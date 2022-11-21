CASEY: Retired teacher & novelist wins the 2022 election contest

There should have been little surprise when earlier this month, Rep. Ben Cline, R-Fincastle, romped to a third term in Virginia's 6th Congressional District over Democratic challenger Jennifer Lewis.

As presently constituted, the 6th District is considered a "safe" seat for the GOP, meaning just about any Republican whose blood still flows will score at least 60% of the vote there.

The only safer district for Republicans in Virginia is the 9th Congressional District, held by Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem — who by the way lives in 6th District.

In 2022, Cline scored 64.38% of the districtwide vote to Lewis’ 35.44%. But our 2022 election contest centered around a slightly different question: How would the incumbent fare in the city of Roanoke, the district’s most densely populated locality, where Democrats vastly outnumber Republicans?

In all, 49 entrants played the game, submitting emailed predictions as a three-digit percentage, such as 44.5. In case a tie-breaker was necessary, I also asked contestants to predict the total Roanoke vote in the congressional race.

In the city, a total of 26,321 ballots were cast in the 6th District race. Of those, Cline pulled 40.96%, which neatly rounds up to 40.1% Exactly one contestant nailed that figure. But before we announce the winner, let’s consider some very close also-rans, and some contest statistics.

Three readers tied for second-place, predicting Cline would win 39.9% of Roanoke’s vote. They are Rebecca Perdue of Roanoke; David Bailey (who didn’t specify his locality); and Steve McGraw , the soon-to-retire circuit court clerk of Roanoke County — he's also the last-standing elected Democrat in the county.

of Roanoke; (who didn’t specify his locality); and , the soon-to-retire circuit court clerk of Roanoke County — he's also the last-standing elected Democrat in the county. A Salemite, Nora Smith , came closest on the question of how many ballots would be cast in the race. She guessed 29,116, or 2,795 too many. Roanoke lawyer Nick Hagen (who ran an unsuccessful race for Roanoke City Council) placed second on the tie-breaker, guessing 23,242. (In all, only six of the entrants predicted a Roanoke total of under 30,000 ballots.)

, came closest on the question of how many ballots would be cast in the race. She guessed 29,116, or 2,795 too many. Roanoke lawyer Nick Hagen (who ran an unsuccessful race for Roanoke City Council) placed second on the tie-breaker, guessing 23,242. (In all, only six of the entrants predicted a Roanoke total of under 30,000 ballots.) Naturally, most of the entries came from the Roanoke or New River valleys — but not all. This time around, we had players from as far south as Loganville, Georgia ( Steve Payne ) and from as far north as Warwick, Rhode Island ( Tim Webb ).

) and from as far north as Warwick, Rhode Island ( ). Although Cline lost the city decisively, he prevailed in 10 of its 20 geographic precincts, including East Gate in Northeast Roanoke, where he took 67.6% of the vote. Cline’s second strongest showing was in Garden City, which he won with 66.8%.

And now for the winning contestant: His name is Ted Blain, and he lives in south Roanoke — another city precinct that that Cline won in the recent election.

Blain sounded shocked when I called him Monday with the good news that he gets a lunch on me.

“You’re kidding!” were the first words out of Blain’s mouth. “That’s a really, really nice prize … I’ve enjoyed your columns since I moved back to Roanoke in 2020.”

Blain turns 71 in December. He’s retired after a 44-year career teaching English. Most of those he spent at Woodberry Forest, a swank boys boarding school in Madison County that dates to the late 19th century. Blain chaired Woodberry Forest’s English department for more than 30 years.

Among the school’s alumni are the novelist Donald Antrim, a MacArthur Foundation fellow; retired Patrick County Circuit Judge Martin Clark (who’s also a successful novelist); and Marvin Bush, brother of former president George W. Bush.

Blain’s a Roanoke native and 1970 graduate of Patrick Henry High School, after which he graduated from Washington and Lee University. He also earned a graduate degree in English from the University of Virginia.

Like yours truly, Blain cut his teeth with reading The Hardy Boys, the famous juvenile-mystery series about two kid-detective brothers (it dates to the 1920s). Unlike me, Blain has actually written a couple of novels, “Passion Play” and “Love Cools.”

Both are literary mysteries, which Blain described as “old-fashioned whodunits in academic settings,” and were penned years ago.

“Passion Play” is set at a boys boarding school modeled after Woodberry Forest, although it begins with a murder in New York City. (Blain said his own mother told him that after reading the book, no boy would want to attend school there.)

“Love Cools” is set in a summer academic session “in a city that looks a lot like Roanoke,” and it features a theater on a mountain like the one that used to stand atop Mill Mountain in Blain’s boyhood. (Theater is another passion of Blain’s. He directed plays during his 36 years at Woodberry Forest.)

Pegasus Crime rereleased the former in hardcover in 2018, and here’s what the New York Time Book Review had to say about it:

"Blain reverentially works events and themes from Othello into Passion Play. Jealousy, lust, racial prejudice, the betrayal of friends—and yes, even a handkerchief—figure in the plot. Blain creates a rich, claustrophobic world where reputations and even lives might be lost at a student mixer or faculty tea."

You can read more on his website, wedwardblain.com

How did an English teacher and theater-lover nail Cline’s percentage in the city so precisely? Blain said he based his guess off historical results I noted from Roanoke’s last 10 congressional elections.

In his first election, in 2018, Cline took 36.9% of the vote in Roanoke. In his first reelection bid in 2020, Cline pulled 41.2%.

Blain correctly guessed the result would fall between those numbers. He also correctly reckoned that Cline would take a smaller percentage in a non-presidential election year than he garnered in 2020.

“I used your statistics,” Blain told me. “I figured Cline would be unpopular in the city, but that there would be a core who voted for him.”

We haven’t yet figured out where to go for lunch. I offered Blain his choice of restaurants but he left the pick with me.

Which means, we’re going to have an adventure. Sounds like fun!