continent’s “first immigrants.”)

For those and other key deletions, the Youngkin administration gets the Dano for Best Attempt to Bury Black History under the Guise of Protecting Pupils from CRT. (Fortunately for Virginia, Youngkin’s own appointed State Board of Education unanimously called for a do-over.)

But wait, we have at least three more education Danos to bestow.

Two go to Annie Whitaker, who early in 2022 served a stint as interim superintendent of Montgomery County schools.

Early in April she described to Montgomery County’s school board why the school system forbade the Blacksburg High School girls lacrosse team from wearing school-purchased “Pray for Peace” T-shirts during their warm-ups. The shirt also featured a Ukrainian flag.

The offending term was not “pray,” as some board members had naively assumed. The bigger problem was the word “peace” on a school-bought shirt, Whitaker said.

“What is the peace from?” Whitaker explained during the meeting. “A war. And a war is rooted in what? It’s a political war, from people who have differing views.”

In other words, “peace” and “war” are moral equivalents of each other. And attackers and defenders bear equal responsibility for any conflict because they’re both involved. Under such tantalizing logic, Winston Churchill was no less evil than Adolf Hitler.

For that, Whitaker wins the Dano for Most Inelegant Sophistry by a School Administrator. But that wasn’t the end of the story.

In the wake of her pronouncement, something predictable occurred. A cheeky Blacksburg High parent persuaded High Peak Sportswear to print 500 “Pray for Peace” T-shirts. They sold out almost almost immediately, to customers in 37 states. And because they weren’t school-bought (or otherwise offensive), Montgomery school administrators couldn’t ban them.

For that, Whitaker also earns the Dano for Best Promotion of a Banned “Peace” Slogan in a Virginia High School.

Our next award goes to Cheryl Facciani, elected to the Roanoke County School Board in November 2021.

Last January at the new board’s first work session, Facciani delivered an electrifying 6-minute, 30-second lecture in support of her own resolution to ban medical masks in schools.

Into that speech, Facciani crammed a bunch of amazing doozies. Perhaps the best was her citation of a Brown University study. She claimed it “demonstrated a demonstrable drop in IQ of 21-23 points and they’re attributing this to the result of masking, and in day care and schools.”

Actually, the study found no decline in IQ among toddlers born before the pandemic. And it didn’t even examine the effects of masking on kids. The authors wrote they lacked relevant data on that question.

For that, Facciani earns an esteemed Dano for Best Distortion of a University Study by a School Board Member.

We have a brand new award this year, the Dano for Most Prominent Resident of the 6th Congressional District. The 2022 trophy goes to 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, who no longer lives with the voters who sent him to Washington.

It’s not Griffith’s fault or stupidity that created this oddity, nor is it in any way illegal. The line-drawers in decennial redistricting moved the 9th District’s northern boundary south. The result is, all of Salem is now in the 6th District. One sad result is that Griffith’s neighbors can no longer vote against him.

It also means Griffith’s now a constituent of Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt. Is that why Griffith’s staff in 2022 held in-person constituent service sessions at the Hollins branch library in the 6th District? (Hey, do you think Morgan will challenge Ben in 2024?)

Our final award involves one of Griffith’s notable political rivals. Her name is Kimberly Lowe. The single mom/farmer/policy analyst might reside in the 6th District, too. But she challenged Griffith for the GOP nomination in the 9th District anyway.

Lowe’s high-profile primary campaign took her all the way south to the Rio Grande River in Texas — where she (no kidding) attempted to bust into a butterfly sanctuary to investigate illegal immigration.

The foray made national news and almost became an international incident. But it didn’t help Lowe’s candidacy. She later claimed she was “blocked ballot access by fraud.”

Lowe may have lost her spot on the ballot, but she won other two things with her effort.

The first is a Dano Award for Best Ruckus on the Mexican Border by a Virginia Congressional Candidate. The second’s another Dano, for Most Energetic Investigator of Illegal Insect Immigration.

That’s a wrap on the 2022 Dano Awards, folks. But fret not, readers — your fellow Virginians will begin competing for next year’s honors soon!