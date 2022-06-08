CASEY: Retired oncologist sues controversial Roanoke estate-sale operator

Philip Morgan didn’t sound too happy to hear my voice on the phone Wednesday morning.

He was in Augusta County, preparing for an estate sale. Spring’s one of the big seasons in the estate and liquidation sale industry. And Morgan, who lives in Roanoke, is a veteran of it.

If you’ve seen his name in this column previously, it’s because I’ve been writing about him since 2013. Morgan has many fans who flock to his sales, and who can testify to his genius at marketing, pricing, staging and selling collectibles and antiques.

Morgan also has critics whose tales of woe contain common elements, such as bounced checks and empty promises.

If the Augusta sale goes as expected, Morgan will offload furniture and other bric a brac for his client, and provide records that document the items sold and the prices he got. He’ll pocket a percentage of the gross, agreed upon in advance by written contract, and pay the balance to his client within 25 business days.

But occasionally in the past Morgan has missed that deadline — sometimes by years — and that’s what’s made him newsworthy.

Once, it led to felony charges in Craig County that were later dropped after Morgan made good to the client, who claimed to be owed $40,000. A failure to answer consumer complaints has earned Morgan an “F” rating by the Better Business Bureau of Western Virginia, said its CEO, Julie Wheeler.

On other occasions it’s led to lawsuits — a slew of them — in general district and circuit courts. The most recent was filed in April by Dr. Stephen Rosenoff, a retired oncologist, who claims Morgan owes him roughly $40,000.

Right now, Rosenoff lives in the South American nation of Colombia, on a farm about an hour outside Medellin. We’ve communicated recently via email and telephone. I also spoke to his Roanoke lawyer, Justin Steele.

Nearly five years ago, in October 2017, Rosenoff hired Morgan to sell the contents of the physician’s downtown Roanoke apartment, plus the contents of a home Rosenoff owned in Hunting Hills, one of Roanoke County’s ritziest neighborhoods.

“It was two separate estate sales,” said Steele.

Both Rosenoff and Morgan agree those sales occurred. Rosenoff said he’s still waiting for his money; Morgan told me he paid the doctor in cash, at Rosenoff’s specific request. Morgan added that he has receipts that document two of his three payments, totaling $21,100.

“He’s been paid, he’s just forgotten,” Morgan told me. “I like Dr. Rosenoff; I think he’s a nice guy. Honestly, I think he’s trying to extort money from me. He kept throwing your name up.”

Morgan was unable to produce the receipts from Rosenoff when I asked to see them Wednesday. They were in Roanoke and he was unable to get his hands on them because Morgan was in Augusta County, he explained.

He said he never obtained a receipt from Rosenoff for a third payment of $10,000 in cash. The doctor lived in France for a period of time after the sales, which also delayed their communications, Morgan added.

He told me he’ll furnish the receipts to Steele, Rosenoff’s lawyer, after Morgan gets back in town from Augusta. He also told me he’ll turn over to the lawyer the records of the sales he conducted for Rosenoff.

Morgan has finally located those, from almost five years ago.

“I am contesting this case,” Morgan told me. “I’m tired of people trying to bully me because of my history. Yes, I make mistakes. But I do a good job.”

Contesting a lawsuit is in itself rather unusual for Morgan. More commonly, he simply doesn’t show up in court and judges issue default judgments against him. That’s occurred repeatedly in the past decade.

The first column about Morgan, in 2013, noted that by that time, he’d racked up $46,000 in judgments in the previous six years in Roanoke General District Court alone. Since then there’ve been 10 more lower-court cases against Morgan filed in the city.

Individually, the judgments range from hundreds up into the tens of thousands of dollars. A number (but not all) of those plaintiffs seem to have something in common: They live far out of Virginia, in places such as California, Maine or in South America.

It’s harder to muster a lawsuit from such a distance. And it’s almost not worth it when the amounts in dispute are in the thousands, rather than the millions — because lawyers aren’t inexpensive.

One who sued from afar was Pamela King, who sold her house in Roanoke to live in another home she owned in Maine. In 2017, she got an $18,459 judgment against Morgan, plus interest, after alleging he hadn’t paid her after liquidating possessions from her Roanoke home.

King has yet to see all her money, said her lawyer, commercial attorney R. Bruce Fickley.

In June 2020 — the last time I wrote about Morgan — Fickley told me Morgan still owed $13,800 of the judgment. Wednesday, Fickley said the amount due is now down to roughly $8,500. Another hearing in King’s case is slated for July 8, in Roanoke General District Court.

“He’s made some little dribs and drabs [payments] since then,” Fickley told me. “This guy doesn’t do anything unless you set a court date. It’s a blood-from-a-turnip kind of thing.”

Fickley told me he’s friends with Rosenoff, but did not know the doctor was among Morgan’s alleged victims.

Steele said he’s unaware that Morgan has paid Rosenoff anything, but he’s willing to look at any such evidence. It’s possible Morgan paid his client something from one of the sales, Steele allowed. But he’s sure the doctor didn’t get anything from the other one.

Fickley said it’s more difficult to squeeze money out of Morgan because of the nature of his business. Morgan doesn’t keep large sums in banks, and because he works for himself he has no wages from a third-party employer that could be garnished by court order.

“It’s hard to do with someone who works on a cash basis, who basically manages yard sales,” Fickley said.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com .

