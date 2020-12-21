CASEY: Roanoke Valley scientist helped solve 'Zodiac Killer' cipher that stumped experts for 51 years

Dec. 5th will probably be a long-remembered day in the household of David Oranchak and his wife, Kathryn Mustard. The couple live in southwest Roanoke County. She’s a mental health counselor, and he’s a computer scientist.

The mom and dad of two are avid distance runners. But it’s another hobby for which Oranchak has recently achieved a measure of fame: true crime sleuthing and cryptography. Early this month, Oranchak and a couple of far-flung colleagues successfully decrypted a cipher that had stumped experts and novices for 51 years.

It was from the Zodiac Killer, who attacked seven people — killing five — in 1968 and 1969 in the San Francisco Bay area. The serial killer worked with guns and blades and claimed multiple victims. The first six he attacked were young couples in secluded locations.

The last death linked to the Zodiac Killer was a taxi driver in San Francisco, whom the killer shot in the head at the end of a fare. Police never captured the killer, who remains unidentified, despite many theories over the past five decades about who it was.

The Zodiac Killer sent many letters and a handful of ciphers to news media, threatening to kill more people if the ciphers weren’t published. After the first one was, a high school teacher and his wife solved it in less than week, Oranchak said.