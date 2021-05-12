CASEY: Readers write about rail-trails in the Roanoke region

Warm weather and the pandemic’s seeming wane has people itching to get out of their homes and into the great outdoors. One way you can tell is the reader response to a recent column about the Jackson River Scenic Trail near Covington.
It’s in Alleghany County, a hop and a skip north of that small industrial city, and offers modern bathrooms, free parking, pet-friendly water fountains, picnic tables and more.
First up was Mark Schleupner of Roanoke. Word of the trail intrigued him; Schleupner would like to take his 9-year-old twins there for a spin. But, “I want to make sure it’s not too steep for them,” he wrote.
Fear not, Mark. Although it sports an average 1% grade heading north from Covington, that’s barely discernible by trail users. To them the crushed cinder trail comes across as about as flat as your average pancake. Enjoy!
Jim Bowen of Salem grew up in the Alleghany Highlands back when the trail was still an operating railroad. It carried passengers from Covington to Hot Springs in Bath County, home of the The Homestead resort.
Though he hasn’t yet checked out the trail, “I would just like to point out a minor correction to your story,” Bowen wrote. “The Falling Spring waterfall is not on the trail. I presume you were confused because the trail does pass through the community of Falling Spring.”
He’s correct; the Falling Spring indicated on a trail map I consulted is the community rather than the waterfall, which is several miles east of the trail.
Bowen noted the best access to Falling Spring waterfall is the overlook off U.S. 220 a few miles north of Covington. Incidentally, he added, its water is warm, like many famous geothermal springs in Bath County.
Michael Rock of Blue Ridge has a special connection to the Jackson River Scenic Trail. His maternal granddad, G.L. Hayth Sr., who lived in Botetourt County’s Springwood area, was an engineer on the train that ran between Covington and Hot Springs.
“I remember an opportunity to ride with my grandfather on that train when I was about 8, somewhere around 1963,” he wrote. “We started in Clifton Forge, travelled to Covington where he did something I will never forget. He snuck me up into the engine to ride with him. Wow! What an adventure for an 8-year-old.
“I got to see the beautiful scenery from the cab of the engine. I still remember people along the way coming out of houses to wave at the train. When we arrived in Hot Springs the train pulled right up to [The Homestead], just across Route 220, to unload the passengers. That area is now a street and small business district in Hot Springs.
“On the ride home I went back to a Pullman car to sit with my grandmother … What a great adventure. Maybe I can take advantage of the Jackson River Scenic Trail to bike the same rail bed I went on in my youth and relive some of the memories.”
That’s a great memory, eh?
A bunch of other readers wrote to inform me of another rail-trail I didn’t know existed. It’s the Chessie Nature Trail in Rockbridge County which extends roughly 7 miles between the cities of Lexington and Buena Vista.
Among those who wrote in about the Chessie were Rene Hasey of Lexington; Charles Ayling of Roanoke; Vicki Deppensmith of Buchanan; and my former newsroom colleague Christina Koomen. Hasey included some photos which she kindly gave me permission to publish.
“Our church started a walking group in 2019, trying to find a healthy way to fellowship. We called ourselves the Trinity Trekkers,” Hasey wrote. “We meet every Tuesday morning and walk 3 miles together. We logged enough miles cumulatively in 2019 to walk from Lexington to the Mississippi River!
“We have found that the walking is good for both body and soul. We continued walking all through the pandemic, masked and distanced, but we all agreed that our fellowship on the trail during that isolating time was one of the lifelines that kept us sane.”
The Chessie Nature Trail follows the scenic Maury River between the two cities and crosses private lands at some points. Hasey told me she’s observed bald eagles along the trail in some locations. A map and more information about the trail is available online at friendsofthechessietrail.org
Still other readers noted I’d overlooked a couple other rail-trails in this region.
One’s the 7-mile-long, asphalt-paved Huckleberry Trail in Montgomery County, which connects the towns of Christiansburg and Blacksburg. Thanks to Blacksburg resident Virgil Cook for the reminder.
The other’s the James River Heritage Trail in the Lynchburg area. It was mentioned by Charles Ayling and by Susan Schlossberg, formerly of Roanoke but who now lives in Sarasota, Florida.
At 9.5 miles in length, the James River Heritage Trail is an amalgamation of five interconnecting (and shorter) trails: the Blackwater Creek Bikeway; the Point of Honor Trail; the Kemper Station Trail; Lynchburg’s Riverwalk; and the Percival Island Trail.
At least parts of that are paved, including the Blackwater Creek Bikeway and the Percival Island Trail, which takes walkers and cyclists onto its namesake in the middle of the James River.
Thank you, readers, for your rail-trail perspicacity! Please keep those letters, emails, comments and phone calls coming.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:.