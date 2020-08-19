CASEY: Questions and answers about voting early or by mail

Before we dive deep into some picayune but important aspects of absentee-by-mail voting, early voting and vote-counting in Virginia, let’s first consider a story I heard Tuesday from Roanoke County Registrar Anna Cloeter.
It’s about some calls she’s fielded lately from wary Roanoke County voters, and she swore it’s true.
The callers tell her about absentee application packets mailed to North Carolina voters from President Donald Trump’s campaign. Those bear an image of Trump’s face.
The callers requested Cloeter send them that kind of absentee ballot application.
I’m recreating the dialogue here, but it’s faithful to her description.
Cloeter: “I’m sorry, but I can send you only the standard Virginia absentee voter application.”
Caller: “Does it have Trump’s face?”
Cloeter: “No.”
Caller: “Then I don’t want it. I’ll see you on Election Day!”
To yours truly, Cloeter added, “You cannot make this stuff up.”
Little concerning absentee and early voting is as thigh-slapping as that anecdote. Truth is, the portion of the Code of Virginia about elections and voting runs many long and fine-printed pages. It begins with a section that defines 40 separate terms. By itself that part is more than 1,500 words — roughly seven pages typed and double-spaced.
Among those laws is one that’s applicable to Virgil Cook, the 85-year-old retired Virginia Tech professor I cited in Tuesday’s column. Although he’s blind, has a bad back and can’t stand for long, Cook’s worried that the U.S. Postal Service might not return his absentee ballot in time to be counted.
So Cook vowed to vote in person this year, even if that means he contracts COVID-19. He said it was worth the risk to vote against President Trump.
Lorraine Bratton of Salem told me Cook doesn’t have to worry about standing in long lines.
If he wants to, he can vote from the comfort of the passenger seat in his car on Election Day, according to Bratton, who served as an elections officer in Roanoke County for 15 years.
That’s because Virginia law allows any who is handicapped or over 65 to vote outside the precinct on Election Day, Bratton wrote.
“Mr. Cook does not have to stand in line to vote. I know there is a lot of voter repression going on but it is the obligation of the Registrar’s Office to inform the public of their rights. I know this is not convenient for the election officials but this is the job. Over the years, I have assisted many a voter in their cars, RADAR buses and even in ambulances to vote.”
That was hardly the only issue raised by Tuesday’s column.
Rob Neukirch of Floyd wonders:
“If I mail in my ballot and it’s received before Election Day, when will it be counted? If I vote absentee-in-person (i.e. early voting) when will that ballot be counted?”
Trump himself has raised alarm about this issue, warning that millions of mailed-in votes may lead to a counting logjam that persists for weeks after Election Day. That appears unlikely to happen in Virginia.
Here’s how Roanoke Registrar Andrew Cochran answered Neukirch’s questions:
“By law, no votes can be counted (tabulated) until 7 p.m. on Election Night,” Cochran said. But “the Code of Virginia allows for pre-processing. Pre-processing allows us to review the voter’s statement on Envelope B (the envelope containing their marked ballot that is returned to us).
“Upon review, if the voter has provided complete information on Envelope B (their full name, legal residence that matches the address on the voter’s voter registration record, voter signature and a witness signature) then the ballot is processed into the scanner. Again, by law, nothing can be counted until 7 p.m. on election night.”
Footnote 1: Don’t forget that voters in Virginia who wish to vote absentee-by mail must first fill out an absentee voter application. Those can be obtained by calling your registrar or going online at vote.virginia.gov.
Footnote 2: Until this year, only mail ballots received by 7 p.m. Election Day could be counted. Any votes that came in later were not. This year, the Virginia General Assembly added a short grace period. Ballots postmarked on or before Election Day may be counted so long as they’re received in the registrar’s office by noon on the Friday following the election.
Regarding votes that are cast in person early at a registrar’s office, Cochran said:
“Voters who vote early in person will experience a process much like that on Election Day. Voters will mark their ballots and feed them into the scanner. As with mailed ballots, the voting machines cannot tabulate votes until 7 p.m. on Election Night.”
That’s good news because the processing and scanning are the time-consuming parts.
Here’s another question from Helen Ardan of Roanoke:
“Now that the post office is in such turmoil and the risk of my vote not getting counted, can I change my mind and vote in person?”
Cloeter, the Roanoke County registrar, told me yes but it won’t be completely hassle-free.
Prior to the election, she said, voters may take absentee-by-mail ballots to their registrar’s office and cast them on the spot. They’ll still have to comply with detailed and somewhat complicated instructions (see above). Registrar’s office personnel will provide a witness’s signature if necessary.
Alternatively, on or before Election Day, voters could exchange their absentee-by-mail ballot for an early in-person ballot. That could save voters the rigamarole of having to correctly fill out the separate “Envelope B” with their proper name, address of record and signature.
Finally, there’s an issue that’s a bit confounding:
Do absentee-by-mail voters have to provide identification along with their mail-in ballots?
The answer: Some voters will, and some won’t, Cloeter said. That’s because federal candidates are on the ballot.
If you have voted for years in the same jurisdiction, and this is the first time you’re voting absentee-by-mail, you will not have to enclose identification with your mail-in ballot, she said.
However, if you’re voting for the first time in your jurisdiction, and you’re also voting absentee-by-mail, you will have to provide an acceptable form of ID.
Notification to provide ID will arrive with your absentee ballot, along with a list of acceptable identification.
These rules may change depending on the outcome of a special General Assembly session that’s now underway, Cloeter noted.
I’m sure more questions will arise between now and the election. Send them my way, and I’ll try to answer the general interest ones.
Just remember: If you vote early or absentee-by-mail in Virginia, those ballots won’t bear Trump’s grinning mug. Don’t fret about that. Your vote will count without it.
