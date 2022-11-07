CASEY: R-rated ‘Paranormal Cirque’ coming to Salem Civic Center

Imagine if you combined Ringling Brothers’ three-ring “Greatest Show on Earth” with the cast of “The Walking Dead.”

The result might look something like Paranormal Cirque, a troupe of performers who dress up in horror-movie face paint and costumes and at times wield chain saws in their act. For the first time ever, they’ll erect an elaborate (and bloody red) big-top tent later this month outside the Salem Civic Center.

The two-hour shows happen Nov. 17-20 and tickets range from $10 to $50. Prior to the opening act, a sideshow-style “haunted walk-through” is open to all ticket holders.

Although circus acts don’t typically come with industry imposed parental-guidance notifications, the promoters of this one have explicitly rated it “R.” And they’ve written a big fat warning on the show’s website to emphasize that restriction — almost as if it’s a marketing tool.

“RESTRICTED — under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian over 21 with a valid photo ID. No-one [sic] under aged 13 admitted,” the warning begins.

“You must be at least 17 with a photo ID, which includes your birth date, to purchase a ticket for yourself for this show.

“… Ages 13-17 are welcome but at the parent’s discretion. This show has adult language and material that is not intended for ages under 17. No costumes or mask allowed!”

That means fans will need better-quality identification to get into “Paranormal Cirque” than they will need to vote in today’s election. (Virginia requires voter ID to cast a regular ballot, but not necessarily photo ID. Voters may also use a utility bill bearing their name and address as identification.)

The show’s not a burlesque act, and Paranormal Cirque doesn’t feature nudity, said Leah Hryniewicki, a spokeswoman for the company.

“It’s just because some of the jokes are not appropriate for very young kids,” she said.

Nor will there be any elephants, lions or tigers to delight toddlers.

“None of our shows have any animals,” Hryniewicki said. “Everything is based on human talent.”

Paranormal Cirque’s headquarters is in Sarasota, Florida, and it’s an outgrowth of Cirque Italia, formed by Manuel Rebecchi, a native of Milan, Italy. His circus lineage extends back generations. He spent part of his adolescence traveling Europe with The Moira Orfei Circus – founded by Rebecchi’s late aunt, Moira Orfei.

According to Paranormal Cirque’s promotional materials, it was the largest and most famous circus in Europe. And Orfei, daughter of a circus clown, became one of Europe’s best-known performers. (She also acted in more than 40 films.)

“This is where Rebecchi developed the foundation of his adoration for the circus,” a news release notes.

In 2012, Rebecchi commissioned Ferrari, the sports car manufacturer, to design and create his first custom circus tent, underneath which he developed a water-circus. It proved popular, and in 2017, the company branched out with a second Cirque Italia Water Circus unit, a pirate-themed act that played gigs in Salem in May 2018.

Built into those stages are stage is a 35,000-gallon water tanks, and the show’s acrobats perform their feats amid rain jets and stunning downpours backed by music and lights.

Rebecchi’s third production, in 2018, was Paranormal Cirque, with a zombie-style horror theme. It had its debut in 2018 in Palmetto, Florida. Like the water circus, it now has two companies, one that’s currently traveling the East Coast and one on the West. The company also puts on Nitro Extreme, a motor stunt show that’s currently in Kentucky.

“This is a rental deal for the Civic Center,” said Director of Facilities Wendy Delano. “We treat these parking lot rentals the same as we would a car show, the dinosaur drive-thru, or anyone else that is renting the lot for a function.”

At the water circus in 2018, “people enjoyed the experience of actually going to a show under a real big top. Can’t do that in many places now. Gives a touch of appeal to the good old days,” Delano said.

The East Coast troupe for Paranormal Cirque is currently playing n Woodbridge, following stints in Hanover, Maryland, and Dover, Delaware.

In August it hit Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A video from that performance, which appears to have been shot by a ticket holder with a cellphone, has been posted to YouTube.

That show opened with a character/narrator dressed as the Grim Reaper. He introduces a squad of marching zombie acrobats who perform a high-bar act. Feats on trapezes follow, including a female performer who hangs by her hair 40 feet above the stage.

The show also features magic-style illusions amid laser lights, fog machines, and flames. And a knife-throwing act.

Ben Holland, the 25-year-old general manager of the troupe that’s coming to Salem, said it takes about 45 different workers to set up, put on and take down the circus. Many of them play multiple roles, such as performing on stage plus supporting roles selling tickets, refreshments or swag.

On Paranormal Cirque’s website, the swag includes hats, masks, goggles and other apparel — such as $15 black panties emblazoned with the slogan “Bite Me.”

Some of the workers help erect the troupe’s half-acre, 45-feet tall Ferrari-designed circus tent — it seats 950 people, Holland said. And then there are employees he called “the behind-the-behind-the-scenes” folks, such as truckers, electricians and plumbers.

Some have families that travel together from place to place along with the show, which is on the road 11 months of year. At least six children are part of the extended troupe, which sports a home-schooling group.

Holland himself doubles as a performing contortionist/skeleton in an act he describes with the words, “I rearrange my bones.”

“Are you actually a contortionist?” I asked “Or is your act fake?”

“It’s real,” Holland replied quickly. “There’s no tricks. You can’t fake stuff like that.”