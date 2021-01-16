CASEY: Questions surround 2 Rocky Mount officers' Jan. 6 presence at the Capitol

During the same 2 to 3 p.m. time range, members of the House and Senate fled their respective chambers and hid from insurrectionists who stormed the building. Some of the invaders were shouting, “Hang [Vice President] Mike Pence!”

But Robertson said he was unaware of any violence at the time he and Fracker were there.

“Where I was at there was no violence,” Robertson was quoted in the Jan. 10 story. “There was no fighting with police officers. The door was wide open and police officers were actually handing bottles of water out to people that came in.”

Another statement Robertson made in explaining how he and Fracker were unaware of any violence at the time was “The Capitol building is as big as our town.”

I looked into that, and discovered it’s not quite accurate. Here are the facts: The Capitol’s building’s footprint is 4 acres — roughly the size of three football fields. The building stands on a 58-acre plot of land that’s a national park.

Rocky Mount’s area is 6.849 square miles, which equals 4,383 acres. So the Capitol building is less than 1/1,000th the size of Rocky Mount. And the town is more than 75 times the area of the Capitol building and the grounds surrounding it.