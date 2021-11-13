CASEY: Roanoke County widow loses $16,000 to gift-card fraudsters

As you may have surmised by now, Christopher never showed up at Beth’s bank branch on Oct. 4. A friend went there with Beth.

If there’s any good news to this saga, it’s that Beth’s bank accounts were intact. No money had been drained from them. That was just part of the con. But all of the rest of the news was bad.

Beth said the bank informed her she was probably on the hook for the Mastercard charges. The bank said a refund of the $16,000 “was unlikely” because Beth had participated in the scam.

The only other good news is that Beth could afford to lose $16,000.

“I am not destitute,” she said.

I confirmed that Beth had called Roanoke County police to report the fraud, although it appears she left a message and did not pick up the call when an officer returned it. I encouraged her to call the cops again. And Mastercard. And maybe the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“This is not uncommon,” Beth said. “I’ve been told older people are more likely to be hit.”

The FBI says that’s a fact. It estimates gift-card and other scammers defraud seniors of more than $3 billion annually.