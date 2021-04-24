CASEY: 'Radical' columnist needs help with T-shirt design

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

(The next batch, according to Big Lick partner Chuck Garst, will be brewed as soon as this week provided the brewers can obtain the necessary hard-to-find yeast. Don’t take my word for this, but I’ve heard it costs more than gold.)

Wouldn’t it be cool if the first five customers to wear a “Dan Casey is radicalizing Americans” shirt to Big Lick Brewing Co. received a free pint of my namesake brew? This deal is not solid yet but it may be soon.

Anyway, there’s only two problems with all the above. The first concerns the factual content of such a statement. Truth is, I’m about as radical as your average Sunday school teacher.

I was a Boy Scout who used to march in Memorial Day parades with his troop, and woof down free hot dogs and soft drinks at the American Legion Hall afterward. And an altar boy in the Roman Catholic Church.

In 1972, while antiwar “radicals” marched in the streets, I volunteered with then-President Richard Nixon’s reelection campaign. My first vote for president was for Gerald Ford. Nixon may have been a crook but you wouldn’t call either him or Ford “radicals.”