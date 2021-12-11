CASEY: Readers shame Casey for joking about Hokie football

Those lecturing missives prompted three solid days of somber reflection — during which I grieved for America’s lost sense of humor. Because if joking about mediocre teams playing in a meaningless game is no longer allowed, that’s some seriously bad mojo for our nation. It suggests nothing remains over which we can still share a chuckle.

Tuesday’s column also had a minor inaccuracy that’s worth correcting. It said the 11-year-old Pinstripe Bowl was the only college post-season game sponsored by a major league baseball team. As of 2020, that was still true. But — oops — this year the Boston Red Sox are sponsoring one.

On Dec. 29, the same day as the prestigious Pinstripe Bowl in Yankee Stadium, the city of Boston will host the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl. That features the University of Virginia’s Cavaliers against Southern Methodist University’s Mustangs. And it promises to be a spicy affair.

Like their counterparts in Blacksburg, the Cavaliers had a stunning season. They finished 6-6 and beat zero nationally ranked team. (One of the unranked teams they lost to was the Hokies.)

