CASEY: Roanoke radio station's Coca-Cola 'jail' caper recalled decades later

Remember the spring and summer of 1981?
That May, Ronald Reagan was president. A would-be assassin shot and wounded Pope John Paul II in Rome. In June, Major League Baseball players went on strike. And Paramount Pictures released “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” which became the year’s highest-grossing Hollywood movie.
Brian Colie, then 14, remembers that pre-internet, pre-social media era for wistful reasons probably steeped in teenage angst, romance and rebellion. And here in Roanoke, he and his teenybopper pals were ardent fans of K92 FM.
By then, it was the valley’s dominant rock ’n’ roll station on the FM dial, and had eaten into the listenership of longtime ratings champ WROV, then still on AM.
One of the K92 deejays at the time was a character known as David Lee Michaels. He had a rep as a wild man, and sat behind K92’s mic for the 6 to 10 p.m. slot weeknights. Until one evening in June 1981 when Michaels suddenly disappeared.
The station, as Colie recalled, announced in a grave tone that the deejay hadn’t shown up for his shift that night. Also missing was K92’s Jeep, a black CJ-type model. Michaels was the last known driver.
“It was basically, ‘David Lee Michaels has stolen the station Jeep and gone to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; we’re trying to find him,’ apprehend him, whatever,” Colie told me. “They played it out as if it was a criminal offense.”
Michaels stayed “missing” for a while, but because memories are hazy the length of his absence is somewhat unclear. Colie recalls it as a week or perhaps two. Vincent Wilkes, who followed Michaels on K92 in the 10 p.m. time slot (his on-the-air name was Vince “the Prince” Miller), thinks it might have been a long weekend.
Michaels himself told me that as best he can recall, the prank on listeners played out over a single week.
Whatever, the disappearance and “theft” enthralled Colie and his pals. They used to gather in one friend’s finished basement, where they’d shoot pool and keep their ears tuned to K92, for each and every dramatic update.
Mostly those were of the “still at large” variety. And teenagers weren’t the only ones who believed it, Wilkes remembered.
“Even other announcers I knew from other stations called me and said, ‘What’s with David Lee? Did he go crazy and take the Jeep?’” Wilkes said.
The scantest new sliver of information would send Colie’s and his pals’ minds reeling. They had debates over who would replace the disgraced deejay while he served whatever sentence a judge gave him. That was a probably an important question in 1981 in Roanoke for the average teenager.
“We’re thinking, ‘Is he going to prison? How much time is he going to get? What do they give for grand theft auto?” Colie recalled. “There was no internet where you could look up stuff back then. I was sure Michaels was going to prison for stealing the Jeep.”
Then came the station’s big announcement: Michaels had been apprehended in Myrtle Beach. And South Carolina had extradited him back to Virginia. He was on his way to Roanoke, where sure enough, he would be taken straight to jail.
Next was the punch line.
The dastardly deejay’s “jail” turned out to be the lobby of Tanglewood Mall, outside Leggett’s department store. His “cell” was constructed from six-packs of soft drinks — specifically, Coca-Cola products.
Michaels’ “sentence” was however long it took him to sell off all the soft drinks, at $2 per six-pack.
That proved to be “nine lovely days,” Michaels recalled. It took so long because the “cell” was enormous. “There was space to move around. It wasn’t like space was tight,” Michaels said.
Besides a bed and Michaels’ dog, the cell included a remote broadcasting booth and plenty of space to walk around. Michaels, then 24, used his on-air time from the “cell” to beseech listeners to come to the mall and purchase the Cokes so he could be freed. For an extra donation they could be photographed with him.
All the money raised went to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, but Michaels can’t recall how much.
There were lots of stunts in local radio back then, he said. Promotions directors used to cook up all kinds of crazy schemes for publicity’s sake. A well-known later one featured deejay Slam Duncan, living in an RV hanging from crane at Tanglewood around Christmastime, to raise gifts for Toys for Tots.
Michaels called those the “programming from your gut” days, before consolidation rocked the radio industry and local stations were gobbled up by national corporations that injected a blandness to their stations across the country. The industry was later rocked by streaming music.
The prank took two to three weeks of planning and coordination, then another 16 or so days to execute, including the “jail” time, Michael said. Like other pranks of the day, it has three chief ingredients.
“There was entertainment, there was a payoff — the money for Muscular Dystrophy — and it generated community excitement,” Michaels said.
Colie felt that excitement, back was he was 14, and it’s the kind of thing that propelled him into a radio career. Under the on-air name Brian Davis, he worked in Roanoke and other markets. He’s been out of the radio game for a while now.
But he still remembers the era fondly. And he wrote me recently, dubbing the Coca-Cola jail caper the “greatest Roanoke radio prank ever.” It deserved to be remembered, he said.
“At least back in those days, nothing was real in radio,” Wilkes said. “Everything was contrived.”
He may be right. I asked Michaels how much time he actually spent in Myrtle Beach for the stunt — and it turned out he never went there at all.
