CASEY: Roanoke director's documentary about college lacrosse debuts at the Grandin Theatre

Paddy Cotter’s career in sports journalism began with a whimper, not a bang.

His first assignment for the Daily Collegian — Penn State University’s student newspaper — came when Cotter was a freshman in the fall of 2016. It landed him outside a bar in State College, Pennsylvania. He was supposed to be inside, observing a dwarf-wrestling match.

But Cotter got carded and never made it through the front door. The hulking doorman ignored his declaration that he was a working journalist.

“A meathead bouncer wouldn’t let me in,” the Roanoke native recalled in an interview last week. Cotter returned to the newsroom chagrinned — and without a story.

He never stopped looking for more, however. And it wasn’t too long before Cotter stumbled upon a good one, while covering the university’s lacrosse team during its spring 2017 season.

He noticed the entire team had a strange obsession for a particular two-digit number. During practices, every time the players broke a huddle, they did it with a collective shout of “16!” Every time their coach ordered pushups, the players did 16. The number was prominent on the scoreboard at home games.