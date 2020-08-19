CASEY: Questions and answers about voting early or by mail

Among those laws is one that’s applicable to Virgil Cook, the 85-year-old retired Virginia Tech professor I cited in Tuesday’s column. Although he’s blind, has a bad back and can’t stand for long, Cook’s worried that the U.S. Postal Service might not return his absentee ballot in time to be counted.

So Cook vowed to vote in person this year, even if that means he contracts COVID-19. He said it was worth the risk to vote against President Trump.

Lorraine Bratton of Salem told me Cook doesn’t have to worry about standing in long lines.

If he wants to, he can vote from the comfort of the passenger seat in his car on Election Day, according to Bratton, who served as an elections officer in Roanoke County for 15 years.

That’s because Virginia law allows any who is handicapped or over 65 to vote outside the precinct on Election Day, Bratton wrote.