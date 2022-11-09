CASEY: Roanoke lawyer scores with poem about veterans

When it comes to poems written by readers, you could say I have low expectations. I’ve read more than a few over 38 years in journalism.

Often they’re worse than dreadful. I feel at least half-qualified in rendering such judgments because as a college English major, I took a lot of courses in poetry.

So that’s the way I approached a recent plea from Alton Prillaman that I read some verses he penned about veterans. Prillaman, who’s practiced law in Roanoke for more than 50 years, called this newspaper three times on Monday, to get hold of me just for that reason.

When we connected Monday night, he seemed anxious to see it published before Veterans Day, which by the way is Friday. (There’s a Veterans Day parade, from Elmwood Park to the Roanoke City Market along Jefferson Street, that starts at 11 a.m. Saturday.)

I told him I’d put some eyes on his effort, but made no promises. And Prillaman agreed to have no expectations. It arrived in my inbox Tuesday morning.

Titled “War No More,” his verse surprised me. It’s pretty darn good. It might even be great.

Before we dive in, let me first tell you just a little bit about the author.

Prillaman, who goes by “Al,” is 83. He was born at Lewis-Gale Hospital in 1938 and raised in Roanoke. His dad was a typesetter here at The Roanoke Times (I was unaware of that connection until Wednesday.). In the long-past era of hot-lead printing, typesetting was a highly sought after blue-collar skill, and its practitioners often commanded the highest newspaper-worker salaries.)

In 1956, Prillaman graduated from Roanoke’s Jefferson High, then from the University of Richmond in 1960, where he was a member of the Army’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, or ROTC.

After earning a degree in business administration, Prillaman served two years active duty as a junior officer in Fort Bliss, Texas, where he helped train visiting foreign soldiers in the use of Hawk, Hercules, and some other kinds of missiles.

He was still serving on active duty in the fall of 1962, during the Cuban Missile Crisis. So far, that’s the closest the world’s ever come to nuclear annihilation.

After his stint in the Army, Prillamin served in the Army Reserve and worked for a while with insurance giant Allstate. Then he went to Washington and Lee University’s law school. He graduated in 1966 and has worked as a general-practice lawyer ever since.

He and his wife, Nancy, have three grown children — two sons who still live in Roanoke and a daughter who lives in Bethesda, Maryland. They also have nine grandchildren.

One of his biggest cases, Prillaman told me, occurred when he represented a 9-year-old boy whose leg had to be amputated after an unsecured piece of playground equipment fell on the child and crushed him. Prillaman subsequently won a six-figure verdict for his permanently injured client.

As a hobby, Prillaman has long toyed with verse. He gave me a packet of 11 poems he’s written wrote over the years, and compiled in 2020. He’s also written songs.

For one song titled “You Can Sing” (1970) Prillaman registered a copyright and showed me that document. He also gave me a recorded version on compact disc, with Prillaman strumming the guitar and singing. It’s not bad, but if he ever expects a Grammy, Taylor Swift should release it instead.

Anyway, here’s the five-stanza poem he wrote about veterans, titled “War No More” in 1995. That was a joint effort, written by Prillaman and his son, John, when John was a senior attending North Cross School. (Today, John Prillaman practices law at his dad’s firm.) Here we go:

See the troops in proud array,

See their colors, blue and gray,

A million brothers we’ll see no more,

For they were killed,

In the Civil War.

See the dough boys off to France,

Machine guns replacing spear and lance,

On Flander’s Field they fought and won.

A million died,

In World War I.

See our men in total strife

A global war for death or life,

I don’t understand, perhaps you do,

Nine million died,

in World War II.

See special forces lean and mean,

Sent to fight in the jungles green,

A pointless war in a foreign land,

Too many died,

in Vietnam.

See the troops in proud array,

Willing to die without a say,

Many have gone as you can see,

Don’t let there be,

A World War III.

Now, I’m hardly a literary scholar. It took me eight years to earn a four-year college degree. And I still never managed to decode “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock,” one of T.S. Eliot’s masterpieces. Or “The Waste Land,” which is ever more obtuse.

But I’m able to recognize good writing and clever verse when it slaps me in the face. And with this one, Prillaman scored.

“War No More” is tightly composed, without a single wasted syllable. It spends only 132 words to evoke images of American soldiers, their uniforms, weapons and the battlefields they fought on, over more than 112 years of American history. That’s a pretty good trick.

It could even be the basis for a folk song. Can’t you almost hear Pete Seeger or Joni Mitchell or Emmylou Harris singing it?

Most haunting of all is the beginning of the fifth and final verse. Notice how Prillaman repeats the poem’s very first line, to launch the last stanza. That was deliberate, he told me. And his message is clear.

Wars happen over and over. No matter how pointless, stupid or cruel the last war seems in hindsight, another one’s just around the corner. Because humanity has allowed itself to get trapped in a cycle that never ends.

The horrible results are he same each time — massive death and destruction. Except, the body counts (and heartbreak) increase along with the ferocity of modern weapons.

When you think about the historical pattern, it calls to mind the old line that, “insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.”

A couple of days before Veterans Day 2022, we can thank Al Prillaman for that reminder.

You might want to take the thought with you to Saturday’s parade.