CASEY: Retired Roanoke Valley attorney highlights unmet legal need

Robert Bersch, 85, called it quits in December following a 60-year career as a Roanoke Valley lawyer. Health and age were certainly factors, he told me. So was COVID-19. The pandemic put the kibosh on Bersch’s business niche — house and hospital calls.
“COVID finished me off,” Bersch said Tuesday. “I could not go to people’s homes any more, and I didn’t want to, anyway.”
So he quietly closed Wills on Wheels, the low-overhead, two employee law firm he’s run mostly out of his house since 2009. Besides wills, Bersch specialized in trust and estate work and preparing documents such as medical directives and powers of attorney.
The other employee was his wife, Martha, a retired teacher who picked up the paralegal trade on the fly. Their office was their Roanoke County home. Five days per week, and occasionally on weekends, the couple prowled the highways and byways of Western Virginia in one of two Cadillacs outfitted with magnetic “Wills on Wheels” signs.
The practice took them as far north as Rockbridge County and Lexington, as far southwest as the New River Valley and into Franklin and Bedford counties, too. Occasionally, Bersch took on a client in Lynchburg, where he grew up.
It’s not a particularly glamorous legal specialty. Then again, not everyone will necessarily need a civil rights lawyer during their lifetime, or an attorney who can muster a valiant defense to a murder indictment.
But everyone’s going to die, right? And many of those folks might need a will. And of that group, some can’t get out of their homes or up from a sickbed. The Bersches were there for them, whether they were in a Roanoke hospital room or in their kitchen in Radford.
Last week, Bersch called the newsroom wanting to speak to a reporter. He ended up with yours truly. The call’s purpose was to get the word out among the legal community that there’s a robust demand for the service he once provided — and an unmet need, too.
The call gave me a chance to learn a little bit more about Bersch’s career.
After he graduated from E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, he moved to Charlottesville for seven years, earning undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Virginia. Bersch obtained a master’s in tax law from the College of William and Mary, then in 1961 went to work for the Internal Revenue Service in Washington, D.C.
For a spell in Washington he also worked for a firm that specialized in tax litigation. Then in 1970, Bersch moved to Roanoke and to a law firm that had some big shoes to fill. That was Eggleston, Holton, Butler & Glenn, just months after Linwood Holton’s 1969 election as governor.
“I got to sit at Holton’s desk,” Bersch recalled.
One of the other partners was M. Caldwell Butler, who in 1972 won a seat in Congress. The firm later changed its name to Eggleston, Glenn & Bersch and had its offices in downtown Roanoke. Even later, Bersch had his own small firm on Electric Road in Roanoke County.
As he approached retirement, that office began getting an increasing number of requests for attorney house calls, Bersch said. But those were hard to fulfill in a small firm because it meant closing the office to make the appointments, leaving nobody to mind the store.
When his lease was up, Bersch retired, but he wasn’t ready to stop practicing law. About 2009, during a lecture someone else gave in church about a recovery from bankruptcy, Bersch had his own long-term financial considerations. This was shortly after the 2008 stock market crash.
At Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke that day, “I asked God for an idea,” Bersch told me. The result was Wills on Wheels, headquartered in the Bersch’s home. He said he invented the name himself, after perusing the internet for lawyers who went to clients, rather than the other way around.
He found a firm with such a business model in Great Britain, but that was about it, Bersch said. It wasn’t named Wills on Wheels, but “I don’t remember what the name was,” he added.
One challenge he soon encountered was a need for an able typist. Bersch said he couldn’t type a lick (and he still can’t) but Martha, now 69, could. So she took over that duty and gradually picked up other paralegal skills.
Their personal record for preparing a will was 90 minutes, and that occurred with a patient at Carilion Roanoke Memorial. Martha Bersch provided the signature to witness it, he said.
They advertised periodically in The Roanoke Times, and “I’d get a lot of referrals from [certified public accountants], bank trust officers, insurance salesmen and via word of mouth from satisfied clients. Those magnetic signs on their Cadillacs also brought in business,” Bersch said.
“We got a tremendous amount of calls from people who said, ‘I was behind you in traffic,’” he said.
By the time he closed the practice, Bersch charged $425 for a simple will, $310 for a power of attorney and $325 for an advance medical directive. He also administered estates after clients died. The fee for that varies, but the law allows up to 5% of an estate’s value.
“Some estates, it’s a lucrative fee,” Bersch noted. “Some estates, it’s a can of worms and you really earn your money.”
Statistics on lawyers who perform house calls aren’t very easy to come by. When I called the Virginia Bar Association in Richmond to find out how many there are in the commonwealth, its spokeswoman had no idea. She referred me to the Virginia State Bar, which regulates attorneys.
The Virginia State Bar spokesman also had no idea. He referred me to the Roanoke Bar Association, but I struck out there, too.
Bersch said that over the years he operated Wills on Wheels, he learned of one or two Roanoke firms who would dispatch lawyers. But unlike Wills on Wheels, Bersch said, they also charged for travel time, which could easily add $400 to a client’s bill. He imposed no additional charge for travel.
The overall point, he said, is there are plenty of clients in Western Virginia who want and need such a service — and there’s a decent living to be made from it.
“This is a very valuable service that’s going lacking,” Bersch told me. “It’s a public service to people who can’t get it any other way. It’s definitely appreciated.” And at 85, with a number of medical conditions that have sidelined himself in the hospital in recent years, “I’m as interested as anyone else.”
Here’s Bersch’s offer, to any attorney interested: He’s willing to help teach them the ropes for a Wills on Wheels-style firm, at no charge.
Though he no longer practices law, “I’m happy to work with — at no cost — anyone who wants to take this on,” Bersch said. “Any assistance I I can provide, I’m eager.”
Wills on Wheels may be out of business, but it still has a phone number. That’s (540) 774-0044. If you’re interested, give him a ring.
