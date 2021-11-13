CASEY: Roanoke County widow loses $16,000 to gift-card fraudsters

Parts of last week I spent on the phone with a widow from Roanoke County who’s 86. She described a scam that cost her $16,000 over the course of one weekend in early October.
I’m telling you this story because it’s depressingly familiar, and it might help you or a loved one avoid a similar fate. Unusually, we’re not publishing the victim’s full name. That’s because revealing it could encourage other confidence tricksters to prey upon her again. Instead, we’ll call her Beth G.
Beth is highly educated. She holds a doctorate in a science field. Her resume boasts prestigious university posts and research appointments to highly esteemed scientific organizations. She acknowledges that she’s far, far too trusting. She urged me to warn others, lest they wind up in the same boat.
Beth’s ordeal began shortly after she purchased a new computer.
She was using it around lunchtime Oct. 2, which was a Saturday. Suddenly, a window popped up on her screen, purportedly from Microsoft Tech Support. It warned Beth that the new computer had been hacked. And it gave her a phone number to call.
Beth hopped in her car, and was on the way to Staples, where she bought the computer, to inquire about the hacking message. During the ride, she called the number from the pop-up window. That was Beth’s first mistake.
The woman on the other end of the line spoke with a heavy accent, Beth recalls. Purportedly, the woman was in Hawaii. When Beth said she was on her way to the computer store, to inquire about the alarming pop-up window, the scammer warned Beth to return home instead, and await for a phone call.
Another scammer called Beth after she got home. He identified himself as Christopher. He said he worked for Beth’s bank, and added her accounts had been drained of $28,000.
He also told Beth the bank suspected child pornographers had stolen her money. He asked her to help him investigate and catch them. She agreed, which was her second mistake.
Christopher also asked her to perform some simple tasks to ensure the $28,000 would be restored to her account. And this is where we get to the cringe-worthy part.
He instructed Beth to send him images of her driver’s license and Social Security card “for security purposes,” so the bank would know it was dealing with a “real” customer. And then Christopher directed her to go to a grocery store and buy something he called “safe cards.”
He was talking about gift cards, which just about every large retailer sells. They’re popular among scammers because the funds loaded on those cards can easily be converted to cash, provided the scammer know a card’s serial numbers, which are concealed behind a scratch-off covering.
Beth drove to a supermarket near her house, and as instructed, called Christopher from the store parking lot. She stayed on the phone with him inside the grocery. When Beth found the store’s gift-card rack, she asked Christopher which cards to buy, because the store sold many different brands.
Beth said he instructed her to “Buy the highest value cards they sell.”
Those were $500 gift cards for Sephora, a company that sells cosmetics online. Beth bought six of the $500 cards, for a total of $3,000. (During that process, Beth said, a grocery worker informed her that supermarket policy limited gift-card purchases to $3,000 in a single transaction.)
When Beth got outside the store, she scratched off the six gift cards, revealed their identifying numbers, and read them over the phone to Christopher. That gave him instant access to the money loaded on the cards.
To make a long story short, at Christopher’s direction, Beth drove to at least four additional supermarkets in southwest Roanoke County and Salem on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3. He kept her gift-card buying spree going for about eight hours that Saturday and another eight hours on Sunday, too.
Beth bought $10,000 worth of gift cards Saturday. By the time she’d bought an additional $6,000 worth of cards on Sunday, she’d exhausted the credit limit on the Mastercard.
When some stores had no $500 gift cards, Christopher instructed Beth to purchase twice as many $250 cards, she said.
At one of the stores, a employee cautioned Beth that her purchase bore elements of a scam that might be victimizing her. The employee asked Beth why she needed so many high-value cards.
Beth replied they were gifts for an upcoming wedding she planned to attend. She told me she lied in the store because Christopher had warned her the bank’s investigation was ultra-sensitive, and it could be compromised if she told anyone what was occurring.
And in that case Beth wouldn’t get her $28,000 back. Christopher promised that would happen on Oct. 4, a Monday, when Beth met him at her bank branch to complete paperwork related to the bank’s investigation.
At this point, you may be wondering how in the world Beth could have been so gullible. It doesn’t logically follow that somebody could restore money stolen from a bank account by purchasing cosmetic gift cards at a supermarket.
Beth agreed that in hindsight, the entire endeavor appears awfully fishy. But in the moment, she said, the smooth-talking Christopher kept her so distracted and busy that she had little time to reflect on events as they occurred.
“They know which buttons to push to keep you off track,” Beth said.
As you may have surmised by now, Christopher never showed up at Beth’s bank branch on Oct. 4. A friend went there with Beth.
If there’s any good news to this saga, it’s that Beth’s bank accounts were intact. No money had been drained from them. That was just part of the con. But all of the rest of the news was bad.
Beth said the bank informed her she was probably on the hook for the Mastercard charges. The bank said a refund of the $16,000 “was unlikely” because Beth had participated in the scam.
The only other good news is that Beth could afford to lose $16,000.
“I am not destitute,” she said.
I confirmed that Beth had called Roanoke County police to report the fraud, although it appears she left a message and did not pick up the call when an officer returned it. I encouraged her to call the cops again. And Mastercard. And maybe the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
“This is not uncommon,” Beth said. “I’ve been told older people are more likely to be hit.”
The FBI says that’s a fact. It estimates gift-card and other scammers defraud seniors of more than $3 billion annually.
“Seniors are often targeted because they tend to be trusting and polite,” the agency notes on its “Elder Fraud” web page. “They also usually have financial savings, own a home, and have good credit — all of which make them attractive to scammers.”
The scams come in a dizzying array, and they have different names. The one that ensnared Beth is known as the “tech support scam.”
There’s also the grandparents scam, the romance scam and the sweepstakes/charity/lottery scam. Another is the government impersonation scam, in which the fraudsters pose as agents of the Internal Revenue Service or another federal agency.
Arm yourself with information about those, and you might avoid being the next Beth G.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @dancaseysblog.