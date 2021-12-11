CASEY: Readers shame Casey for joking about Hokie football

Tuesday I served up a bunch of lame jokes about the Pinstripe Bowl, and the teams playing in this year’s event. The Dec. 29 game pits the terrible Terrapins from the University of Maryland against the horrible Hokies of Virginia Tech.
A few readers took the column in the good-natured-joshing spirit that was intended. One was Roanoke County Circuit Court Clerk Steve McGraw, a Tech alum. He literally begged for more. Another was Monica Daly of Montgomery County.
“You knocked it out of the park with the Pinstripe Bowl column — brilliant ! So tongue in cheek — which you are so good at — wow!” she wrote.
Yet a third was Radford professor Bruce Brown. He nearly choked to death on his breakfast while reading the ditty about how you can tell if a Tech professor is married. (Answer: Tobacco stains on both sides of the pickup.)
“I almost spit out my sausage balls at the Great Road on Main — my favorite coffee shop/cafe in Christiansburg,” he texted me.
Brown deviously added, “You are not paid enough.” My editor howled at that joke for at least an hour.
But certain readers were greatly offended. Apparently, they believe a football matchup between two 6-6 teams that have each lost their last three bowl games is no laughing matter. I should feel ashamed, they suggested. One of them was reader Jerry Deviney.
“Dear Mr. Casey,” his email began. “I suppose you were trying to be funny with your Pinstripe Bowl yawp. Ha Ha. I felt badly for the entire Virginia Tech Community (and Maryland too) but especially for those young men who strived valiantly during a football season to forget. Surely, you could do better by them.”
And then there was Harry Trent, of Centralia, Washington, who signed his email, “Hokie class of ‘73.”
“I found your satirical commentary on the Pinstripe Bowl to be in very poor taste,” Trent wrote. “In a single article you managed to insult several major universities, their student athletes and a great American city.”
His 250-word complaint ended like this:
“Your attempt to generate humor based on Virginia Tech’s invitation to the Pinstripe Bowl was ill-timed and insensitive. This year’s football team suffered through an incredible amount of adversity and turmoil including losses of key players to the transfer portal and to injury as well as the termination of their head coach. Yet, they still managed to qualify for a bowl game. Should not that be applauded instead of scorned?”
Those lecturing missives prompted three solid days of somber reflection — during which I grieved for America’s lost sense of humor. Because if joking about mediocre teams playing in a meaningless game is no longer allowed, that’s some seriously bad mojo for our nation. It suggests nothing remains over which we can still share a chuckle.
Tuesday’s column also had a minor inaccuracy that’s worth correcting. It said the 11-year-old Pinstripe Bowl was the only college post-season game sponsored by a major league baseball team. As of 2020, that was still true. But — oops — this year the Boston Red Sox are sponsoring one.
On Dec. 29, the same day as the prestigious Pinstripe Bowl in Yankee Stadium, the city of Boston will host the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl. That features the University of Virginia’s Cavaliers against Southern Methodist University’s Mustangs. And it promises to be a spicy affair.
Like their counterparts in Blacksburg, the Cavaliers had a stunning season. They finished 6-6 and beat zero nationally ranked team. (One of the unranked teams they lost to was the Hokies.)
The Mustangs, meanwhile, were ranked third in the nation in one preseason sportswriters poll. That was the highlight of their season, which pretty much went downhill once the games began. SMU completely dropped out of Top 25 after unranked Memphis beat them, 28-25 on Nov. 7. They wrapped up the season, 8-4.
So you could say the Wasabi Fenway Bowl is at least as meaningless as the New Era Pinstripe Bowl. And its fans may also need some trash-talking prompts, right? I don’t want to be accused of discriminating. So here we go:
Question: How many SMU students does it take to change a flat tire?
Answer: Two — one to hold the Martinis while the other phones Daddy.
n n n
Question: How does an SMU sorority girl change a light bulb?
Answer: She calls her father and says, “I need a new apartment.”
Apparently, SMU takes itself ultra-seriously, because those are the only two jokes I could find about it online (and those were from a Texas A&M website.). Fortunately, there are many two-liners about UVa.
Question: What’s the difference between a Cavalier and a carp?
Answer: One is a bottom-feeding scum-sucker, and the other’s a fish.
Question: What’s the difference between Scott Stadium and a porcupine?
Answer: A porcupine has thousands of pricks on the outside.
n n n
Question: Why should the Cavaliers change their name to the Opossums?
Answer: Because they play dead at home and get killed on the road.
Last but not least, we also have a post-season game UVa joke.
Question: How do you make Wahoo cookies?
Answer: Put them in a Bowl and beat for three hours.
