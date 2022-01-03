CASEY: Readers win prizes for Dano Award nominations with Jan. 6 insurrection ties

Happy New Year, everybody!

Before we launch full steam into 2022, we have a loose end or three to tie up from last year. That concerns prizes for a couple of clever readers who nominated certain public officials for the Dano Awards for Glaring Public Stupidity.

If you recall, I offered a new copy of a $45 coffee-table book, “Memories of the Roanoke and New River Valleys: A Pictorial History of the Early Years,” as a prize for the best Dano nomination. And then I got my hands on a second copy of that book to give away, too.

So today we’ll announce two winners. One of the nominations actually made it into the Dec. 19 column. The second was a horrible omission that we’ll correct today.

The first book is heading to Barney Hammond of Roanoke County. Tongue firmly planted in cheek, he nominated Del.-elect Marie March, R-Floyd. That was for a speech she gave in October, shortly before the general election, in which March chastised some Montgomery County Republican leaders for lackluster support after her triumphant victory in a contested Republican primary.

After an election, March suggested in that speech, nobody is supposed to complain about the outcome. Instead, people are supposed to come together for honey and well-wishes. But that’s not what March experienced.

“When I was elected as the GOP nominee in April, I was under the impression that folks would put aside their feelings and support me as their nominee,” March said. “I was hopeful that the other candidates would be solid enough to publicly admit defeat, call and congratulate and throw their support behind me.

“Because we all teach our kids to line up, shake hands and say ‘good game’ after the game or after the race. Well, this is not taking place here at all.”

However, March wasn’t doing much defeat-admitting or hand-shaking following the 2020 presidential election that President Joe Biden won by 7 million votes. Instead, on Jan. 6, she attended the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington with tens of thousands of others.

There, she listened to Trump utter a laundry list of ridiculous grievances about a “rigged” election, then beseech the crowd to march to the U.S. Capitol. Trump further urged, “We fight. We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

March apparently missed the big party that afternoon at the Capitol, which injured at least 140 police, left five people dead and caused millions of damages to the seat of American government. Months later, she characterized Jan. 6 as a “Trump Festival.” Remember the gallows? Or the cry, “Hang Mike Pence!”

In view of those words and deeds, Hammond nominated March as the “Politician Most Oblivious to Hypocrisy.” For that, he gets a picture book.

The other book winner is Jane Hurt of Amherst, who until recently lived in Roanoke.

In a voicemail after publication of the Dano Awards, Hurt said I should have bestowed honors on Western Virginia’s congressional delegation. She’s right. That was something I forgot amid a blizzard of other worthy nominations.

“I’m an older citizen of Roanoke, and I just moved to Amherst,” Hurt said in the voicemail. “I don’t have email or so forth. I wanted to nominate Reps. Ben Cline, Morgan Griffith and Bob Good.

“They are upstanding elected officials who know the U.S. Constitution and always stand for the good of the people, and make Virginia a wonderful example, too,” she added. Then, she laid it on really thick.

“I wonder if they shouldn’t be given the Time magazine Men of the Year award,” Hurt said. And she added: “That’s my sarcasm and I don’t have anything funny to say about them.”

The three Freedom Caucus members absolutely deserve Dano Awards for their activities on Jan. 6 and 7 and beyond.

On Jan. 6, only minutes prior to the insurrection, Cline, R-Botetourt, Griffith, R-Salem, and Good, R-Campbell, each voted against counting electoral votes from Arizona, which Biden unquestionably won. Then they (and all their colleagues) had to flee the House of Representatives chamber for hours, while Trump supporters smashed into the Capitol and rioted. Some of the classier interlopers smoked weed, drank beer and smeared human excrement on the Capitol walls.

After the National Guard finally quieted things down, Cline, Griffith and Good each safely returned to the House chamber early on Jan. 7. Even after the big melee and their close escapes, they voted to deny counting Pennsylvania’s electoral votes, too. And at one point early that morning, Griffith got in a heated argument with a Democratic colleague that looked like it easily could have turned into a fistfight.

Fast forward to Dec. 11, when we learned about a nifty, 38-page PowerPoint presentation outlining possible election-canceling actions on Jan. 6. It’s been characterized as “blueprints for a coup.”

Someone at the White House apparently passed that document around in the days leading up to the big event. Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows turned over a copy to the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6.

According to news reports, certain unnamed Republican senators and House members got an advance briefing on those election-overthrowing plans before Jan. 6.

Naturally, I doubted that our congressmen would be involved in any such anti-democratic scheming. But just to make sure, I asked them. On Dec. 12 and 13, I called, texted and emailed Cline, Griffith, and Good or members of their staffs, trying to nail down an answer for the record.

I assumed their denials would be quick and firm. But man, was I wrong about that.

Since I first posed those questions, 22 days have passed. And to date, not one congressmen from Western Virginia has bothered to deny he was in on the advance insurrection planning.

For that, Cline, Griffith and Good get a special late Dano award, in the category, “See No Insurrection, Hear No Insurrection, Speak No Insurrection.”

And thank you to Jane Hurt for the suggestion. I hope she has a wonderful 2022, and enjoys that book!

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter: @dancasey sblog

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.