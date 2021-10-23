CASEY: R.I.P Maurice Fisher — friend, therapist, satirist extraordinaire

“I use a lot of sarcasm and extreme examples,” he said. “The best way to get through to [substance abusers] sometimes is what I call therapy with a two-by-four.”

He employed the same technique on The Roanoke Times readers, by logically extending thought patterns that led to confoundingly ridiculous conclusions — such as forcing unwed fathers into slavery. Sometimes, shifting the question that way wakes people up, he told me.

Fisher was born in Roanoke, raised in Botetourt County and educated at Roanoke College. It was there, he told me in 2015, that a professor scared him into reading the first book he ever completed. He studied chemistry before switching to sociology and anthropology.

Later, he earned a master’s and a doctorate at Virginia Commonwealth University. He worked much of his career with Virginia Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Services, first at Catawba Hospital and later at Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg.

He moved back to Roanoke and into private practice about 15 years ago. By then, he sported thick white hair and an imposing beard of the same color. He often wore a jacket and tie with a leather vest, and occasionally finished off that ensemble by donning a fedora. He had permanent gleam in his eye and a stud earring that twinkled from one of his ear lobes.