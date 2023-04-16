Ever notice how ubiquitous mobile phones have become in the past 25 years? In 1998 not everybody carried one in their purse or pockets. Nowadays, leaving home without your phone can feel downright discomforting, as if you forgot to don underwear that morning.

If you’re certain you’ve lost your phone, that can be even scarier. Particularly when your driver’s license and credit cards are lost with it.

Last week, Nancy Trussell of Raleigh Court experienced something similar but even more frustrating. She lost her new iPhone, and she knew exactly where it was. But she couldn’t get her hands on it.

But a sergeant with the Roanoke Police Department managed to. Not only that, but he delivered it to Trussell at the nonprofit where she volunteers the following day. His name is Matthew Mulligan.

Trussell says Mulligan went above and beyond his normal duties to ensure she got her phone, identification and credit cards back. And now she’s sleeping easier and singing his praises, for all the things Mulligan did that he didn’t have to.

The events we’re about to recount involve no crime. Instead, it was a goof that began Monday afternoon, when Trussell visited the Roanoke YMCA.

As she pulled into the parking lot there, her new iPhone and the red folding wallet she keeps it in were on her front passenger seat. Trussell thought better of leaving it there while she was inside the Y. So she tossed the wallet/phone into her vehicle’s trunk, to secure it.

Unbeknownst to Trussell, it landed in a box of unwanted clothes she was planning to donate.

After leaving the YMCA, Trussell stopped at the Sunoco gas station and convenience store on Main Street in Wasena. She loaded the discarded duds into a red Better World Recycling container on the gas station lot.

Those are dumpster-like contraptions, but smaller. They work kind of like a mail collection box. And like mail collection boxes, the recycling containers are locked.

Unknowingly, Trussell deposited her phone/wallet into the container with the unwanted clothes. That was around 3 p.m. And that night around 8 p.m. she realized her new iPhone phone was nowhere to be found. Yikes.

Using an Apple computer, Trussell activated the “find-my-phone” app, which fingered the phone’s location as the gas station in Wasena. So she and her husband, Marty, drove over there.

“He was furious, he was fuming, he was saying, ‘This is typical Nancy behavior,’” Trussell said, chuckling. That description drew a picture of an old episode of the sitcom, “The Honeymooners” in my head. Remember Jackie Gleason’s character, Ralph Kramden?

Anyway, they got there and found the container locked. And the store clerk was unable to help. So Marty and Nancy Trussell returned home empty handed.

That night, Nancy messaged Better World Recycling through some means she found on the company’s website. But there was no response.

Tuesday morning, she called the Roanoke chapter of the Better Business Bureau, to see if it had contact information for the recycling company. The BBB did not. But a representative agreed that a call to Roanoke police was her best next step.

Trussell called the non-emergency number and reported the loss. And shortly thereafter, Sgt. Matthew Mulligan became aware of her report. He contacted Trussell, even though his policing territory is southeast Roanoke, and these events had occurred in the southwest quadrant.

Mulligan, who joined Roanoke police 11 years ago and made sergeant in 2020, asked Nancy if she could meet at the gas station, which she did. But the container was still locked and they could not get in. Then they went back to her house, to check the “find my phone” feature on her Apple computer, to confirm whether it remained there.

“The phone was pinging, right in that box,” Mulligan told me.

Nancy, however, couldn’t return to the gas station just then because of a previous commitment. She volunteers at the Roanoke Area Ministries homeless shelter. And she was scheduled to serve lunch that day. So she left Mulligan at her house and went to RAM.

In the meantime, Mulligan returned to the store. He searched online for Better World Recycling and found an address in Chantilly, in Northern Virginia. So he called the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. It dispatched a deputy to Better World Recycling’s listed address. But nobody was there.

Next, Mulligan contacted the owner of the gas station.

“Legally, with no criminal offense involved, I couldn’t cut the lock off,” Mulligan told me. But he informed the store’s owner that the owner could. And the owner said, “Absolutely, he would cut the lock off to help somebody get their lost iPhone,” Muligan said.

The owner did, and later replaced the padlock with one of his own, Mulligan said.

They found the box empty — except for Nancy Trussell’s wallet and phone. Somebody with Better World Recycling had already picked up the clothes she had deposited the day before. But for whatever reason, her wallet and phone remained in a corner of the collection bin. Mulligan fished it out.

At that point, Mulligan couldn’t call Trussell to notify her that he’d recovered it — because he had her phone. He could have taken it to her house, or called there and left a message. But he decided to deliver it to RAM House instead, because earlier she’d told him that’s where she was headed.

By this time, we’re into Tuesday afternoon. About three hours had passed since Mulligan got involved, and it was nearly 24 hours after Trussell had lost her phone.

After lunch at RAM House, Trussell was cleaning up when she saw a Roanoke police officer running into the establishment. It was Mulligan.

“Usually, when you have police officers running into RAM House, it’s for something else,” Trussell noted — something not necessarily happy.

But the reason Mulligan was there was to reunite Trussell with her phone, identification, and credit cards. She was overjoyed, and somewhat gobsmacked.

“He could have called my house, and left a message for me, and have me come get it,” she said. Later that day, Trussell called Roanoke police again and asked to speak to Mulligan’s supervisor.

“I wanted his boss to know that [Mulligan] went above and beyond,” she told me. And everybody’s happy now.

Mulligan told me this was pretty much an everyday occurrence for Roanoke police. But reports of things such as lost phones garner little attention in the news, he noted.

“A lot of times, people connect police with shootings, stabbings and violence,” Mulligan said. But “situations like this are common. Obviously, we don’t always get these great outcomes.”

Usually it’s more difficult to help reunite people with a lost phone, he added. When such items are trackable, they’re usually moving around.

On this occasions, it wasn’t. And that’s a minor cause for celebration.