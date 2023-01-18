CASEY: Roanoke native named Atlanta Hawks ‘Jr. NBA Coach of the Year’

Centennial Academy is a public charter school in Atlanta that serves students from kindergarten through eighth grade. It has a long waiting list to get in. But until recently, it had never won an athletic championship in anything. Ever. Perhaps that’s because the urban school lacked a gym. It still doesn’t have one.

For basketball practices, the Centennial Academy Heroes borrowed a half court, once per week, early in the morning before school, at an adjacent YMCA. That was as much court time as the Y could afford the sixth, seventh and eighth grade players.

The charter school serves more homeless students than any other in Atlanta, and the borrowed, once-per-week half court was all the school could muster for hoops practices. That’s probably why Centennial Academy was far better known town for its STEAM-certified academics, which emphasize science, technology, engineering, the arts and math.

Enter coach Michael Willis, who decades earlier played high school hoops for three teams here in Roanoke. The Virginia State University graduate had a track record of turning around challenged youth teams. He joined Centennial Academy in 2019.

Earlier, in North Carolina, Willis had taken a perennially losing high school squad with only two wins in the 2008-09 season and led them to a 27-3 record by 2010-11. For that, he was named High School Coach of the Year in Charlotte-Mecklenburg County.

After Willis joined Centennial Academy in 2019, he immediately realized that a priority for its hoops team was more practice time. So he set about looking for a place he could make that happen. It took awhile, partly because of the COVID pandemic, which canceled Willis’ first full hoops season at the school.

He ultimately found another practice court the team could borrow, at a Salvation Army-operated Boys and Girls Club four blocks distant. But the only times available were 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. That presented yet another problem.

How could Willis ensure his 11-, 12- and 13-year-old players would show up at those less-then-ideal times? The answer was, he engineered it. After Wills got buy-ins from his players’ parents for those practice times, he assigned team members to a study hall he taught until 5:30 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

Willis would ensure each player finished that day’s homework during those afternoon study sessions. Then, the whole team would walk four blocks together to practice in the evenings. That’s how he ensured the players couldn’t miss practices or fall behind academically.

“Those were some long days on Tuesdays and Wednesdays,” Willis told me. “Our games were on Thursdays and Saturdays.”

The strategy has paid off, both for the Heroes and Willis. We know this because the team began winning.

In 2021-22, the Heroes stormed through a 10-game winning streak, in what can legitimately be described as a “Cinderella story.” They finished the season 13-2, taking the league championship. The feat stunned hoops fans all over the city — and earned Willis a segment on the CBS Evening News.

Here’s how the Atlanta Journal Constitution played the triumph:

“No one was too surprised when the Centennial Academy Charter School basketball team lost a couple games at the start of the season,” the article began. “Everyone was shocked, however, when the team won the Atlanta Public Schools Middle School Basketball Championship.”

“We made history,” Willis told me in a phone call this week. “My school was the first charter school allowed in the Atlanta Public Schools League — and we won it. That has never happened.”

Willis, 52, was paid some additional accolades more recently. The Atlanta Hawks of the National Basketball Association named him the team’s “Jr. NBA Coach of the Year.” That’s a national program under which each NBA team honors and promotes an outstanding youth basketball coach from the teams’ home regions.

The presentation occurred Dec. 23, at half court during a pause of the Hawks’ game against the Detroit Pistons.

One of Willis’ relatives, Brandi DeCoteau, was high up in the nosebleed seats to record that occasion. That night, Willis was also named an honorary Hawks co-captain for the game, and posed for photos at half court with Hawks’ forward AJ Griffin and Pistons center Jalen Duren.

Somewhere between 50 and 60 Atlanta-area coaches were nominated for the honor, said Quinton Stephens, a basketball programs specialist for the Hawks who fielded nominations for the coaching honor.

“Coach Willis was our best candidate,” Stephens said. “He’s been really effective on the court. Winning the championship without having a gym, that was just a great part of his story line.”

Willis grew up in Lincoln Terrace, a public housing neighborhood, and later in Wilmont Farms, a subdivision off Lynchburg Turnpike in northwest Roanoke. (His late dad, Maurice Willis, worked many years for Norfolk Southern Railway. His retired-nurse mom, Constance Willis, still lives here.)

Willis said he got involved in youth basketball programs at age 8. Basketball — and a couple of fierce uncles — kept him on the straight and narrow, he told me.

Youth rec-league hoops ultimately led Willis to high school hoops, first at Patrick Henry, then at Roanoke Catholic, and from 1988 to 1990 he played for the Colonels at William Fleming High, under then-coach Burrall Paye.

In that period of his life, Willis went by the nickname “Williebean,” according to an August 2022 article in The Roanoke Tribune.

“Everybody had the dream of wanting to play in the NBA,” Willis told me.

The Colonels won the Virginia High School League’s Northwest Region in 1989, and Willis graduated Fleming the following year, in 1990.

Afterward, Willis enrolled at Virginia State University, where he played for the Trojans as a walk-on. He said he nearly got kicked out of college for concentrating on basketball rather than his courses. But he got his priorities together, and ended up earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees from VSU.

An intended career path in sports broadcasting didn’t pan out. So instead, Willis concentrated on youth coaching, which he started doing (with younger boys) as a teenager at basketball camps. Coaching has been a constant in his life ever since. Even through some hard-knocks times, when Willis paid his bills with jobs as a bus driver or a sanitation worker.

Willis told me it’s easier for him to relate to his players because he wasn’t a huge star, and because his life has been punctuated with challenges like those faced by them.

“I had bad grades in college,” he told me. “It’s no fun when you get put on academic probation. I come from that experience. One thing I can use is, I tell them my experience.”

And he talks to them about the importance of persevering on the court and in life.

“It’s like a little gift,” Willis said.