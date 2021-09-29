CASEY: Roanoke County pet rescues prompt excitement and mirth

Lots of people gripe you never see any “good” news in the paper. Today we have a double dose. One concerns a vamoosed emu in the Vinton area. The other’s a pet pot-bellied pig found near Poages Mill. Both are now safe and sound.
After two weeks of frantic pursuit over three different localities, and a Facebook thread that documented the madcap suspense, Cha Cha the emu was reunited with his owner in Stewartsville late last week. Colleen Laginess-Wilson said she’s relieved.
The pig’s name is unknown. Roanoke County authorities took her into custody Monday, after some residents found her wandering along Dawnwood Road close to the Blue Ridge Parkway. No longer on the “ham,” she’s residing at the Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection in Roanoke.
Efforts to identify her unknown owner are underway. For the time being, RCACP is calling her Petunia. Because Petunia the pig remains in the pokey, let’s examine her misadventures first.
David Lipps, who lives off Dawnwood, is the guy who corralled the porker. He said he’d been alerted to it by his neighbor, Jennie Hazlegrove. She told me her mailman alerted her.
“She said, there’s a pig coming up toward your house,’” Lipps told me Tuesday afternoon. It proved no pigment of anyone’s imagination. A short time later, Hazlegrove, by then on the prowl in a golf cart, located Petunia in a another neighbor’s yard.
“I called it, and the little rascal came right to me,” Lipps said. “They want to rub on you like a kitty cat. But they have razor-sharp whiskers. It feels like 30-grit sandpaper.”
Lipps’ wife, Carroll, brought a rope from their house and they fashioned a lasso around Petunia. A bunch of neighbors gathered — I reckon you could call that a collab-boar-ation. One of them was a friend, Gary Hunt. He called me before animal control got there.
An empty dog kennel at a nearby house was the perfect place to stash Petunia while the neighbors waited for the porkette police. When an animal control officer arrived and tried to load the pig into her vehicle, Petunia protested piercingly.
“It was squalling and squealing like I’ve never heard,” Lipps said.
Mike Warner, interim director of RCACP, estimated Petunia tips the scales at 50 pounds. She has an ample belly that any dedicated beer-swiller could be proud of, which suggests she hasn’t missed many meals. So it’s doubtful Petunia’s been on the loose for long.
If you own her or you know who does, you should contact RCACP at (540) 344-4492, or by email at mail@rcacp.org
Warner said if the owner isn’t identified by Sunday, the animal shelter will place Petunia with a porcine-rescue outfit or put her up for adoption.
By the way, as of Wednesday, RCACP was overseeing care for 297 critters, roughly two-thirds of which are housed at its shelter on Baldwin Avenue in Northeast Roanoke. (Most of the others are in pet foster care.) That includes 61 dogs, 135 cats, eight rabbits, one parrot — and Petunia.
(The shelter’s other bird, a finch its clever workers christened “Atticus,” was adopted Tuesday, Warner said.)
The pig’s “a friendly girl and likes her rear end scratched; she does get grumpy if she thinks you are holding out on treats and will nibble on a pant leg to get your attention,” Warner said.
Hazlegrove told me she hopes this column will help reunite Petunia with its owner. But, “if somebody dumped it, I hope somebody else squeals on them,” she added.
Cha Cha the 18-month-old emu managed to avoid arrest by authorities. After two weeks spent roaming the wilds of Bedford County, Roanoke County and Vinton, he’s now home in his pen alongside his mate, Slide. Laginess-Wilson and her husband also raise two younger emus — Dora and Boots — at their farm, Wicked Willow Ranch.
She got into emu-raising a year and a half ago, she said. Originally, Laginess-Wilson intended to harvest the birds’ meat. She said a medical condition precludes her from consuming mammal flesh.
Since then, she added, she’s grown way too fond of the birds to consider them food. She called them “the goofiest, funniest things.”
Emus resemble their larger and faster-running cousins — ostriches — and both birds are native to Australia. Emus aren’t considered as intelligent as crows, but apparently they’re smarter than turkeys. They can grow taller than five feet, weigh more than 60 pounds — and can run up to 30 mph.
In large numbers, the birds can present a huge nuisance. Have you ever heard of the Great Emu War of 1932? Me neither. The Australian Army lost, even though it attacked the defenseless birds with machine guns. (Aussies remain the sole nationality on Earth ever to bear the ignominy of losing a military conflict to a bunch of animals.)
Danville-bred emus such as Cha Cha have no natural predators, Laginess-Wilson explained. So they have little instinctual fear of other critters. And that was the case on Sept. 10, when a neighbor’s cagey dog figured how to open the gate to her emu pen.
The dog went straight for Cha Cha. He promptly flew the coop — over a 7-foot fence, which is quite a feat considering emus can’t fly. The spooked bird’s 15-day flirtation with freedom played out dramatically over at least two different Facebook threads.
One sighting placed Cha Cha behind the Vinton Bowling Center along Hardy Road. As the crow flies, that’s eight miles (and a 20 minute drive) from Laginess-Wilson’s home on the Bedford County side of Stewartsville.
She spent two weeks fruitlessly chasing scores of Cha Cha sightings — on one day alone, Laginess-Wilson said those totaled 37.
The hunt ended this past Friday, when a woman tuned into the missing-bird drama reported Cha Cha was in her yard along Jeters Chapel Road near Stewartsville Road.
Laginess-Wilson jumped in her Jeep and sped over there. She called to the bird. Unlike Petunia the pig, Cha Cha hopped happily into the Jeep’s rear hatch. He lost some weight, and still had some leg wounds from the dog’s attack. But he’s OK, she added.
While Cha Cha was on the loose, the best tip she got was from some guy who contacted animal control and reported the bird was roaming the Lindenwood neighborhood. Animal control passed the word onto Laginess-Wilson, who also called it the “funniest lead.”
“He told them, ‘I’m not high, but I think there’s an ostrich in my yard,’” Laginess-Wilson said.
Emusing!
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.
