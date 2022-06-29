CASEY: Readers play the 'I'm so old, I remember . . .' game

Earlier this month, as kind of an antidote to societal division, Edna Whittier of Floyd proposed a simple spoken-word parlor game. Yours truly grabbed that ball and challenged The Roanoke Times readers with it.

No equipment is necessary. To play, all one needs is a mouth, a couple of ears and a sense of humor.

The idea was to complete the phrase, “I’m so old, I remember when …” with something funny and pithy.

“The word ‘parlor’ is related to the French word ‘parley,’ which is a conversation designed to end an argument or hostilities,” Whittier began in her proposal. Amid “all this political, climate, and cultural division, I would like to offer a parlor game that hopefully will create some laughter between generations and across divisions.”

The game can be educational, because “if someone didn’t know what the person [who culled the memory] was talking about, the person had to provide an explanation — a little history,” Whittier said.

One that Whittier suggested is, “I’m so old, I remember when stamps had to be licked.”

I got slammed with reader responses. Some folks, such as Johnny Moore of Elliston, sent in more than 30 “I’m so old” one-liners. Melissa Matusevich of Blacksburg sent me 25 over two different emails.

Among hers were:” Three-day rock festivals for $8 and then $15 (inflation, baby),” and “No limos for proms.”

Curtis Ray Cox Sr. of Blacksburg sent at least five emails with multiple remembrances.

“I’m so old I remember when Col. Harlan Sanders of Kentucky Fried Chicken was a second lieutenant,” he cracked.

Mike Hutkin of Roanoke was another joker.

“I’m so old that I remember when the Dead Sea wasn’t even sick,” he wrote.

What follows is a rundown of some of the other entries. After Whittier chooses a winner, she and I will take that person to lunch.

“I am so old that I remember when people said ‘I do’ before they did,” said Joseph Maxwell of Roanoke.

“I’m so old I remember when you shared the living room with dead bodies before their burial,” wrote Bonnie Nelson of Roanoke. (If it was an Irish wake, there was usually plenty of liquor, too.)

Jeff Rudisill of Daleville used the “I’m so old” game to take a jab at print journalism.

“I can remember when spelling and grammar were important in newspapers. When opinions were kept to the opinion page and labeled as such. When the mainstream media mocked the National Inquirer, and then changed to try to emulate it.”

But apparently, Rudisill’s also so old he’s forgotten how to spell “National Enquirer.”

Debora Warren of Blacksburg also slipped in a current-topics type jab.

“I’m so old I remember being proud of my smallpox vaccination scar because it meant that I was old enough to go to school, unafraid of getting sick,” she wrote.

Those were the good old days, huh? Nowadays 30% of moms and dads seem to believe vaccines cause illness, rather than prevent it. So instead they holler “parental rights!”

“I am so old that I remember the first car I bought could be any color I wanted as long as it was black,” said Shannon Abell of Roanoke County. He also recalls his first car’s marvelous “460 air conditioning.”

It was “4 windows down and 60 miles per hour,” Abell added.

“I’m so old that I remember when me and my two younger brothers delivered Grit newspaper once a week on horseback in Floyd County in the Willis area,” wrote JB Simpkins.

Remember Grit? It was a national weekly newspaper, circulated mostly in small towns, that was full of wholesome news and practical information. They used to advertise, in the backs of comic books and “Boys Life,” to do the deliveries.

At one point, Grit had an army of 30,000 child carriers spread across the country, and a weekly circulation that topped 400,000. Today it’s a slick every-other-month magazine you can get mailed to your home for $19 per year.

Tim Moser of Roanoke is so old, he recalls when “running water was a creek where we used our gallon bucket to carry our drinking water,” he wrote. And back in those days, “our only mower was a push mower powered by ME,” he added.

Nina Templeton of Blacksburg called herself “older than dirt” and “a 1950s model.”

She stewed about “I’m so old” possibilities, such 3-cent postage stamps, 19-cent gasoline and rotary telephones, before devising something that’s mildly naughty.

Templeton is so old she remembers when the term SOL did NOT refer to “Standards of Learning.” (Instead it referred to bad luck, in a manner that’s unprintable in a family newspaper.)

Moore, who teaches history at Radford University, said he recalls “when there were only three channels, but twice as many good programs.”

Also, “I’m so old I remember when people would attend an out-of-town church conference with $10 in one pocket and the 10 Commandments in the other, and try not to break either.”

Another Moore recollection: “When TVs were furniture.” Now they hang on the walls like art.

Sharon Turner of Christiansburg remembers “when Radford girls wore their Sunday church hats, gloves and heels to Virginia Tech football games. Now we wear our sporting pants and shorts to church. Quite a change!”

Bob Sweeny, who lives in the Staunton area, remembers when there were three newspapers delivered to every [Virginia] Tech dorm: That would be the Washington Post, the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and, of course, The Roanoke Times.”

No longer! Nowadays, it’s hard to find a newspaper vending machine anywhere. Remember when those used to charge a single dime or a quarter for a weekday edition? Now, the machines are gone, because few people carry eight quarters in their pockets.

Barbara Duerk of Roanoke must have small feet.

“I am so old I remember for me to purchase hiking boots, I went to the boys shoes section at the local department store,” she wrote.

Mike Johnson of Salem remembers when you could take a date to see a movie at the Grandin Theater and buy popcorn and other refreshments for a total of less than about $2.75.” Nowadays those tickets and snacks would cost you at least 10 times as much.

“I am so old I remember when my little 4-year-old arm was pulled through the washing machine wringer.....OUCH! I thought I could help do the washing!” wrote Fran Delaney of Christiansburg.

I remember those comically unwieldy machines, mostly from Saturday morning cartoons. I had a couple of great aunts in Binghamton, New York, who actually owned one when I was in sixth grade. Until then, I thought they were figments of cartoonists’ imaginations.

“I’m so old that I remember when [in class] you had to raise one or two fingers for restroom permission,” wrote John Martin of Daleville. He also recalls “when you had to walk home from school lined up two-by-two.”

Can you imagine crossing guards shepherding schoolkids like that now? Herding cats would be easier.

Carol Scot is so old, “I can remember when school buildings had fire escapes from upper floors that were metal tubular slides. They were great fun when a teacher or principal would let a class of students use them to leave!”

Robert Stutes of Daleville is a pastor. He recalls the halcyon days “when people would ask ‘So which church do you go to?’”

Stutes also recalls “when video rental stores charged a membership fee.” Remember when they rented VHS tapes, which cost $89 if you lost one?

“I’m so old, I remember when you would use the phone to call to get the time and temperature,” Stutes added. Now those calls are unnecessary. The information’s on your smartphone screen.

We’ll wrap this up with a recollection from Jim Fralin, formerly of Roanoke and Franklin counties. He now hails from Palm Springs, California.

“I’m so old, I remember the first retail loyalty program — S&H green stamps!” Fralin wrote.

I do, too — but if you’re going to describe that memory to a child, good luck.

First, you’d have to explain the concept of full-service filling stations. And next, that they employed workers to fill your tank for you.

And that those gas jockeys also cleaned your windshield and checked your oil, tire pressure and antifreeze, too. And gave out stamps in exchange for fill-ups, all of which had to be licked and mounted in special books.

You’d finish that 20-minute speech by informing the child that 10,000 stamps could be redeemed for a toaster, of which your mom would be forever proud, because it was “free.”

Could a 21st century kid’s attention span ever survive such an explanation? I doubt it — about 20 seconds in, they’ll be playing games on their smartphones!

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog .

