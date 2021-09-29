CASEY: Roanoke County pet rescues prompt excitement and mirth

By the way, as of Wednesday, RCACP was overseeing care for 297 critters, roughly two-thirds of which are housed at its shelter on Baldwin Avenue in Northeast Roanoke. (Most of the others are in pet foster care.) That includes 61 dogs, 135 cats, eight rabbits, one parrot — and Petunia.

(The shelter’s other bird, a finch its clever workers christened “Atticus,” was adopted Tuesday, Warner said.)

The pig’s “a friendly girl and likes her rear end scratched; she does get grumpy if she thinks you are holding out on treats and will nibble on a pant leg to get your attention,” Warner said.

Hazlegrove told me she hopes this column will help reunite Petunia with its owner. But, “if somebody dumped it, I hope somebody else squeals on them,” she added.

Cha Cha the 18-month-old emu managed to avoid arrest by authorities. After two weeks spent roaming the wilds of Bedford County, Roanoke County and Vinton, he’s now home in his pen alongside his mate, Slide. Laginess-Wilson and her husband also raise two younger emus — Dora and Boots — at their farm, Wicked Willow Ranch.

She got into emu-raising a year and a half ago, she said. Originally, Laginess-Wilson intended to harvest the birds’ meat. She said a medical condition precludes her from consuming mammal flesh.