CASEY: Readers write about rail-trails in the Roanoke region

He’s correct; the Falling Spring indicated on a trail map I consulted is the community rather than the waterfall, which is several miles east of the trail.

Bowen noted the best access to Falling Spring waterfall is the overlook off U.S. 220 a few miles north of Covington. Incidentally, he added, its water is warm, like many famous geothermal springs in Bath County.

Michael Rock of Blue Ridge has a special connection to the Jackson River Scenic Trail. His maternal granddad, G.L. Hayth Sr., who lived in Botetourt County’s Springwood area, was an engineer on the train that ran between Covington and Hot Springs.

“I remember an opportunity to ride with my grandfather on that train when I was about 8, somewhere around 1963,” he wrote. “We started in Clifton Forge, travelled to Covington where he did something I will never forget. He snuck me up into the engine to ride with him. Wow! What an adventure for an 8-year-old.

“I got to see the beautiful scenery from the cab of the engine. I still remember people along the way coming out of houses to wave at the train. When we arrived in Hot Springs the train pulled right up to [The Homestead], just across Route 220, to unload the passengers. That area is now a street and small business district in Hot Springs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}