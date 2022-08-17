CASEY: Readers excited about downtown Roanoke's neon landmarks, Jan. 6 sentence

Among those paying close attention to the disrepair of two neon beacons on downtown Roanoke’s skyline is Jim Cosby. The retired lawyer lives in Penn Forest Hills in southwest Roanoke County.

The downtown H & C Coffee and Dr Pepper signs have been not fully working for years, as I noted in an Aug. 1 column. But you can’t say the same about miniaturized neon replicas that are part of the Cosby Family Model Railroad.

My colleague, Tad Dickens, wrote an article about that for the winter 2021 edition of SWVA Living. To call Cosby’s layout “elaborate” would be a horrible understatement.

“It’s a gem of a model railroad setup, with cars that go from Roanoke through Glenvar and into the New River Valley,” Dickens wrote.

Among the carefully fashioned hand-built landmarks are St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, the Hotel Roanoke, Memorial and Wasena bridges, the Roanoke River — and the H & C Coffee and Dr Pepper signs. It even features newsboys hawking newspapers on Roanoke streets.

The Cosby Family Model Railroad began taking shape some seven decades ago, as a basic Lionel set that was a Christmas present from Cosby’s parents. It no longer fits on a 4x8 sheet of plywood, though.

Now it consumes most of a finished 12-foot by 25-foot room in Cosby’s basement. Many of the distinctive structures were created from kits by Cosby’s wife, Noel and their three daughters. In the extensive and elaborate setup, the H & C Coffee and Dr Pepper signs are animated, just like they ought to be.

“The signs work just as the originals [are supposed to] with ‘chase patterns’ which can be changed but which we keep on those in use by the original prototypes,” Cosby wrote in an email.

Cosby added that those miniature working sign replicas are still available for purchase from the same source he used, Miller Engineering LLC in New Canaan, Connecticut.

Chris Miller, the company’s owner, told me he began selling lighted model railroad accessories of the Mill Mountain Star, H & C Coffee sign and the Dr Pepper signs as railroad layout accessories, and as stand-alone desktop versions, in 2006.

“They were in all the stores down there,” Miller told me Wednesday. “We also did Christmas ornaments.”

Alas, Miller Engineering no longer sells the Mill Mountain Star miniatures. But the java and pop signs are still available either as model railroad accents ($36.95) or battery-powered desktop stand-alones ($32.95). You can find them on the company’s website, microstru.com

Raymond Williams of Rocky Mount wrote me about the signs for a different reason. For him, reading the column conjured the memory of Mark Jamison, a Franklin County High graduate and neon artist known as the “Neon Man.”

Jamison “donated countless hours working on the H & C sign to identify what repairs were needed to restore the lights. Sadly, in 2004 he was killed in an accident working on a neon sign in Salem,” wrote Williams, a former creative writing teacher at Franklin County High.

That tragedy inspired a one-man play, “The Neon Man & Me,” written and performed by Slash Coleman of Richmond. Coleman met Jamison when they were both students at Radford University, and they became close friends. Ultimately, it was performed at Mill Mountain Theatre.

“The play won several awards and was filmed for a PBS showing,” Williams wrote. There’s also a postscript to all the above.

Coleman “donated a percentage of the play’s proceeds to Mark Jamison’s son, born after his death,” Williams noted. “His genuine humanity and kindness resonated with my students, and I felt fortunate to know and work with him.”

Williams added: “When I see the H&C sign at night, I recall these experiences, and it’s good to focus on the positives in other people and remember that there are a number of people quietly doing good for their communities.”

Another column that yanked some chains appeared in the Aug. 9 edition. Its headline raised this question: “Is 8 years in prison enough for this Jan. 6 insurrectionist?“

It referred to former Rocky Mount Police sergeant Thomas “TJ” Robertson, who issued some rather blood-curdling statements on social media both before and after he entered the U.S. Capitol with hundreds of others on Jan. 6.

A jury convicted Robertson of six crimes (both felonies and misdemeanors) stemming from the insurrection. After the column appeared, a federal judge sentenced Robertson to just over seven years in prison.

The first person to answer the headline’s question was Thelma Atwell Miller of Rural Retreat.

“Thomas Robertson had sworn to uphold the law, not attack the government which must pass laws for the protection of everyone. His rant on social media concerning punishment for ‘peaceful protest’ was a train wreck of seditious speech. Peaceful protest in the first sentence and “cross it hard and violent” in the last sentence.

“I know and respect many police officers, but now wonder, can I trust them all? That is the legacy T.J. Robertson has left for citizens and the law enforcement community. Eight years is not enough of a sentence for his actions on 1/6. It leaves a stink to foul our country far into the future.”

But not everyone agrees with those sentiments. One is Ronnie Kitts of Blacksburg.

“No [Robertson] does not deserve what he got!” Kitts wrote in an email. “He deserves what all the 2020 rioters got, ZERO. More deaths, millions in damage and nothing.”

Kitts end the email thusly: “Just keep spreading all your liberal garbage!”

His retort refers to a popular misconception — likely popularized by right-wing media such as Fox News — that nobody was arrested, charged or convicted of mayhem during protests that followed George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police in the summer of 2020. Roughly $2 billion in damages occurred, according to insurance-industry estimates.

The myth persists even though the Associated Press and other news outlets slayed it months ago. USA Today fact-checked it in February.

That article noted that in the summer of 2020, The Washington Post tallied more than 14,000 arrests across the country stemming from the George Floyd protests. Most of the protests were nonviolent. But some weren’t.

Many of those nabbed were charged with minor crimes such as “failure to disperse.” Many of the charges were later dismissed, and others got pleaded down. (Many Jan. 6 defendants have made plea deals, too.)

But summer 2020 protestors were charged with violent felonies as well. Those crimes included arson, murder and attempted murder. A number have been convicted and are serving prison terms.

“An Associated Press review of court documents in more than 300 federal cases stemming from the protests sparked by George Floyd’s death last year shows that dozens of people charged have been convicted of serious crimes and sent to prison.

“The AP found that more than 120 defendants across the United States have pleaded guilty or were convicted at trial of federal crimes including rioting, arson and conspiracy. More than 70 defendants who’ve been sentenced so far have gotten an average of about 27 months behind bars. At least 10 received prison terms of five years or more.”

Let’s hope that sets the record straight, eh?

Thanks again, readers, for all the emails, phone calls and more. Please keep them coming!