CASEY: Rest in peace, Ed Shamy, former Roanoke Times columnist

Ed Shamy left the Roanoke Times late in 1993, for a newspaper job in Maryland. So forgive yourself if you can’t recall many of the funny, acerbic and informative metro columns he wrote during a five-year stint at The Roanoke Times.

If you do, perhaps you remember the “Strange Veggies” contest Shamy launched in the early 1990s, when he encouraged readers to bring bizarre and misshapen vegetables from their home gardens to Victory Stadium for Shamy to inspect.

The Roanoke Times marketing department handed out “Strange Veggies” T-shirts to the backyard farmers who showed up, recalled former editorial page editor Dwayne Yancey.

Alternatively, you might recall Shamy’s fixation on public bathrooms for highway travelers. One of his favorite targets was the dearth of restrooms along Interstate 81.

As Highway Bladder King of Western Virginia, Shamy spent years analyzing I-81 rest areas. He knew the distances between each down to the mile, if not the tenth of a mile, and probably the urinal-commode ratio at each one, too.

Eventually he discovered the southbound lanes had many more public bathrooms than the northbound lanes. And after that, not a taxpayer dollar of spending for the highway’s southbound side was safe from Shamy’s scrutiny. He spent years milking the northbound unfairness for all it was worth.

One of those columns appeared in 1991 under the headline, “Restroom squeeze has us on hold.” It was an open letter to Virginia’s then-transportation secretary.

“Our kidneys can stand it no more,” Shamy wrote. “Please, sir, we ask no more than the rest of our state already enjoys. A warm place to go to the bathroom is all we seek.”

From another, in September 1993: “One hundred and twenty-three miles, Ironto to Verona, between rest stops,” Shamy wrote in a September 1993 column headlined, “Northbound drivers not well-rested.”

“It’s a Virginia record,” the column continued. “You will see three rest areas along the southbound lanes of the highway during that stretch—none on the northbound lanes.”

Last week, I learned Shamy died in his sleep on Thanksgiving, in his home in Georgia, Vermont. He was 63. His widow, Kim Asch, notified me by email, in advance of a memorial service she held for friends and family this past weekend.

By then he’d been out of journalism for six years, and worked occasionally as a substitute public school teacher. He had suffered for some time with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Asch said. The same ailment claimed the lives of both of his parents.

Here’s the beginning of his obituary, on Tributearchieve.com:

“Edward T. Shamy Jr., 63, fiercely devoted husband and father and a relentlessly honest, often hilarious, chronicler of the communities he served as an award-winning journalist, would no doubt report news of his passing on the morning of Nov. 27 this way: ‘Let me tell you the story of how I woke up dead.’”

The second of four children, Shamy grew up in Bergen County, New Jersey, and St. Louis, Missouri, where his parents had moved when Shamy was in junior high. There, at Parkway Central High School, he was voted both student government president and “most humorous.”

Even as a teenager, according to his obituary, “his willingness to speak his mind and challenge the status quo was already evident.”

As a high-schooler in the 1970s, Shamy was featured on the CBS news magazine “60 Minutes,” at the time one of the most watched shows on television. He was interviewed for a segment titled, “The Case Against College.” And according to the obit, Shamy told the interviewer “if he had his druthers he’d skip all four years and do something else.”

Instead, he went to Columbia University, where he played soccer, tended bar nights to make ends meet, and earned a degree in political science. He got into journalism after a stint in the Peace Corps in Paraguay.

As a reporter, editor, columnist and sometimes all three, he worked at newspapers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., in that order. He wrapped up his career in Vermont, as metro editor and later columnist for the Burlington Free Press, Vermont’s newspaper-of-record.

When Shamy got laid off from that job, in 2008, he decided to get into the business as a publisher, Asch said.

“He figured out at home how to write a business plan,” Asch told me. “He got a business loan from the county’s economic development agency.” With that, he bought a small weekly, The County Courier, based in Enosburg. It was about a 45-minute drive from their home. The newspaper was job printed in Plattsburgh, New York, on the other side of Lake Champlain, which divides the two states.

“He saw it as a job he could have in journalism that nobody could fire him from,” Asch said. “What he found was that being both the publisher and the editor was the worst of two worlds.”

On occasion, editor/publisher Ed Shamy had to take a ferry ride across the lake in the middle of the night to retrieve his newspapers from the printing plant.

From the obit: “His hyper-local focus and penchant for the offbeat inspired many evocative stories about the life and times of the ‘real’ Vermont.” Among those were “a dog’s near-fatal run-in with a porcupine while hiking Mt. Mansfield;” and “a man in search of his dentures lost while skydiving over Addison County.”

As editor/publisher of The County Courier, one of Shamy’s big scoops was a federal marijuana-smuggling case in which members of the Hells Angels from Quebec were charged with smuggling weed into Vermont inside truck tires.

The pot was headed to a Vermont dairy farm whose owners were indicted, too. Although most other news outlets ignored the story, Asch said Shamy played it like “the Miami Vice of northwest Vermont.”

But instead of driving sports cars and wearing designer suits, the Vermont locals “wore Carharts (overalls), muck boots and drove tractors,” Asch said.

“Several relatives of the [local farmers] indicted were advertisers. They pulled their advertising,” Asch told me. He sold the The County Courier to one of his employees in 2014.

Shamy’s first marriage ended in divorce. His first wife, Jennifer, still lives in Roanoke.

He’s survived by Asch, who lives in Georgia, Vermont, their son Ezra, and two daughters and a son from his first marriage: Corinne Lawson, of West Orange, New Jersey; Lillian Shamy, of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Alex Shamy of Brooklyn, New York.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey

