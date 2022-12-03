CASEY: R.I.P to ‘the only man in Virginia who’s seen Elizabeth Taylor in a slip’

As a 12-year-old, Ronkeith Adkins worked in a mob-owned Detroit movie theater, ushering patrons when he wasn’t running discreet errands for his racketeer bosses. Collectively, they were known as “the Purple Gang.”

Later in his youth, he delivered milk by horse-drawn wagon to homes in Wayne County, Michigan. He got that job because he’d learned how to handle horses on his grandfather’s farm, his son said.

As a young adult, the Army Reserve artillery gunner parachuted out of airplanes for thrills, over Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana. Among his older jumpmates were D-Day veterans who’d landed in Normandy.

Injuries Adkins sustained skydiving would later put him in an electric-powered Hoveround, which he used for most of the past 20 years.

Few people who met him after that juncture would’ve ever dreamed Adkins had once hiked across Jamaica out of necessity. That happened in the early 1960s, after he’d been deported from Haiti under circumstances that remain murky.

The 84-year Roanoke County resident died Nov. 12, and his funeral last week at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church was loaded with local Republican luminaries (many of whom Adkins had helped elect) as well as others.

Despite his later-life disabilities, “he just kept going,” said former Roanoke mayor and state senator Ralph Smith, who knew Adkins since the 1980s.

“Ron had severe medical problems for the past 20 years,” Smith said. Among those were at least one stroke, and the amputation of a leg a little more than three years ago.

“He also had a lot of friends. Many [Republican] elected officials felt allegiance to Ron, because he’d worked so hard for so many,” Smith said.

Adkins was born in 1938 near Tazewell, in a house built by his great-grandfather, said his younger son, Alex Adkins. “They didn’t have hospitals down there back then,” Alex told me.

Ron Adkins’ parents moved to booming Detroit following World War II. After he graduated high school, Adkins continued his studies at Nashville Auto Diesel College.

He joined the U.S. Army Reserve, where he learned to fire howitzers, Alex Adkins told me. One of his father’s first adult jobs was selling Volkwagens, which must have been difficult in Detroit back then. That’s how Adkins met his wife, Judy.

She was a nurse in a Detroit hospital looking for a specific but rare VW Beetle, one with a European interior.

“It took him almost two weeks to find one, and when he did, he drove her to the only dealership around that had one — it was out of town,” Alex said. “She had long blonde hair and she looked like a fashion model. She charmed him.”

They married in 1968.

The couple moved to Roanoke with virtually nothing in the mid-1970s, after a family polyurethane business in which Adkins was involved folded.

“My dad had no contacts, knew nobody, had no prospects for a job,” Alex said. “They moved in with family.”

The couple’s first house is now a parking lot near Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Alex said. Their second, where Judy and Alex still live, is off Brambleton Avenue just across the Roanoke-Roanoke County border. (Adkins is also survived by his and Judy’s elder son, Scott.)

Careerwise, Adkins was all over the place. Generally, his field was small business — many different ones.

At one point, he owned a convenience store, Alex Adkins said. At another, Adkins was bail bondsman.

He also owned and operated an insurance brokerage and a travel agency in Salem; a long-closed bar (the Windjammer) on Fifth Street in Roanoke’s Old Southwest neighborhood; and a candy-vending business that had more than 1,000 machines. He had rental properties and a real-estate business that managed rentals for absentee landlords, too.

In 1979, Adkins campaigned for a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, finishing fourth among four candidates vying for two seats. (One of the victors that year was former Del. C. Richard Cranwell, a Democrat.)

In spite of that loss, Adkins remained deeply involved in GOP politics. But he counted many Democrats as friends, too. One was Steve McGraw, circuit court clerk in Roanoke County.

Adkins served decades as a Republican appointee to the Roanoke County Electoral Board. During that stretch he’d spend most election nights overseeing phoned-in precinct vote totals in the Roanoke County Administration building.

Before all the votes were tallied, “He used to call me and say, ‘Steve, I think you’re going to be OK,” McGraw recalled. “Then he’d add, ‘Now, I didn’t vote for you, but I think you’re going to be OK.’”

“We obviously were polar opposites when it came to politics,” said McGraw, a staunch Democrat. Though they teased each other mercilessly, Adkins and McGraw were friendly and trusted each other.

“He never went off the deep end,” like others who fell into political extremism, McGraw added. ”I appreciated his bluntness, his honesty.”

Vote-tallying was a role Adkins played strictly by the rule book, said Betty Graham. She’s a fellow Roanoke County Republican who spent 37 years as deputy registrar in Roanoke County.

Graham worked many election nights alongside Adkins. In that setting, he was careful to not utter a partisan word, she recalled. But every time a big batch of votes came in for a Republican, “he’d look over at me and wink,” Graham said.

“To know Ron was to love him,” she added, describing him as “my dearest adult friend.”

Business and politics weren’t Adkins’ only interests. Beneath a sometimes gruff exterior lurked a guy with a huge heart. He was deeply involved in supporting causes that served senior citizens, such as Meals on Wheels, and children with disabilities, and at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

Along with members of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Mountain Lodge #49, which Adkins once led, he spearheaded fundraising for a Roanoke County apartment complex for needy seniors and adults with disabilities. It’s called Edinburgh Square.

Adkins used Republican connections in Washington, D.C., to finagle the project money, after lobbying efforts by Democrats proved futile, recalled Shannon Abell, who served with Adkins on the apartment complex’s board of directors.

“Ron put his life, sweat and blood into Edinburgh Square,” Abell said. “It’s the finest Section 8 housing in the Roanoke Valley. He didn’t want anything shortchanged.”

Adkins and the Odd Fellows also donated $175,000 toward a $750,000 playground for disabled children outside the Botetourt Family YMCA in Daleville. He and the Odd Fellows raised much of the balance, too, said Rick Huddleston, who leads the lodge now.

Huddleston recalled that years ago, after he suffered severe injuries in a motorcycle accident, Adkins called him every day for three months just to check on him.

Perhaps Adkins’ greatest claim to local fame was his association with the late Hollywood actress Elizabeth Taylor. That began back in the late 1970s, when future Sen. John Warner was her sixth husband.

“My friends call me Elizabeth,” she once told Adkins, insisting he address her that way.

Whenever Warner and Taylor came to town, Adkins would borrow a yellow Cadillac Eldorado from a relative in Tazewell to drive the couple around in style — such as for Roanoke’s 1978 Labor Day parade. The car had white leather seats and a white convertible top.

On one occasion, after leaving a fundraiser at a restaurant near Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, Adkins had to pull the “pie-eyed” Taylor out of a roadside ditch after she’d she jumped out of the car in an unsuccessful attempt to rescue a three-legged dog, Adkins recalled.

“She’d drink Bloody Marys in the morning, and screwdrivers later,” he explained to me in 2016.

That wasn’t the only Elizabeth Taylor story I’ve heard about Adkins. The other came from his close friend Betty Graham.

During one visit here, John Warner telephoned Adkins and asked him to pick up Taylor at the Hotel Roanoke and drive her somewhere. When Adkins arrived and knocked her hotel room’s door, Taylor opened it in her underwear — and invited him to come in while she finished dressing.

“I used to tell him, ‘you’re the only man in Virginia who’s seen Elizabeth Taylor in a slip,’” Graham said.