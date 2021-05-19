CASEY: Retired Roanoke Valley attorney highlights unmet legal need

But everyone’s going to die, right? And many of those folks might need a will. And of that group, some can’t get out of their homes or up from a sickbed. The Bersches were there for them, whether they were in a Roanoke hospital room or in their kitchen in Radford.

Last week, Bersch called the newsroom wanting to speak to a reporter. He ended up with yours truly. The call’s purpose was to get the word out among the legal community that there’s a robust demand for the service he once provided — and an unmet need, too.

The call gave me a chance to learn a little bit more about Bersch’s career.

After he graduated from E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, he moved to Charlottesville for seven years, earning undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Virginia. Bersch obtained a master’s in tax law from the College of William and Mary, then in 1961 went to work for the Internal Revenue Service in Washington, D.C.

For a spell in Washington he also worked for a firm that specialized in tax litigation. Then in 1970, Bersch moved to Roanoke and to a law firm that had some big shoes to fill. That was Eggleston, Holton, Butler & Glenn, just months after Linwood Holton’s 1969 election as governor.

“I got to sit at Holton’s desk,” Bersch recalled.