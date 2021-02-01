CASEY: Read this now to avoid some postal-related tax penalties

At best, failing to include that income could delay refunds and make them smaller than taxpayers expect. At worst, it could leave some taxpayers subject to IRS penalties.

And it’s not like a monthly water bill that people are used to receiving, Powers noted.

“Something that you get every six months, or once a year, like personal property tax bills, you don’t think about it,” Powers said.

One of the reasons Powers contacted me was to alert in advance taxpayers who are going to be getting those bills from her office. She wanted me to get the word out that taxpayers need not rely on the mail to deliver their tax bills on time, or to get their real estate payments back to the treasurer by April 5.

The Roanoke Treasurer’s Office will email a copy of the bill to taxpayers who contact the office and request it. The phone number is (540) 853-2561.

There are number of ways besides snail mail to make sure a tax payment gets back to city hall before the deadline.

One is to hand-deliver the payment to the Treasurer’s Office, which is in room 254 in the Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W. There, you can pay by cash, check, money order or credit card. (There’s a fee for the latter.)