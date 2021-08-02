CASEY: Readers write about ‘personal responsibility’ and the unvaccinated

We’re kicking off the August reader mailbag with an issue that hasn’t (yet) been raised in this column, but about which lots of folks are talking.
That’s personal responsibility, in a pandemic age when there’s an effective vaccine — which more than one-third of Virginia adults apparently don’t want.
Of course, “personal responsibility” is a term conservatives have bandied with glee ever since Ronald Reagan’s election as president. Since the pandemic, though, they seemed to have dropped it like a hot potato. They’ve moved on to other buzzwords, such as “freedom,” “liberty” and “natural rights” — to remain unvaccinated.
Let’s begin with Donna Silber of Christiansburg, who raises an interesting question:
“Have you considered writing about the cost taxpayers are bearing for the medical care of folks who have been offered a free COVID vaccine but refuse to get one?” she asked in an email.
Currently, about 38% of Virginia adults are unvaccinated, although vaccines are available at no out-of-pocket cost at just about every chain pharmacy and many groceries. Across the United States, the percentage of unvaccinated adults is even higher — roughly 42%.
“If private insurance companies wish to cover expenses for unvaccinated adults, that seems reasonable (or if folks wish to pay privately). Perhaps the idea of having to assume responsibility for their own medical care would encourage some reluctant people to get vaccinated,” Silber added.
“Even Tucker Carlson should be able to understand that offering a free vaccine and then having to pay for the care of those who refuse it is a real misuse of taxpayers’ money.”
Silber’s hardly the only one voicing the notion. Another is Tom Strong, a retired physician in Moneta.
“I have a suggestion,” he wrote in an all-caps email. “All of the political idiots and pundits that are raging against the vaccine and masks should be responsible for the health care and funeral costs of the anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers they are encouraging.”
Such sentiments lead to some weighty questions. Should employers be allowed to mandate their employees get vaccinated? Should health insurers be allowed to charge unvaccinated people more — like many insurers already do with tobacco users?
And what about cruise ship travelers, or moviegoers? Are we heading down the road of second-class citizenship for people who’ve turned down the vaccine?
Or is it fairer for vaccinated people to pay higher health insurance premiums, to cover the intensive-care-unit costs of their unvaccinated co-workers who develop COVID and wind up in the hospital?
And what about governors in some states who are issuing executive orders banning mask mandates? Gov. Ron DeSantis recently did that in Florida public schools. Is he nuts, or actively trying to perpetuate the pandemic?
Those are merely questions, mind you. I’m seeking any and all answers from readers. Can’t wait to see what you come up with.
Thast’s not the only issue on readers’ minds, though.
A few wrote regarding the column Thursday, about Bruce Brown of Radford and his tickets to see the Rolling Stones in Charlotte next month. That concert was supposed to happen last year, but it got postponed.
Brown asked me to help him get a $1,300 refund. But before I could intercede, the Stones reinstated the tour, and their gig in Charlotte is back on. I claimed credit anyway, and chalked it up to a vigorous dream and my potent guardian angel.
Not every aging baby boomer is as lucky as Brown, however. Consider the predicament of Annie Boehlert, who lives in Oneida, New York, and somehow found that column.
“I … was going to fly to San Diego where my only child lives — he scored us tickets to the opening night of their tour in San Diego, May 2020,” she wrote. “A Friday night show to kick off Mother’s Day weekend — how epic it would have been.”
Epic, indeed! Unfortunately, the Stones did not reinstate their San Diego show, and they also canceled the one slated for Buffalo, New York — which would have been close to Boehlert.
Her son forked over more than $600 per ticket for that San Diego show. Though he got a refund, “that’s not the point — seeing the Stones one last time would be PRICELESS,” Boehlert added. She asked me to have a powerful dream so she and her son would win tickets to the Las Vegas show.
“I still have my plane ticket so I’m ready to travel,” Boehlert added. She finished the email with, “LET’S SPEND THE NIGHT TOGETHER??????”
I haven’t had such a tantalizing offer in at least three decades. Unfortunately, journalistic ethics (and a marriage that’s going on 35 years) prevent me from accepting. But it sure was kind, eh?
Mike Langford wrote that he’s got tickets to see the Stones in Atlanta on Veterans Day. The only issue he took with the column was the reference to the pandemic as “the Trump Virus.”
“I’m sure you meant ‘the [Chinese Communist Party] virus,’ you know, leaked from the Wuhan lab, which helped Democrats count all those dead [voters], so they could elect that brain-dead, life-long P.O.S.?” Langford wrote.
Could he be talking about President Joe Biden?
Steve Parker took issue with the same thing.
“The Trump virus? You have got to be kidding. Why couldn’t you just stick to the subject you were reporting on? Too boring to stand on its own?” Parker wrote.
He concluded his email with singular term “A-wipe.” Was that a bit of name-calling directed at me, or is that how Parker signs all his emails? It’s unclear.
I also heard from a bunch of people who liked the July 29 column — a sarcastic letter of unreal contrition from Christiansburg Town Council to Councilwoman Johana Hicks. She requested a public apology from her colleagues after she lost a lawsuit against the town.
“Thank you for the great letter from the Christiansburg Town Council to Councilwoman Hicks!” wrote Woodward Ashton. “Really enjoyable … it would be great if she gets the point of it … but somehow, I think that most likely will not occur.”
Jenni Gallagher of Blacksburg also weighed in: “I can’t tell you how much I enjoyed your column today! It was brilliant and perfect. Well done, sir!” she wrote, adding a laughing emoji.
Finally, I heard from Larry Bly, the local showman and retired ad guy. With the late Laban Johnson, he created and starred in “Cookin’ Cheap,” a former PBS television series that was basically a corn-pone parody of serious TV cooking shows. One of their prime recipe ingredients was Cheez Whiz.
Bly wrote in response to my boast July 8 about appearing on Andy Parker’s podcast, The Cultural Scavenger.
“Larry Dowdy and I have a [podcast] that’s not just informative, it’s very funny. I think you’ll laugh your butt off,” Bly wrote.
It’s called “Two Larrys and a Mic,” and you can find it online by searching on that name.
They put up a new 30-minute episode every two weeks, “mostly about the music you grew up with and some other silly stuff thrown in,” Bly wrote. “Enjoy. We do it for fun … and we’re retired and bored.”
Noted. Thanks for letting me know, Larry. And thanks to all you readers who called or wrote, too. Please keep that stuff coming!
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:.