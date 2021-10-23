CASEY: R.I.P Maurice Fisher — friend, therapist, satirist extraordinaire

Somebody — I think it was composer/performer Tom Lehrer — declared satire obsolete way back in 1973. That was the year Henry Kissinger was awarded a Nobel peace prize.
Maurice Fisher of Roanoke, who died from congestive heart failure Tuesday at age 65, apparently never got that memo.
By day he toiled as a social scientist, an author of textbooks and a psychotherapist who specialized in treating people with substance abuse disorders.
On the side, Fisher was a pirate clown with the Kazim Shriners of Roanoke. Sometime he stood in for Santa Claus at Christmas parties organized by his Masonic lodge.
And he wrote many eye-opening and biting op-ed columns for this newspaper. In those, his rapier wit usually succeeded in riling up readers.
Some of the essays were direct and serious. For example, two years before the Virginia General Assembly decriminalized marijuana, Fisher lambasted the legislature for failing to have accomplished that.
The commonwealth sells and taxes “one of the most lethal drugs, alcohol,” while at the same time it criminalizes a “comparatively benign drug (marijuana),” it noted. Fisher concluded the essay with a recommendation for a new state motto: “Virginia is for hypocrites.”
Other Fisher essays were deftly cloaked in language that obscured their intended meaning. One, in 2015, criticized then-Roanoke schools Superintendent Rita Bishop for directing staff to deliver bag lunches to low-income students on some snow days when schools were shut.
That essay declared the lunch initiative was “attempting to impose socialism into the minds of schoolchildren, teachers, and parents.” But anyone who believed he was serious must have missed another op-ed column he wrote that recommended punishing students who came to school hungry.
Perhaps the zenith of his satire was an essay titled “The government is not your baby daddy.” Fisher later told me he stole that headline from a bumper sticker he spied one day.
Tongue-in-cheek, it recommended putting deadbeat fathers in camps where they would be forced to produce goods that could be sold to underwrite the support of their offspring.
In the same essay, he also proposed that men and women should have to apply for and receive a government license to have a child.
“This may sound radical to many politically correct thinkers, but these people need to be reminded that we have licensing requirements for operating a motor vehicle in all 50 states to keep the public safe,” Fisher wrote. “By extension, to keep the public safe from unwanted financial burdens in the form of fatherless children, society should demand the same fundamental requirements.”
The liberals who howled at that essay and the conservatives who cheered had one thing in common: Neither realized both proposals were wholly facetious.
I got to know Fisher shortly after this newspaper published “The government is not your baby daddy.” I called him and asked if he actually believed slavery was the answer to deadbeat dads. Because, boiled down, that’s what the essay proposed.
Of course not, Fisher replied, noting that United States already has one of the highest incarceration rates in the world. (He also didn’t believe in government child-rearing licenses or that school authorities should punish hungry pupils.)
Our introduction developed into a friendship and a series of occasional lunches. Those trailed off in 2019. The last time I heard from Fisher was a text this past Dec. 25, when he wished me a Merry Christmas.
During our acquaintance, I learned that Fisher’s satirical essays were an extension of therapy techniques he sometimes used with clients.
“I use a lot of sarcasm and extreme examples,” he said. “The best way to get through to [substance abusers] sometimes is what I call therapy with a two-by-four.”
He employed the same technique on The Roanoke Times readers, by logically extending thought patterns that led to confoundingly ridiculous conclusions — such as forcing unwed fathers into slavery. Sometimes, shifting the question that way wakes people up, he told me.
Fisher was born in Roanoke, raised in Botetourt County and educated at Roanoke College. It was there, he told me in 2015, that a professor scared him into reading the first book he ever completed. He studied chemistry before switching to sociology and anthropology.
Later, he earned a master’s and a doctorate at Virginia Commonwealth University. He worked much of his career with Virginia Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Services, first at Catawba Hospital and later at Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg.
He moved back to Roanoke and into private practice about 15 years ago. By then, he sported thick white hair and an imposing beard of the same color. He often wore a jacket and tie with a leather vest, and occasionally finished off that ensemble by donning a fedora. He had permanent gleam in his eye and a stud earring that twinkled from one of his ear lobes.
Fisher was deeply involved in the Masonic Blue Lodge in Catawba and the Kazim Shriners in Roanoke and the Kiwanis Club of Botetourt, of which he was a past president.
“He was the captain of our Pirate Unit,” said fellow Shriner Ron Hollingsworth, who had known Fisher for roughly five years. “He had a different type of sense of humor.”
That was “keen, wicked and dry,” said Louis “Kerry” Campbell, a retired judge from Botetourt County who also knew Fisher.
But dealing with friends and acquaintances, “he was always straightforward,” said Greg Jakubowski, another Masons friend. “He never sugar-coated anything.”
Fisher had been married and divorced three times; with his first wife he had two children. Scott Fisher, 39, is a lawyer in Colorado. Lauren Fisher, 36, lives in Roanoke and was his caregiver recently.
“He was always the most selfless person I ever knew,” she told me Thursday. “He cared more about others than he cared about himself. He didn’t give himself enough credit.
“He was just a good man. He wasn’t a perfect man, but he was a perfect dad.”
Fisher had suffered with cardiac ailments for many years, Scott told me. Those dated to his father’s birth. “He was born with a congenital heart defect, and had surgery as an infant,” Scott said.
In January 2020, Fisher had an aortic valve replacement, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic. He got sick again and almost died that summer, Scott said. By this past summer, he was able to travel to Colorado for a visit. But he got sick once again there, and wound up in a teaching hospital, where doctors performed additional heart surgery.
He seemed to be recovering, Scott said, but last week Fisher found himself struggling to breathe in the Lewis Gale Medical Center emergency room. Monday, doctors there transferred him to a hospital in Fairfax, where he died Tuesday night.
Scott and Lauren were at his bedside.
The 65-year-old was unconscious and on a ventilator, suffering from congestive heart failure, as they held his hand one final time.
On a smart phone, they teed up a couple of his favorite tunes by ZZ Top, a band Fisher loved.
The first was “Sharp Dressed Man” — Fisher was still alive as that one played. If he heard the notes, I’m sure Fisher smiled at that one.
He passed in the middle of the next tune, “Jesus Just Left Chicago.”
Rest in peace.
