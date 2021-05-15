CASEY: Roanoke trash truck sideswipes parked car — who pays?

I also called Clewis, the risk manager, and wound up speaking with Finance Director Amelia Merchant. She was unfamiliar with Jones’s case. Merchant told me that as of June 2020, the city had a little more than $12 million in its risk management fund.

Virginia law also says that when a driver who causes an accident is uninsured or immune, a car owner can collect from their own insurer through uninsured motorist coverage. But if the insurer balks at coverage, that puts a car owner in the odd position of having to sue his own insurance company to collect. And in such as case, Jones’s insurer would represent the trash truck driver rather than Jones.

It may also cost Jones $500, which is her amount of her insurance policy’s deductible, plus whatever she pays to rent a car until her Ford Focus is fixed. The rental cost is unclear. That’ll depend on how long it takes a body shop to fix her car.

I mentioned this case to a friend of mine, attorney Jeff Krasnow. He told me he’s willing to help Jones and he encouraged me to pass along his contact info to her. She called him Friday.