CASEY: Risking virus to vote against Trump is worth it, elderly reader writes

Voting by mail is a subject I’ve heard about from scores of readers in pandemic-plagued 2020. One is Virgil Cook of Blacksburg, a retired English professor at Virginia Tech. Let’s kick off the August reader mailbag with him.
Cook is 85. He’s been blind since birth. He has a bad back, too, so he cannot stand for long stretches. Given all the above, mailing an absentee ballot had seemed like the best option for November’s election.
But after reading about the psychological and fiscal warfare President Donald Trump has recently waged on the U.S. Postal Service, Cook has had a change of heart.
“I have decided not to vote by mail this year,” he wrote me in an email Sunday. Instead, Cook will vote in person.
“Presumably, I’ll be able to vote early at the county registrar’s office. If not, I’ll be at the precinct on November 3, even if I have to carry a lawn chair because I can no longer stand for long periods.
“At 85 I may catch the virus at the polling station, but like the common soldier in WWII, I’m willing to take the chance if my vote will help make the country safer from tyranny.”
Don’t forget, readers: Voting early in person begins Sept. 18 at your locality’s registrar’s office. Make sure you know the address before you head over there. Some of them may have recently moved — such as the Roanoke County registrar, which since March has been located in Vinton.
The Aug. 6 column on the resignation of Roanoke Times photographer Stephanie Klein-Davis, and her new career as teacher, elicited an outpouring from both readers and ex-colleagues.
Among the former is Elizabeth Mory of Clearbrook. She seemed impressed that back in 1994, Steph climbed in a small airplane to get photos of Pat Robertson’s mansion on Warm Springs mountain after Robertson’s bodyguard warned away the two of us at gunpoint.
“Now Dan, in the interest of continuing doing what you do best, please rent a plane to get a photo of Trump’s bald head and dye job from the top, and take newly retired Stephanie to advise you!” Mory wrote.
While it’s true both Steph and I have intrepid streaks, there are limits. I’m afraid if we flew above Trump’s brain we’d discover a black hole, the gravity of which would suck us into oblivion. Already, he’s done exactly that to most of the Republican Party.
Another who wrote in about Steph was Cynthia Bowen, a Roanoke County teacher.
“I will always remember her visit to my classroom at Cave Spring Middle to take [a] picture for the 2017 Thanksgiving feature,” Bowen wrote. “She captured a moment in the lives of these students that is now a distant memory. Her kindness and congeniality assure me that she will fare well in the classroom. Her new students are lucky to have her.”
And here’s what Tommy Denton, the newspaper’s former editorial page editor, had to say:
“This one not only is a fine, well-crafted read, but it’s one of the most splendid portraits of a life/career-well-lived I’ve read. Not only has Stephanie’s work been a wonderful example of the essential blend of art and journalistic ‘revelation,’ but she personally exemplified those enviable traits of grace, character and grit.”
Amen to that.
We’ll wrap this up with the guts of an email I received from Bob Tipton of Blacksburg. He wrote in response to Thursday’s column, about a favor California Sen. Kamala Harris did for my friend Joe Campbell of Glenvar 10 years ago.
The column noted Campbell has authored four computer-science manuals, which piqued Tipton’s curiosity.
“I found his author’s page on Amazon, and was surprised to recognize one of his books as one that I’d read as a high school student — his ‘The Timex Personal Computer Made Simple,’ ” Tipton wrote.
“In 1981, I was a 14-year old kid who was fascinated by computers, but never thought I’d have the means to own my own. I’d check out books of BASIC programs from the library and read the program listings, keeping notes on scratch paper as the variables changed, to try to figure out how the programs worked.
“That Christmas, my parents gave me a [Timex] — an actual, for real, computer that I could program myself! … I can still remember when we first turned it on, connected to a 9” black and white TV set. I remember anxiety in my father’s voice as he tried to manage my enthusiasm — ‘Now, don’t expect too much — it’s probably not going to look very good.’
“We switched it on, there was a brief pause, and the screen came alive — it worked, and it worked far better than I’d hoped. I spent months afterward painstakingly typing programs into the membrane keyboard — thankfully there was so little memory in the device the programs couldn’t be very long.
“I remember reading Mr. Campbell’s book and many more as I started what eventually became my career as a programmer. I still get a little misty-eyed when I remember that Christmas.
“I’d long ago lost my copy of Mr. Campbell’s book, but I’ve ordered a used copy from Amazon, and I’ll probably sit up at night reading program listings and grinning like an idiot as I remember how Joe Campbell and other authors made this incredible world available to people who never thought they’d be able to experience it.
“Thanks for your story — what started as curiosity about a potential vice president turned into a pleasant reminder of one of my happiest memories. Please thank Mr. Campbell for me — his book was one of several that made me truly love software, and I’ll always be grateful.”
Small world, huh? Frankly, Tipton’s email is a better read than the column was. I forwarded it to Joe, and put them in touch.
Thanks to you readers for all the great tips, comments and quips. Please keep them coming.
