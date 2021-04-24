CASEY: 'Radical' columnist needs help with T-shirt design

This newspaper’s Letters to the Editor are a popular feature both in the published, dead-tree version of The Roanoke Times and the digitized form on Roanoke.com. With the latter, we can count the number of pageviews a particular letter garners.
Niftily, the right-side column on Roanoke.com’s Letters page ranks the five “Most Popular” letters. And if you looked at that this past Friday, or Thursday, or any other day last week, you’ll find that Allen Jefferson’s April 5 humdinger seems to be the best-read letter all month.
That can be chalked up to its amazing headline, “Dan Casey is radicalizing Americans.” It came straight from Jefferson’s punchy opening sentences: “Who is radicalizing Americans? Columnists like Dan Casey.”
I’ll try to explain the background as succinctly as possible. The Jan. 10 column riffed off news the FBI had established a hotline for the public to report the identities of Jan. 6 hooligans who shoved, smashed and busted their way into the U.S. Capitol. The riot forced members of the House of Representatives and the Senate to flee their respective chambers for safety.
Tongue-in-cheek, the column suggested people call and report Reps. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt; Morgan Griffith, R-Salem; and Bob Good, R-Campbell. Arguably, all three encouraged notions that President Joe Biden’s election was illegitimate. And those evidence-free suspicions fueled the Jan. 6 violence on Capitol Hill.
Jefferson’s letter, in turn, accused me of encouraging readers to commit crimes by filing false police reports on the aforementioned politicians.
Despite that, I remain at large and absolutely tantalized by the marketing potential of that headline.
Imagine driving around town, and you ended up stopped in traffic behind a car with the bumper sticker, “Dan Casey is radicalizing Americans.” That would be hard not to notice, right?
Or consider the same slogan on a T-shirt. That would be eye-catching, eh? Especially if the design included a rendering of yours truly with hard gleam in his left eye. Almost like a giant wink.
Those would be wonderful prizes for reader contests.
Suppose bunch of people in a crowd wore “Dan Casey is radicalizing Americans” shirts to a Roanoke City Council meeting, once those reopen to the public. Or to FloydFest 21 this upcoming July. Or maybe to a local speech by Cline, Griffith or Good.
Perhaps we could even work out an arrangement with Big Lick Brewing Co. on Salem Avenue. As you may know, a few years ago they created the greatest beer ever, Casey’s Kolsch. Totally unverified rumors suggest that brew not only cures halitosis, but that it also increases imbibers’ sex appeal.
(The next batch, according to Big Lick partner Chuck Garst, will be brewed as soon as this week provided the brewers can obtain the necessary hard-to-find yeast. Don’t take my word for this, but I’ve heard it costs more than gold.)
Wouldn’t it be cool if the first five customers to wear a “Dan Casey is radicalizing Americans” shirt to Big Lick Brewing Co. received a free pint of my namesake brew? This deal is not solid yet but it may be soon.
Anyway, there’s only two problems with all the above. The first concerns the factual content of such a statement. Truth is, I’m about as radical as your average Sunday school teacher.
I was a Boy Scout who used to march in Memorial Day parades with his troop, and woof down free hot dogs and soft drinks at the American Legion Hall afterward. And an altar boy in the Roman Catholic Church.
In 1972, while antiwar “radicals” marched in the streets, I volunteered with then-President Richard Nixon’s reelection campaign. My first vote for president was for Gerald Ford. Nixon may have been a crook but you wouldn’t call either him or Ford “radicals.”
As a young adult, I led teenagers on summer bicycle trips. Not one of those returned home as a fire-breathing revolutionary. Their wealthy parents never would have let them go with a leader who was “radical.”
That’s what’s so funny about the headline, which I adore.
The second problem is, I totally suck at the graphic arts. If I had to draw a circle to save my life, you’d soon be reading my obituary.
So initially, I turned to my daughter, Anna-Banana, for some help. She lives in Reston and has a college degree in graphic art and design. She asked for material to work with, so I furnished a caricature drawn by an artist a decade ago, when I participated in a local fundraising dance contest modeled after “Dancing with the Stars.”
You can see the draft of what Anna-Banana came up with. It’s pretty nifty. But perhaps you readers can devise something niftier.
So warm up your pens, and computers, and your senses of humor, and see if you can come up with a T-shirt design that employs the words “Dan Casey is radicalizing Americans.” Make it funny. Keep in mind that there’s almost no such thing as bad publicity.
No later than May 15, mail your hard copies to Dan Casey, The Roanoke Times, 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011. You can also email them — which is preferred — to dan.casey@roanoke.com
The winner will get a “Dan Casey is radicalizing Americans” shirt in his or her size. And don’t forget: I’m giving bonus points for designs that feature heaping doses of irony.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:.