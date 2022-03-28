CASEY: Reader sends a sock for Putin, another places sunflowers in support of Ukraine

Recently in this space we featured suggestions for how average Americans could indicate support for Ukraine. One was to plant sunflowers, the Ukrainian national flower. Another was to put up blue-and-yellow surveyors’ flags in front yards, to match the colors of Ukraine’s flag.

And then there was this truly bizarre idea: Send Russian President Vladimir Putin a single sock, in care of the Russian embassy in Washington, D.C.

That brainstorm came from Curtis Ray Cox Sr., of Blacksburg. He got the idea from a Harry Potter movie in which one of the characters resembled the Russian leader. And it had something to do with the breaking of a magic spell.

Anyway, Cox needed the embassy’s address in Northwest Washington, which I was happy to provide. “Wear that sock for about three weeks before you send it,” I quipped.

Guess what? Somebody actually sent one.

His name is Jerry Moles, he’s 83 and he lives in Roanoke’s Raleigh Court neighborhood.

The retired anthropologist and I became friends last summer, after I wrote about the destruction of a 40-year-old shade garden in his back yard. (When tree trimmers cut down a thicket in a power-line right of way on his next-door-neighbor’s property, much of the debris landed on Moles’ garden.)

Anyway, he really liked the sock idea. Shortly after the Ukraine column appeared, he emailed me an image of his ready-to-post package. It was addressed to “Vald the Conqueror.”

Knowing Moles, that was probably another sly dig at Putin, to send a message that Americans care so little about the Russian leader, they couldn’t even bother to spell his nickname right.

The sock was black, Moles added, which ought to perfectly match the Russian president’s heart. It was also clean, “Just to show Russians we’re more civilized than they are and wear clean socks,” Moles said with a gleam in his eye.

Just in case you were wondering, it cost Moles less than $5 to mail the sock to Washington from the Raleigh Court Post Office.

I wondered if the embassy in Washington was receiving a lot of socks in the U.S. mail. So on Monday I called them.

A pleasant-sounding woman in heavily accented English picked up the call, and I identified myself.

“How many single socks has the embassy received in the U.S. mail recently?” I asked.

“This is an emergency line,” she replied. “If you have questions, please send an email to the Russian Embassy.”

I did that, too, but it bounced back as undeliverable. I reckon they’re too busy planning the clownish Russian Army’s retreat into Belarus.

Kitty Coleman of Roanoke read that column, too. In particular, she liked the sunflowers idea. But it’s too early to plant sunflowers here in Appalachia. So she bought some artificial ones on Amazon.com instead.

She placed them next to a red maple at Evergreen Cemetery, which she’d earlier planted to honor her husband, Joseph T. Coleman, who died March 12, 2020.

Coleman spent his life, she added, as “a student of history and a strong advocate of democracy. He taught numerous history classes in Roanoke City, Salem, and [at Virginia Western Community College] over the years.”

Much of the rest of the reader mail regarded those infernal telemarketing calls to senior citizens and others. A couple recent columns about those have prompted emails from people up and down on the Eastern seaboard.

Many said the Federal Trade Commission’s “Do Not Call Registry” is worse than useless.

George Caplan of Acton, Massachusetts, wrote that he keeps a spreadsheet of the thousands of telemarketing calls he receives despite being listed on Do Not Call for many years.

“In 2021 I reported 1,361 telemarketing calls to the FTC and also to the [federal Communications Commission]. This year, I have already reported 325 calls. I have a spreadsheet documenting over 3,000 calls; it goes back to 2014.

“I also have recordings of several hundred calls. Clearly, the Do Not Call List is not (to say the least) completely successful,” Caplan wrote.

Michael Moran, of Florence, South Carolina, agreed.

“The FTC provides a means to report abuse. Another waste of time. Who do you report? The robocaller uses a local number and more likely than not it is a non-working number. The caller ID says it’s one of our hospitals calling and in reality, it is some yahoo wanting to provide me with a Medicare paid knee brace that I don’t need.”

Moran said his phone provider allows him to block no more than 50 numbers, and the telemarketers keep changing or spoofing the ones from which they’re calling. So that’s useless, too.

“There is no point in contacting your congressman or representative as they Robo call me asking me to vote for them. They are part of the problem, not part of the solution.

“The solution is simple. The FTC needs to stop allowing anyone but the telephone provider the means to create what shows on the caller ID. Require the telephone provider to use only valid names and numbers that are to show on the caller ID.”

Three other local readers, however, said they had solved the problem of robocalls to home landlines via call-blocking technology they purchased on Amazon.com.

They are Larry Mitchell of Blacksburg, Spencer Hall of Riner and Vickie Westmoreland of Roanoke County.

“About 2 months ago we learned of this and replaced our old Vtech phone with the new version with call blocking,” Mitchell wrote. Now when you call his number, you get a prompt to state your name and press the # button.

“While this is going on the phone never rings — a yellow flashing bar appears on all phones to let you know it is screening calls. If it is a robocall, then Mr. Robo can’t say his/her name nor press the # key. The phone call never rings; it hangs up on Mr. Robo and is listed as a missed call,” Mitchell wrote. “Our phone proudly announces typically between 30-38 missed calls, thank goodness.”

VTech sells cordless phone systems with call-blocking technology and three handsets that are available on Amazon.com for as little as $77. Other brands also sell the technology, Mitchell wrote.

Hall paid $99 for a four-handset AT&T cordless phone with call-blocking technology.

“It has stopped 99% of my robo calls,” Hall wrote. “When the phone rings now I know it is somebody I should talk to.”

Westmoreland wrote that she and her husband were bombarded by calls the year he turned 64.

“I found the greatest thing, I know I saw it in a Roanoke Times article; it is called a Sentry call blocker that I ordered from Amazon for less than $40. Of course it only works on a landline, not sure if the subject of your article has one, or only a cellphone.”

It works the same as the others. One feature Westmoreland noted was a “whitelist” to which she can add legitimate callers — so their subsequent calls go through without the call blocker’s message.

I checked Amazon Thursday and the cheapest Sentry Call Blocker price I could find was $80.

Still, that seems well worth the aggravation it’ll prevent.

Thank you readers for the phone calls, the emails, the snail mail. Please keep those coming!

