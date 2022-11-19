CASEY: Readers hail Roanoke lawyer’s poem for Veterans Day

U.S. Army veteran Alton “Al” Prillaman had few expectations when he emailed to yours truly a poem he wrote way back in the 1990s with his then-high-school-age son, John.

The Roanoke lawyer didn’t ask me to republish all 132 words, as this newspaper did Nov. 9. Rather, Prillaman simply requested I give “War No More” a glance in advance of Veterans Day. I agreed.

Surprisingly, I loved its brevity, the imagery, its lack of wasted syllables, the clever rhyming scheme and most of all, the theme. Readers saluted it, too.

Here’s the first stanza:

See the troops in proud array,

See their colors, blue and gray,

A million brothers we’ll see no more,

For they were killed,

In the Civil War.

The remaining lines spend 95 more words and lead readers through World War I, World War II and Vietnam — a succession of conflicts that served up the same results of destruction and heartache.

“War No More” ends on the idea that mankind has trapped itself in a maddening cycle of death that never ends. Considering history, that’s a sad but accurate description.

“What an amazing poem,” agreed Margie Loomis of Blue Ridge. “He captured Veterans Day to perfection and what it really means to all the servicemen and women who protect our freedom.”

She added: “Thank you for sharing Mr. Prillaman’s background and his love of verse. My father, grandfather, and great aunt had a marvelous gift of pen. All from the WWI and WWII generation. They would have truly enjoyed this verse. Thank you Mr. Prillaman for your service and this fine dedication to our veterans.”

A Roanoke native who’ll soon celebrate his 84th birthday, Prillaman graduated from Jefferson High School in 1956. He joined the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, or ROTC, while at the University of Richmond, where he earned a business degree in 1960.

After college (and before law school at Washington and Lee University) Prillaman spent a couple years on active duty at an Army base in Texas, where he helped train foreign soldiers. He left active duty in 1962, shortly after the Cuban Missile Crisis. Certainly, that experience helped inform his verse.

Monica Daly of Blacksburg grooved on “War No More,” too.

“Not only is the poem great (kudos to the poet!) but your explication of the poem’s words and their larger meaning was perfect,” she wrote.

“When you say ‘massive death and destruction’ being the only outcome of war, it inevitably brings up to me not just the sad loss of human lives but also the loss of all the innocent animals, insects and plant life as well.

“Human hubris has a lot to answer for!” Daly ended.

Another reader I heard from was Ernie Bentley of Pilot, a regular correspondent. But Bentley was not in the Montgomery County hamlet he calls home when he penned the following words. He and his wife were gettign an up-closed glimpse at the scene of a not-so-distant in history genocide.

“My wife and I are touring [Southeast] Asia,” Bentley wrote me from his iPad. “Yesterday we visited the ‘Killing Fields’ outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and visited with survivors of that era. Their mantra, ‘Never Again.’

“But,” Bentley added, “we use that for Auschwitz, and will use it for Ukraine. Our species is doomed to self eradication.”

Don Prillaman of Roanoke felt proud of a poem by “distant kinsmen.”

“My father was named Alton Prillaman as is my oldest son. Must be a family name,” he added. “Best I can tell, our branches of the Prillaman clan split in the late 1790s or early 1800s.

(Don Prillaman graduated from William Fleming High School in 1955, and later Virginia Tech. After college graduation he moved away, until he retired to Roanoke in 1999.)

“Would you pass my email along to Alton and John?” he asked. Consider that done.

Brenda S.J. Winkel of Blacksburg called the verse “beautifully done.”

“But,” she added, “are we not yet past the misconception that only men serve(d) our country and die(d) on the battlefield? The numbers may surprise you, dating back to Civil War and continuing today.”

It’s a worthwhile point.

U.S. military policy formally banned women from battlefield conflicts up until 2018. But actually, according to the U.S. Army’s website, women fought as far back as the Colonial era, on the front lines of the American Revolution, often disguised as men.

“These remarkable women deserve the same respect and gratitude as our male veterans,” Winkel noted.

Agreed!