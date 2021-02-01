CASEY: Read this now to avoid some postal-related tax penalties

Brenda Quarles mailed her Christmas cards Dec. 10 from the counter inside Roanoke’s main post office on Rutherford Avenue. Among them were four separate cards to the same address in Virginia Beach.
One of them arrived at its destination before Christmas. Two arrived Jan. 22 — which was 43 days after Quarles sent them. And as of Friday, one card was still missing in action. Good grief.
Chris Beard of Bedford has a similar story, but on the receiving end. On Jan. 19, her postman delivered a holiday card from a neighbor who lives four houses down Beard’s street. It was postmarked Dec. 17.
“It could have blown here with the wind in less time!” Beard told me.
Stories like these strike fear in the hearts of some elected officials. One is Roanoke Treasurer Evelyn Powers. Her office is now preparing semiannual real estate tax bills for every piece of property in the city.
Most of those will travel quickly (and electronically) to banks and mortgage-servicing companies, which collect the tax from real estate owners as part of the owners’ monthly mortgage payments. Those aren’t much of an issue.
But in more than 26,000 cases, the owners of that real estate have no mortgage. The treasurer’s office bills them directly, twice per year. There’s a stiff, 10% penalty levied on taxpayers whose payments are late.
And the law gives Powers little to no authority to waive those penalties.
“Every time I send out a mass mailing, we will get calls from people saying, ‘Have you sent out the tax bills yet, because I didn’t get one?’” Powers told me. It happens with annual personal property tax bills, too, she added. And this year, problems with the mail seem even worse.
For that reason, she’s shuddering at the prospect of what’s going to happen later this month and in the weeks to follow. On Feb. 19, her office will transmit a massive computer file to a mailing vendor in Lynchburg that generates those 26,000-plus bills to real estate owners who have no mortgages.
It takes that company about five days to print out and send those bills, Powers said. That means they will be mailed around Feb. 24. The payments are due April 5. Payments not postmarked by then are subject to the 10% penalty.
And from what she’s read and personally experienced in recent months, Powers is concerned that some of those bills won’t even arrive at taxpayers’ homes until after the due date. Even for the ones that do, trusting the U.S. Postal Service with on-time delivery seems like a risky proposition.
Later in April, the treasurer’s office will do the same thing for roughly 63,000 personal property tax bills. Those are due May 31.
Powers’ office will advertise this on RVTV, the government access channel on cable. And in this newspaper, and on the office’s Facebook page. But she’s concerned that a lot of people will miss those ads and notices.
She’s hardly the only government official who’s worried. Monday, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy decrying “drastic” declines in on-time first-class mail delivery across Virginia since DeJoy implemented “operational changes” last summer.
According to a news release from Warner’s office, on-time first-class mail delivery in Northern Virginia slid from 90.9% before the changes to 52.4% afterward. In Richmond it plummeted from 90.3% to 55.1% and in the postal region that includes Roanoke it dropped from 93.8% to 67%.
Real estate and personal property tax bills aren’t the only kind of documents in question here. On Friday, the Virginia Employment Commission sent out 1.2 million tax forms to Virginians who collected unemployment benefits last year.
A huge percentage of those were pandemic-related layoffs or furloughs. Unemployment benefits are taxable income that must be reported on your federal income return. For lucky people whose layoffs or furloughs were brief, that income is easy to forget unless they have a 1099-G from the commission in their hands before they file their federal tax returns.
At best, failing to include that income could delay refunds and make them smaller than taxpayers expect. At worst, it could leave some taxpayers subject to IRS penalties.
And it’s not like a monthly water bill that people are used to receiving, Powers noted.
“Something that you get every six months, or once a year, like personal property tax bills, you don’t think about it,” Powers said.
One of the reasons Powers contacted me was to alert in advance taxpayers who are going to be getting those bills from her office. She wanted me to get the word out that taxpayers need not rely on the mail to deliver their tax bills on time, or to get their real estate payments back to the treasurer by April 5.
The Roanoke Treasurer’s Office will email a copy of the bill to taxpayers who contact the office and request it. The phone number is (540) 853-2561.
There are number of ways besides snail mail to make sure a tax payment gets back to city hall before the deadline.
One is to hand-deliver the payment to the Treasurer’s Office, which is in room 254 in the Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W. There, you can pay by cash, check, money order or credit card. (There’s a fee for the latter.)
The Municipal Building has payment drop boxes inside its lobby and outside its doors. Only checks or money orders are acceptable for this option. (There’s a $35 charge for returned checks.)
Pay by phone — a touch-tone phone and credit card are required. The phone number is (800) 272-9829. The jurisdiction code for the city of Roanoke is 1006. A convenience fee is charged for the transaction.
For a convenience fee, you can pay online with a credit card at www.roanokeva.gov/payments — but you can avoid the fee by choosing the eChecks option.
Joyce Fogg, a spokeswoman for the VEC, said people who claimed unemployment last year but haven’t received related 1099-G income tax documents can view those by going online at GetGov2Go.com. If you don’t already have an account, you can register for one.
If you’re smart you’ll clip this out and hang onto it while you keep your eyes peeled for local tax bills, federal tax documents and whatnot.
Because while nobody likes paying taxes, everybody hates paying tax penalties. Especially when those are the result of Postal Service incompetence.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com.