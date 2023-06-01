Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As you may be aware, June is Pride month, and here in Western Virginia that got an early lift-off this year, though not exactly by design. It occurred after a Roanoke County parent accused rainbow-promoting staff at Glen Cove elementary of grooming and indoctrinating pupils via LGBTQ+ symbols.

Real estate broker Damon Gettier seemed highly upset at rainbow imagery inside the school, which his son attends, when he addressed the Roanoke County School Board on May 18.

Examples he specifically cited were a multicolored sign that spelled “WELCOME” and rainbow-themed jewelry, lanyards, eyeglasses and clothing donned by some school employees. Gettier also termed Glen Cove employees “sexual predators disguised as teachers and staff.”

His accusations hit the news May 25 and caused a stir. One day later, more than 200 supportive parents and others demonstrated outside Glen Cove elementary in support of the staff there.

The Roanoke Diversity Center (RDC) was one of the groups that that helped turn out that crowd, said Mohammad “Mo” Elshawarby, president of the RDC.

The nonprofit center supports, educates and advocates for LGBT individuals and groups in the Roanoke region. It also encourages collaborative efforts with the greater community.

Friday evening, the RDC is the beneficiary of a “Pride Ball” fundraiser at the Taubman Museum of Art to launch Pride month. The ball’s is open to the public and will feature dancing, dance acts, a renowned deejay named Steve “Chip Chop” Gonzalez, a fashion show and more. Staffers who have recently resigned from Glen Cove Elementary school will be there and may speak.

Tickets are $20 in advance ($15 for museum members) and are available through the Taubman Museum’s website, and are $25 at the door. The ball begins at 5 p.m., and Roanoke Vice Mayor Joe Cobb will deliver opening remarks at 6 p.m. (Another way to support the RDC is a GoFundMe page, which as of Wednesday afternoon had raised more than $3,000.)

The headlining act is the International House of Ninja, which was founded in New York City and now has offshoots around the world that feature transgender and cisgendered dancers.

They’re part of a movement known as “Ballroom,” a predominantly African American and Latinx LGBTQ+ community that first took shape in New York City in the early 1960s, because drag shows back then often excluded people of color.

Among the styles of dance House of Ninja practices is “Vogue,” which was popularized by the recording artist Madonna.

Locally, Roanoke’s own House of Expression practices the same kind of Ballroom performance art. (Houses are more than mere dance troupes — they’re also families, in which members “adopt” and support each other.) And members of House of Expression, such as Amia Baltazar, will showcase their talents at the Pride Ball, too.

Finally, the event will also feature a drag fashion show organized by Fashionista Roanoke that will showcase original styles from regional designers such as Lauren Devaughn Designs; Za’Riah Asante Couture; Fabric to Fashion; and Rosemary Jacques.

Baltazar and Elizabeth Parsons, former president of the RDC, sat down with yours truly Tuesday so I could learn about the Pride Ball. (Parsons is handling the event’s public relations.)

“The proceeds from this support the Roanoke Diversity Center, which holds 320 events each year,” Parsons said. Those include classes and workshops that promote LGBTQ+ tolerance and inclusion.

LGBTQ+ teens and youths are an important focus of the RDC, said Elshawarby, the center’s current president. That’s because “queer teenagers and youth represent the highest percentage of teenage and youth homeless individuals,” Elshawarby said.

“If they can’t get support and acceptance in their schools or their families, it leads to them running away, and suicidal ideation,” Elshawarby added. “That’s who these teachers are putting this [rainbow-themed] stuff up for. It signifies, ‘you’re accepted, you can come talk to me if you need to.’”

Baltazar, a transgender woman who’s 26, experienced that lack of support and acceptance personally when growing up in her hometown of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She ran away from home at 15 or 16. She moved to Roanoke two years ago because it’s much more accepting of LGBTQ+ people than Myrtle Beach, she said.

Cobb told me he isn’t sure yet what he’s going to say during his opening remarks at the ball. But the recent events at Glen Cove weighed on his mind as we spoke Wednesday.

In the past year alone, school districts in Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Florida — and perhaps elsewhere — have cracked down on in-school displays of rainbow pride flags, deeming them political.

“There’s an underpinning in our culture of people who use their religious beliefs to create political discrimination,” said Cobb, who’s gay, married, and the former pastor at Roanoke’s Metropolitan Community Church. “We’re seeing this happen all over the country.”

He called it “very strategic” and specifically mentioned Moms For Liberty, a conservative parents group that has many local chapters across America — including one in Roanoke County.

“It’s a very strategic effort to dismantle practices of equity and inclusion within public school systems,” Cobb said. “The [Roanoke County] school board has been taken over by right-wing people who want to control everything.”

Some school boards are holding teachers accountable for rainbow displays “whereas the bullying behavior by parents, there’s no accountability for that whatsoever,” Cobb said.