CASEY: Roanoke-loving 'cowboy' convicted of misdemeanor during Capitol insurrection

The past couple weeks have been hectic for Couy (pronounced “coy”) Griffin, the Roanoke-loving elected county commissioner from New Mexico.

You might know him better as the black-hatted founder of “Cowboys for Trump.” Either way, the 48-year-old Republican has been in the news again.

Tuesday, at the conclusion of his criminal trial in Washington, D.C. a federal judge found Griffin guilty of entering a restricted area during the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising at the U.S. Capitol. The judge found him innocent of disorderly conduct.

Griffin faces a year in prison on the misdemeanor conviction. Sentencing is slated for June 17, which just happens to be the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in.

Thursday when we caught up on the telephone, Griffin was in New Mexico. In January, he and other Otero County commissioners voted to spend $50,000 in taxpayers money auditing county results of the 2020 presidential election. (Otero voters gave Donald Trump a 26-point margin.)

Despite the verdict Tuesday, Griffin maintained his innocence. He told me rioting that day was engineered and manipulated by the government, specifically “by the CIA and the FBI and all those alphabet-soup agencies.”

“It was a hoax,” he said. “Ya’ll are so blinded in the media, you can’t see it was a setup.”

Though Griffin never entered the Capitol building Jan. 6, he’s never denied he was outside it. Somehow that afternoon, he climbed up on a stage erected for the upcoming inauguration, according to testimony at his trial.

As hundreds of insurrectionists busted windows, battled police and forced the evacuations of both chambers of Congress, Griffin addressed the crowd with a megaphone, and prayed. Five people died from that hourslong melee, which ended when the National Guard finally showed up.

That afternoon, Griffin drove south out of the District of Columbia with an associate (who later testified for the government). Soon they were on Interstate 81. That night, they stopped in Roanoke and checked into the Hampton Inn and Suites on Church Avenue downtown.

It was the first visit Griffin had ever made to the Star City (but it wasn’t his last). Back then he told me he was impressed.

“What a nice community you all have,” Griffin said later. “I love Roanoke. It’s a great place. Great people.” (He said he doesn’t personally know anyone here.)

On Jan. 7, they recorded a hair-raising video from the hotel’s balcony. It starred Griffin, and was later posted to (then deleted from) the Cowboys for Trump Facebook page.

In the video’s background, traffic glides silently on I-581 as Griffin notes, “It’s a beautiful day in Roanoke.” He also ridiculed any notion that events a day earlier in Washington had been violent.

And he warned of another upcoming protest at the Capitol — one with armed demonstrators.

“If we do, then it’s going to be a sad day, because then there’s going to be blood running out of that building,” Griffin said in the video. He promised, “we will plant a flag on the desks of [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer and Donald J. Trump, if it boils down to it.”

Washington, D.C., police arrested Griffin Jan. 17, 2021, when he attempted to drive back to nation’s capital in his pickup truck, days before President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Griffin had packed two firearms for that second trip. But he wisely stashed those outside the nation’s capital before he drove into the city. Police arrested him anyway.

He spent three weeks in jail because he kicked up a fuss about taking a COVID test (Griffin believes the government lied about the pandemic, and the vaccines, too.) After his release, he stopped in Roanoke again.

On that occasion, he dined on prime rib from Billy’s, a Market Street restaurant. And he endorsed the eatery. “As good a meal as I’ve ever had,” he said.

Thursday, when I reached out to get his thoughts on the split verdict, Griffin was tied up in a meeting of the Otero County Commission. When he called back, he regarded the verdict optimistically.

“Anytime you can go up against the U.S. government and come back 50-50 … I feel good about it,” Griffin said.

He seemed puzzled as to how Trump-appointed Judge Trevor McFadden could ever have found him guilty of trespassing. Griffin said he never intended to violate any “unauthorized zone” surrounding the Capital. Its line was horribly defined, he added.

“It wasn’t marked; there were no signs; there was no security, there wasn’t barriers anywhere,” he told me.

Griffin also claimed that by the time he entered the Capitol property, Vice President Mike Pence had already been whisked away by the U.S. Secret Service.

“If [Pence] left the Capitol building, there was no ‘unauthorized zone.’ As soon as Mike Pence leaves, it’s not unauthorized,” Griffin elaborated. The judge rejected that argument on a factual basis, finding Pence remained inside the building during the uprising.

“I think McFadden really missed it,” Griffin said. “I respect the judge’s decision, but I don’t agree with it.”

“I don’t feel like I’m guilty of the charges they charged me with,” Griffin added. “I did not knowingly cross into an unauthorized zone.”

Have you heard that song before? It sounds like Griffin believes ignorance of the law is an excuse.

The trial presented some other hassles for Griffin, but those were more logistical than legal.

Days before last week’s court hearings, Griffin drove from New Mexico to Washington in his pickup, pulling his horse in a trailer. He’d previously vowed to arrive at the courthouse on horseback, but that didn’t work out. Someone dropped him off instead.

After the trial, the truck’s transmission failed. Griffin had to leave the pickup, horse and trailer in Washington and fly back to New Mexico.

Once the truck’s repaired, he’ll fly back to Washington, he said, then drive his truck (and horse) home. Which means he’ll likely pass through Western Virginia again soon.

“Are you going to stop in Roanoke?” I asked.

“I might,” Griffin replied. “If I do, I might hunt you down, so we can meet.”

On the telephone, I chuckled.

“That’s an interesting choice of words,” I said.

