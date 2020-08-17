CASEY: Risking virus to vote against Trump is worth it, elderly reader writes

The column noted Campbell has authored four computer-science manuals, which piqued Tipton’s curiosity.

“I found his author’s page on Amazon, and was surprised to recognize one of his books as one that I’d read as a high school student — his ‘The Timex Personal Computer Made Simple,’ ” Tipton wrote.

“In 1981, I was a 14-year old kid who was fascinated by computers, but never thought I’d have the means to own my own. I’d check out books of BASIC programs from the library and read the program listings, keeping notes on scratch paper as the variables changed, to try to figure out how the programs worked.

“That Christmas, my parents gave me a [Timex] — an actual, for real, computer that I could program myself! … I can still remember when we first turned it on, connected to a 9” black and white TV set. I remember anxiety in my father’s voice as he tried to manage my enthusiasm — ‘Now, don’t expect too much — it’s probably not going to look very good.’