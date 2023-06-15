Certain events in Western Virginia regarding public libraries and schools may have left some folks questioning our region’s collective sanity.

Let us consider just a handful of recent examples.

Last week, the Bedford County School Board became the first in Virginia to adopt a new policy that’s been compared to a Florida public schools law dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”

The new Bedford policy forbids teachers and staff from initiating discussions with students about “sexual orientation or gender identity.” It defines “sexual orientation” as “an individual’s physical, romantic, and/or emotional attraction to people of the same and/or different gender.”

That’s so broad, it arguably prohibits teacher-led discussions of human reproduction. That’s an important subject, because the survival of humanity depends upon it.

In Roanoke County, parent Damon Gettier publicly vilified employees of Glen Cove Elementary, where his 9-year-old son is a student. In comments to the Roanoke County School Board, Gettier called Glen Cove educators “sexual predators disguised as teachers and staff.” He claimed they were engaged in “child abuse, grooming, conditioning and indoctrination” of pupils.

To support his claims, Gettier cited a personal visit to the school, where he discovered “LGBTQA decorations” in the main office, in a music classroom, and depicted in Glen Cove’s current yearbook. One yearbook image he flagged was a rainbow-hued sign proclaiming “EVERYONE WELCOME.”

In Botetourt County, the latest big fear stems not from teacher or rainbows, but from “pornography” in public libraries. And this brouhaha, allegedly, has taken a criminal turn.

Cloverdale parent Danny Goad is demanding certain books be yanked from Botetourt County library shelves. In a May 30 letter that he distributed outside the Blue Ridge Library, Goad wrote the offending volumes have “pornographic images promoting pedophilia.”

And “these images, if seen by your children, will be engrained [sic] in their minds for the rest of life” Goad wrote. He also published the letter on Facebook.

It singled out two Republican supervisors, Billy Martin and Donald “Mac” Scothorn, who are currently seeking re-election. Goad claimed that for months, Martin and Scothorn have “stonewalled and obfuscated our efforts at every turn” to ban the books in question.

Early in June, Goad picketed a Botetourt gas station and a supermarket, holding signs in which he accused both Martin and Scothorn of allowing “PORN for Children in Libraries.” After Martin confronted him outside a Food Lion, Goad charged the supervisor with misdemeanor assault and battery.

“This is crazy,” Scothorn told me Wednesday. “He said I’m supporting pornography, which is absolutely ridiculous and wrong. I don’t support pornography in libraries, for children or anyone else.”

He noted that every volume in the library system is carefully reviewed by staff before being made available to the public, in accordance with Virginia law.

What people need to realize is that none of the above is occurring in a vacuum. There’s a far bigger picture involved.

Identical outcries about the same books and rainbow imagery are springing up in disparate locations all over the United States. And that’s no coincidence. Such local “grassroots activism” is being fueled by big-money national groups whose aims appear political.

They used to target high-profile liberals, such as U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-New York, but got little traction with those efforts. Now, they’re challenging low-profile Republicans on school boards and local governing panels. In a lot of ways, it looks like Republicans cannibalizing themselves.

One of the national groups is the organization Moms for Liberty, which launched in Florida in 2020 to fight student masking during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In three years, the group has spread to more than 260 local chapters across the country, including in Bedford, Roanoke and Montgomery counties. Locally, its members enthusiastically supported Bedford County’s ban on teachers initiating discussions about sexual orientation or gender identify.

One of the Florida founders is the wife of that state’s current Republican Party chairman. He’s a close associate of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican running for the White House.

Moms for Liberty also has financial ties to the Heritage Foundation, a more established national conservative organization that dates back decades. One of its stated goals is to support “traditional American values.”

When the pandemic subsided and student masking evaporated as an issue, Moms for Liberty turned its efforts toward banning LGBTQ+ imagery (such as rainbows) and library books it deemed objectionable.

The Southern Poverty Law Center recently labeled Moms for Liberty an “anti-government” group in its publication, “The Year in Hate and Extremism 2022.”

“The group’s primary goals are to fuel right-wing hysteria and to make the world a less comfortable or safe place for certain students – primarily those who are Black, LGBTQ or who come from LGBTQ families,” the SPLC report notes.

Scothorn sounded unfamiliar with Moms for Liberty, but he identified another national group as behind book-banning efforts in Botetourt. It’s known as Mass Resistance.

Mass Resistance’s website says it dates to 1995, when it was known as the Parents’ Rights Coalition and it fought sex education curricula in public schools.

Julie Phillips, Botetourt County’s library director, said Mass Resistance is challenging a list of 59 titles in school divisions all over the country. Its homepage is filled with articles ballyhooing those efforts in a variety of states.

Scothorn told me he wished the complaining parents would put as much energy into something sane and worthwhile, such as advocating for higher math and science test scores.

Of the 59 titles objected to by Mass Resistance, 13 are in Botetourt County libraries, Phillips said. The books have been complained about by three parents, she added. Broadly the titles in question cover age-appropriate material involving physical changes during puberty, sexual orientation and sexuality in general, she said.

Phillips noted that current library regulations require that children 13 and under in Botetourt County be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult.

In other words, if a child is reading a library book to which a Botetourt parent objects, the parent has nobody to blame but the parent.

In local libraries, “there is no pornography,” Phillips said. “Nothing is obscene or pornographic in our collection. This is someone’s personal take on certain materials. Other parents may find them helpful.”

Anyone who’s seeking porn, Scothorn added, “can find it faster on their phone, or on the internet, than inside a public library.”