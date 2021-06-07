CASEY: Roanoke radio station's Coca-Cola 'jail' caper recalled decades later

Michaels stayed “missing” for a while, but because memories are hazy the length of his absence is somewhat unclear. Colie recalls it as a week or perhaps two. Vincent Wilkes, who followed Michaels on K92 in the 10 p.m. time slot (his on-the-air name was Vince “the Prince” Miller), thinks it might have been a long weekend.

Michaels himself told me that as best he can recall, the prank on listeners played out over a single week.

Whatever, the disappearance and “theft” enthralled Colie and his pals. They used to gather in one friend’s finished basement, where they’d shoot pool and keep their ears tuned to K92, for each and every dramatic update.

Mostly those were of the “still at large” variety. And teenagers weren’t the only ones who believed it, Wilkes remembered.

“Even other announcers I knew from other stations called me and said, ‘What’s with David Lee? Did he go crazy and take the Jeep?’” Wilkes said.

The scantest new sliver of information would send Colie’s and his pals’ minds reeling. They had debates over who would replace the disgraced deejay while he served whatever sentence a judge gave him. That was a probably an important question in 1981 in Roanoke for the average teenager.