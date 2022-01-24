CASEY: Roanoke county family struggles against 'the cruelest disease you've never heard of'

I hear a lot of sad stories and pleas for help on behalf of people facing unbelievably trying circumstances. But few narratives tug the heartstrings like the one Mark Minnick told me Sunday.

It’s about a friend of his since their days at Cave Spring Junior High in the 1970s. That guy is Mark Coleman. He’s 61 and for five years he’s been gradually losing his mind to a condition called frontotemporal dementia, or FTD.

A 2019 report from “60 Minutes” called it “the cruelest disease you’ve never heard of.” That same report also said it was the most common form of dementia affecting people under age 60.

The condition is such that FTD victims may not even understand they’re suffering from it. But their families can’t avoid the realization. That’s one of the ways FTD is so cruel. Another is the dramatic personality changes it often causes.

Coleman’s been suffering with FTD since at least 2017. That’s the year he was fired from his job selling commercial furniture to hospitals and other health care enterprises. By then, the once happy-go-lucky extrovert was unable to get along with work colleagues. His sales performance plummeted, too, said his wife, Janet.

Now, her husband can barely utter a word beyond a simple “yes” or “no.” He often can’t recognize loved ones. For four years, Janet and their two grown children — Jessica, 28 and Alec, 22 — helped mind Mark Coleman in the family’s Roanoke County home.

For a while, Janet worked three jobs to pay the bills. Alec typically minded Mark during the day, while Janet was working. When she returned home from one of her jobs, Alec would go off his nighttime restaurant job. (Jessica works full time in Roanoke County schools as a counselor for preschoolers.)

In November, Janet and their children decided they could no longer care for Mark in their Clearbrook-area house. They moved him to a “memory care” nursing home facility. But it costs roughly $7,000 per month.

Janet, 57, can’t afford that on the salary from her current full-time job scheduling patients for Carilion Clinic.

A retired widower who grew up in Roanoke but now lives in Richmond, Minnick learned much of the story this winter. It came after his own wife lost a three-year battle against ovarian cancer. Amid “waves of grief” following his wife’s death, he said, “I needed a project to wrap my head around.”

Minnick decided to try to help his old school chum’s family. This month he launched a GoFundMe page on their behalf. In just two weeks it’s pulled in more than $30,000 toward a $150,000 goal. Minnick also contacted me in an effort to spread word about the Colemans’ plight.

“They’re not gamblers or drinkers and they weren’t making risky investments. None of this is their fault,” Minnick told me. “They’re just good people.”

Mark Coleman was born in Roanoke and grew up here and in Texas. Janet is a native of Buffalo, New York. They met in 1988, when they both were young and worked as flight attendants for TWA Airlines.

The introduction occurred on an airliner to London, Janet told me. In 1991 they were married.

After he left TWA, Mark took a job in Roanoke with an architectural and engineering company. That led him to a career in the commercial furniture industry, selling furnishings to hospitals.

Until roughly five years ago, “he was always really sociable,” Janet said. “He loved to go out. He loved to go skiing. He loved to be with all his friends.” Mark would frequently meet pals at sports bars to watch whatever games were on that day.

Then Mark began acting uncharacteristically, she said. The first intellectual deficit Janet noticed was that Mark suddenly seemed to be having trouble calculating tips for restaurant checks. Normally, he could easily do those in an instant in his head, she said. Then Mark started having trouble counting money or writing checks.

“He got nasty,” Janet said. “He’d swear at the kids. He’d swear at me. And he’s never been like that. I thought, ‘If this is your midlife crisis buddy, you’d better get over it soon.’”

Mark was also having trouble at work, and grew frustrated with his longtime employer. He couldn’t get along with colleagues with whom he’d been collegial in the past. The company fired Mark after he took vacation without informing his supervisors, Janet said.

After his dismissal, Mark stayed home while Janet took on extra employment to pay the bills. He visited a physician only after Janet told him, “if you don’t go to the doctor, you’re not going to have a wife.”

An MRI didn’t reveal a diagnosis. The docs decided it was dementia after Mark took and miserably failed a “memory test” administered by his primary care doctor. Immediately afterward, the physician called Janet and said, “Mark just tested like he was 80 years old,” Janet told me.

“When they ruled out everything else, they just said, ‘dementia,’” Janet added. Mark’s response, she added, was “I don’t have that. There’s nothing wrong with me.”

Mark also began to obsess over food, and eat uncontrollably. Janet’s unsure if that’s because FTD causes an unusual increase in appetite, or merely because Mark’s forgotten that he’s already eaten. Sometimes, he’d start eating food off a plate before silverware was on the table, Janet said.

In 2018, she said, they attended Mark’s 30th Cave Spring High School class reunion. It was at 419 West, a restaurant on Electric Road. Mark didn’t understand the occasion, Janet said. At one point he was talking to another alum and Janet overheard Mark saying, “Yeah, I went to Cave Spring High. Where did you go?”

At home things were getting even worse in ways few others observed. In terms of activities outside the house, “he just lost interest in every single thing,” Janet said. “All he was interested in was watching television all day long.”

And, “he got mean,” Janet said. “He’s gotten very aggressive with me, and he’s about three times my size.”

Social Security disability has been a godsend for the family during these travails. After his diagnosis, Mark almost instantly qualified for disability payments of roughly $2,000 per month. But in another way, that support has also been a curse.

Mark can’t qualify for Medicaid assistance with his nursing home fees with an income like that, Janet said. He has to spend down his assets until they’re no more than $2,000 total.

So Janet is paying the monthly charges out of the family’s quickly dwindling retirement savings. (Mark’s parents are helping to supplement the monthly cost, so he can stay in a private room, Janet added.)

That’s why Minnick has stepped in to help. He hates the thought of Janet losing everything the couple has worked for in the past 31 years — and the prospect of her having to work until age 80, just to support herself, he said.

“A lot of our friends, we’re not wealthy, but we’ve done OK,” Minnick told me. “When you give to a charity of any kind, the best ones are local, so you can feel and watch” the effect of the contributions. “This is a community issue,” Minnick said.

He’s been bowled over at the response so far.

“It’s amazing how the money continues to trickle in,” Minnick said. “I’m seeing names [of contributors on GoFundMe] I haven’t seen since high school.”

Mark doesn’t know that any of this is going on, of course. He can’t understand why Janet won’t take him home. He’s angry at her over that. Meanwhile, she feels overwhelming guilt for putting Mark into nursing care in the first place. But she didn’t see another option.

Over the phone, her voice breaks up when she describes that running conflict. It’s heartbreaking just to listen.

FTD is inevitably fatal, Janet said. Typically its sufferers last eight to 10 years. They die after they lose the ability to swallow.

Nobody knows when that day will come for Mark.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter: @dancaseysblog

