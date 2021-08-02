CASEY: Readers write about ‘personal responsibility’ and the unvaccinated

Those are merely questions, mind you. I’m seeking any and all answers from readers. Can’t wait to see what you come up with.

Thast’s not the only issue on readers’ minds, though.

A few wrote regarding the column Thursday, about Bruce Brown of Radford and his tickets to see the Rolling Stones in Charlotte next month. That concert was supposed to happen last year, but it got postponed.

Brown asked me to help him get a $1,300 refund. But before I could intercede, the Stones reinstated the tour, and their gig in Charlotte is back on. I claimed credit anyway, and chalked it up to a vigorous dream and my potent guardian angel.

Not every aging baby boomer is as lucky as Brown, however. Consider the predicament of Annie Boehlert, who lives in Oneida, New York, and somehow found that column.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I … was going to fly to San Diego where my only child lives — he scored us tickets to the opening night of their tour in San Diego, May 2020,” she wrote. “A Friday night show to kick off Mother’s Day weekend — how epic it would have been.”