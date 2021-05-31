CASEY: Readers write about speeding in neighborhoods and more

“Persinger is getting all the potholes filled this week and that will make it worse,” she wrote last week. “This sure has given me a new fresh idea to try. So, thank you!”

Courtney Bosworth of Montgomery County urged me to look into “unofficial” speed limits in Montgomery County neighborhoods that aren’t quite as swank as Deercroft Drive.

“I live in a middle class area just outside Christiansburg town limits off of Peppers Ferry where there is hardly a posted speed limit to follow. The neighborhood is not large consisting of three dead end streets. The main street is long enough for drivers to get up a good speed. Even the school bus speeds through the neighborhood.

“My point is that it really doesn’t matter what the posted speed limit is in a neighborhood if nobody is enforcing it. Even out on Peppers Ferry is a nightmare,” Bosworth wrote. “The one direction, heading into Christiansburg has a nice turn lane on the right so cars turning onto Rolling Hills Drive can get off of Peppers Ferry. The other direction is a nightmare though.