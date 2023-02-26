Dan Casey — The Roanoke Times

“The Queen’s Gambit” debuted on Netflix in 2020. Set in the 1950s and ‘60s, the fictional miniseries offers a glimpse into the world of high-stakes chess tournaments, chess culture and international intrigue surrounding the game.

The heroine’s a young girl, Beth Harmon, whose single-mom dies in a car crash. Beth end up in an orphanage, where she learns chess from its janitor. As she matures, she develops into a phenom. And as a young woman, she stuns the chess world by beating top players. But inner demons lurk within.

Film critic Allison Shoemaker on rogerebert.com called the miniseries “thrilling” and “a triumph” in terms of its acting, writing and visuals. “Ask yourself this,” Shoemaker wrote in an emphatic thumbs-up review. “When is the last time you fist-pumped the air over chess?”

I reckon she’s never visited the Raleigh Court Library on a Wednesday evening. I did last week, for the regular weekly meeting of the Roanoke Valley Chess Club. In the rear community meeting room, enthusiasm for the 1,400-year-old game ran thick.

“We’re the longest continuously running club in Virginia,” said Russell “Rusty” Potter, the club’s chairman. He’s the guy who invited me. Later this year the club will celebrate its 75th anniversary, he added proudly.

Potter said he’s seen a relatively recent upswing in chess interest, and attributes that partly to the Netflix miniseries. The COVID-19 pandemic, which kept a lot of people indoors, also played a role, he added.

“The Queen’s Gambit” is precisely why Grant Clemons, 25, of Botetourt County, made his first visit to the Roanoke Valley Chess Club Wednesday. The Virginia Military Institute graduate is not yet a club member. But he intends to return.

“The atmosphere there is super-conducive in terms of the friendliness,” Clemons said later. “Everybody there is super-passionate about the game.”

Encouraged by the miniseries, Clemons started playing chess online, and studied chess rules, openings and tactics. But until two months ago, he hadn’t played face-to-face against a human, he said.

In part that was because “I had nobody to play with,” but also “I was terrified to play,” Clemons told me. “But you can’t get better until you play games.” He probably learned that lesson kicking field goals for VMI’s Keydets in college.

So Clemons searched online using the terms “Roanoke” and “chess.” The Roanoke Valley Chess Club’s Facebook page was among the results. (The club also has a website, roanokechess.com.) That’s how Clemons learned of Wednesday’s meeting.

At 6-foot-3, he stood out as tallest of the 12 or 13 attendees. The youngest was Logan Pullen, 12, a seventh-grader at Cave Spring Middle school. Potter, 74, was the eldest.

He’s a three-time Virginia state champion, professional chess instructor, and an Original Life Master. In the chess-ranking hierarchy of the United States Chess Federation, he’s two ranks below the top rank, Grandmaster.

Also present was Isaac Spence, 18, of Salem, whom Potter termed, “our rocket.”

Spence told me he turned down a $50,000 job offer with the Charlotte Chess Center in favor of studying math in college, because a degree would give him more options in the future. (That sounds like a chess player.) He started at Virginia Tech but then transferred to Roanoke College.

Spence’s USCF rating, which is based solely on tournament play, is 1995. At 2000, he’ll achieve the rank of Expert, which is a lower ranking than Master.

“This is as close as we’ve got to a whiz kid,” Potter said.

Club President Mike Huff said it currently has 20 members. “But we have a lot of visitors who I’m going to start hitting up, so we should be up to 25 soon,” Huff added.

Adult dues are $40 per year. But members under 21 pay $20. Dues renew each fall, and they’re pro-rated, so right now they’re half-price.

Huff, 64, discovered the game as a fifth grader at Oak Grove Elementary more than five decades ago.

“A lot of people are attracted for different reasons,” he said. “It appeals to some for the puzzle- and problem-solving aspects. It’s also a struggle, a clash of wills between two opponents. Some people like the beauty of the game, and the variety.”

It can be especially valuable for young people, he added.

“It helps people see their actions have consequences,” Huff said. “They can see those consequences on the board. And it helps with strategic thinking. Chess is all about planning.”

For Ben Dubuque, 27, of Radford, the game is “stress relief, mainly.” A manager at a lumberyard in Giles County, Dubuque said he learned chess moves at age 5 or 6. He started playing rated chess in 2017. His current rating is 1570.

“This is something to take my mind off whatever real-world troubles I have going on,” Dubuque said. Each week he drives at least 100 miles, round-trip, for the Wednesday meetings.

Potter said the earliest forms of chess have been traced back to 600 A.D. in India.

Unlike many board games in which players roll dice, flick a spinner or are dealt cards, there’s nothing random in chess. Rather, it’s completely a head game.

“Chess is war over the board,” said the late Bobby Fischer, the first American to claim the title as World Chess Champion. “The object is to crush the opponent’s mind.”

I play recreationally, but not often. So I was eager to test my game against a ranked Master such as Potter. Wednesday I got the opportunity. Twice, he whipped me quickly but graciously. And then he taught me some worthwhile chess lessons. I benefited from those. The experience was fun.

The Wednesday meetings run from 6 to 10 p.m. and the club offers healthy snacks at each. Those vary — last week, they had fresh oranges and raw carrot stubbs.

There seemed to be only one thing missing at the Roanoke Valley Chess Club — women. You may have noticed that every quote in this column is from a guy. That’s because no gals showed up.

The club has no women members, but the male members wish it did. (Occasionally, but not often, female guests visit.)

Attention all women of the Roanoke Valley: I sense an opportunity, for some social and intellectual engagement with genial characters who are eager to spread some knowledge about the world’s most popular board game.

And if you first want to learn more about it, check out “The Queen’s Gambit” on Netflix.

The gentlemen gather in the rear community room of the Raleigh Court Library at 6 p.m. every Wednesday, with chess boards, pieces, clocks, food, water and a desire to play.

Ladies, the next move is yours.