CASEY: Roanoke Valley entrepreneur hopes April 20 event boosts plans for a cannabis café

Is the Roanoke Valley ready for its first bricks-and-mortar cannabis café?

For now, that question is theoretical, because the Bodhi Lounge has no fixed location. Founder Clarissa Clarke is aiming to have a real place with a real roof by summer’s end. Still, the lounge is already far more than a glimmer in her mind’s eye.

Bodhi Lounge is sponsoring local events — a big one one happens April 20 in downtown Roanoke. In case you were unaware, that’s the international holiday for celebrating cannabis and cannabis culture.

The Cannabis Family Reunion launches that afternoon inside WellNest, the holistic community healing center at 16 Church Ave. It’s the same location where a throng of people lined up for a cannabis seed giveaway Nov. 13.

Unlike that occasion, there’s a $5 admission charge to WellNest for the April 20 Cannabis Family Reunion.

It’ll feature another seed giveaway courtesy of Jonathan Zinski, the hemp farmer from Amherst County who donated the seeds distributed at WellNest in the fall. At the upcoming event, he’s giving away 600 seed packs, each of which will contain three to five seeds. (Seed-seekers must be able to to prove they’re 21.)

Zinski’s just one of the cannabis-industry entrepreneurs who will be at the reunion. Clarke has put together a lineup of roughly 30 exhibitors, vendors and speakers who represent a wide variety of cannabis culture and new age interests.

For example, one of the vendors is The Hybrid Clinic, a cannabis health center at 15794 Stewartsville Road. It’s owned by nurse-practitioner Rikki McConnell. She treats and writes certifications for the use of cannabis to medical marijuana patients.

McConnell charges $200 for that service, which includes the $50 registration fee to the Virginia Board of Pharmacy. (Most medical marijuana patients personally register and pay the fee to the board; McConnell takes care of that lengthy hassle for them.)

She estimates she’s written nearly 2,000 medical marjuana prescriptions in the past 18 months, and has remitted more than $100,000 in certification fees to the board.

Also on hand that day will be Ian Hill, owner of Garrett Farms, a three-generations family vegetable operation in Roanoke County that’s near the intersection of Poor Mountain Road and West Main Street.

Hill told me his grandfather began raising vegetables on the farm’s 25 acres in 1945. Hill took over from his father in 2018 and added hemp to the corn and pumpkin crops that Garrett Farms produces.

“You can’t make money growing food on a small scale,” Hill said. Last summer, he added a $200 per year consultancy business about growing hemp, for which he provided each consulting customer four free plants at the pre-flowering stage, when they contain zero THC and are legal.

He’ll be at the Cannabis Family reunion promoting a May 21-22 event at Garrett Farms — the Springtime Cannabis Growers Meet & Greet.

The two-day affair will feature music, food and more, but they’re not hosting overnight guests. Advance $10 tickets are available through the Garrett Farms Facebook page. At the event, admission will cost $20 per person.

“We will have vendors who sell grow supplies, indoor grow setup consultants, outdoor consultants, medical marijuana card registration and many more products and services,” Hill said.

One of the reunion speakers is Roger Trenton Davis, who earned the nickname “Marijuana Martyr” in the 1970s, after a Wythe County jury sentenced him to 40 years in prison for possessing about 9 ounces of the weed with intent to distribute.

Another exhibitor is Ennis Fonder, who describes himself as a “ganjier,” which is more or less a marijuana sommelier. According to the reunion’s event program, Fonder consults with marijuana cultivators “looking to elevate their cannabis experience as well as individuals who want to safely explore the benefits and splendors cannabis offers.”

Yet another exhibitor, the Crystal Faerie, sells “ethically sourced crystals” that “allow positive healing energy to flow into the body while pushing negative toxic energy out.” Not certain, but I doubt that statement has been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Clarke, 40, is a native of western Massachusetts who said she’s been a cannabis consumer for 25 years. She moved to Roanoke 15 years ago by way of Los Angeles, where she said she worked in the music industry.

“There were too many parties; I couldn’t focus,” Clarke said of southern California. At some point her father had moved to Roanoke, and she did, too, after visiting him here. She finished a bachelor’s degree in anthropology at Radford University.

In January, Clarke announced formation of the Bodhi Lounge in a Facebook post that tagged a handful of cannabis culture devotees she knew.

“All I did was invite 12 friends to a Facebook group,” Clarke told me. “Since then, it’s spreading like magic.”

As of Wednesday, the private Facebook group had 596 members.

The Cannabis Family Reunion is Bodhi Lounge’s first event, but it’s not the last.

A Traveling Bodhi Lounge will be on hand for the reunion, selling T-shirts and registering interested people for “an enticing 3-month line-up of 420-friendly activities, classes and events at beautiful locations provided by our collaborators.” All of them are in the Roanoke Valley.

By the conclusion of that series, Clarke intends to have the bricks-and-mortar Bodhi Lounge up and running.

The lounge’s Facebook page describes it as “a cannabis lounge, mini cafe, and alcohol-free elixir bar opening in 2022 … where Roanoke’s 420-friendly community can unite, socialize with new friends and old, network, dance, play, explore consciousness, and have fun.”

To comply with state law, it’ll be a private, members-only club, with the cafe and elixir bar out front, and the adults-only, members-only cannabis lounge in the back.

If/when they open this year, Bodhi Lounge won’t be able to sell marijuana or other psychoactive cannabis products, because recreational sales aren’t yet legal in Virginia, even though possession of under one ounce is.

“Members must bring their own herb,” the Facebook page notes.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter: @dancaseysblog .

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.