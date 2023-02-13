The last time I wrote about a lost animal in the Poages Mill area of Roanoke County, the critter in question was a wandering pig.The friendly porker caused a minor furor when she happily waddled onto Dawnwood Road in September 2021, where some residents found and lassoed her. Post capture, a cheeky animal-control worker named her “Petunia.”

Eighteen months later, the lost animal is a dog, an 18-pound male Tibetan spaniel with an injured left eye. He’s 3 to 4 years old and unacquainted with the environs of Western Virginia. His foster mom, Alicia Holloway, said he’s terrified of humans.

He disappeared from her yard last Tuesday. And he’s indescribably cute.

She and her husband, Jim Holloway, live on Mount Chestnut Road, which is off U.S. 221 just east of Back Creek Elementary. They’re devotees of the breed, which has been recognized in America since 1978. Aficionados have nicknamed the dogs “Tibbies.”

The Holloways currently own four. They accepted the injured dog from a shelter in North Carolina that had rescued him. Workers there named him “Maui.”

The couple’s goal is to nurse Maui back to health — and lovingly, in the hopes he’ll lose his fear of people. Then he can be adopted by another Tibbie lover. (I was unaware, but there are many spread across the United States. They have their own national organization, the Tibetan Spaniel Club of America.)

But Maui’s not making any of this easy. His disappearing act already has cost his frantic foster parents more than $1,000. And they got him only a week ago.

Exactly an hour after the couple arrived back home (after picking Maui up in Rocky Mount, North Carolina), the diminutive canine scaled the Holloways’ 4-foot-tall backyard fence and scampered into a gully. Barely 15 minutes earlier they had placed his pet carrier, with the door open, in their back yard.

There have one or two fleeting sightings. “We think he’s been following creeks,” in the rugged Poages Mill area, Alicia said.

The Holloways have put no small effort into the search. They designed and printed flyers advertising the dog’s disappearance, and distributed them outside Cave Spring-area grocery stores, schools and at the post office.

Sunday, they sent an email to every reporter at this newspaper, and probably some editors, too. That’s how I learned of the dog’s sudden vanishing. And they advertised his disappearance on LostMyDoggy.com, which has elicited text messages Alicia believes are from scammers.

Helping the couple, long-distance, are a Tibbie-loving pet behaviorist in California (Maryanne Dell) and an animal rescue coordinator from Maryland who’s written books about Tibbies (Susan Miccio). Both are part of a far-flung network of Tibbie devotees.

Dell has been making calls to rescue organizations, and animal shelters in our area alerting them to Maui’s disappearance. Micco has sent lots of emails.

A local firefighter the Holloways know has offered to put his drone up over the Cave Spring area, to get a birdseye view. And Monday, the couple took the hunt to the next level by hiring a nationally -known professional pet detective.

Her name is Carmen Brothers. Her company’s name is Lost Pet Finders. Though she’s based in Stephens City (just south of Winchester), on Monday, Brothers drove to southwest Roanoke County from Kentucky, Alicia said.

With Brothers was two tracking dogs, a German shepherd named Rose and a smaller terrier named Trix. Most of Brothers’ fee, which Alicia said is “over $1,000” is to cover mileage, Alicia said.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Monday, she texted me excitedly.

“Rose has picked up his scent!” she messaged. That was along Ran Lynn Drive, which is near the U.S. 221 intersection with Cotton Hill Road. Rose’s nose led them west for a distance. Later, Brothers brought out Trix for some “detail tracking,” Alicia texted.

The Holloways are from Columbus, Ohio. Jim’s a retired accountant/chief financial officer. Alicia’s career field was construction management.

They began visiting the Roanoke Valley regularly when one of their two sons attended Roanoke College. The couple liked the mountains and milder winter temperatures compared to central Ohio.

The decision to transplant here grew easier when the couple learned about regular dog shows, such as at the Berglund Center Coliseum. They moved into their home on Mount Chestnut Road in July.

Both are lifelong dog lovers. When they met, Jim and Alicia loved different breeds, however. He was partial to golden retrievers. She preferred Shih Tzus and Lhasa apsos.

“I think we needed an ‘us’ dog,” to dote on together, Alicia told me. That seems like an elegant and wonderfully healthy perspective. And then they discovered Tibetan spaniels, which are not actually spaniels.

The couple got their first Tibbie, a female named Molly, 17 years ago. She died recently. Their current Tibbies are named Zilla, Spike, Suzi and Morty.

Besides being audaciously cute, “they’re easy to take care of,” Alicia told me. “They don’t have extensive grooming requirements. They don’t get stinky.”

Both Holloways are now volunteers with the Tibetan Spaniel Club of America Rescue and Health Trust. Networking with that group is how they leaned about the opportunity to foster Maui.

They know zero about how he was injured, or why he came to fear humans. He was brought into a North Carolina shelter with another larger dog. That’s about all they know.

“We only had him an hour,” Alicia told me on the phone Monday. “We need to find him so we can prove to him humans are kind.”

Maui is small, with light brown fur that has lots of gray/black highlights, and a mostly closed left eye.

Alicia said he tends to run away from humans. For that reason, they will place traps where they think he’s been — and hope for the best.

If you’ve seen him in the Poages Mill or Cave Spring areas, Alicia Holloway would love to hear about your sighting. Call her cellphone at (614) 554-7484.