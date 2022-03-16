CASEY: Roanoke widow fights incessant telemarketing calls

When you call E.C Watson’s telephone number, you usually have to leave a voicemail, after listening to a brief message from her that ends with a blessing.

The 90-year-old Roanoke resident has to keep her phone turned off, or off the hook, because it’s nightmarish at home otherwise. From morning to night the phone rings hourly or more frequently. The daily blizzard can reach into the dozens, she said.

“They start in the morning about 8:30 and they don’t let up all day long,” the retired beautician told me. “Every day. Every day this happens.”

Most of the calls are from out-of-state telemarketers, many pushing Medicare-related insurance products, especially Medicare Advantage, she said. None of them ever leaves a voicemail message; still, the record is right there in her Caller ID logs.

Before she began shutting off her phone off during the daytime, or taking it off the hook, many of the callers would hang up as soon as she answered, Watson added.

“This has been going on since before the coronavirus,” she said. “They wanted me to get off Medicare A and B, and switch to Medicare Advantage.” (She has steadfastly refused.)

Medicare A+B — or “traditional” Medicare — has been around since the 1960s. It serves roughly 36 million seniors. Medicare Advantage is a managed care plan — like an HMO — administered by an insurance company to whom Medicare pays a flat fee per Medicare Advantage customer.

It launched in 2003 and has about 32 million enrollees. Seniors are asked to choose one of the programs for their health insurance, but they’re not necessarily equivalent coverage. (Before choosing either, seniors should seek free advice from the Local Office on Aging about which plan is best for them.)

“I’m not the only one getting these calls,” Watson said. “People in my congregation are getting these calls. And no one knows how to stop them.”

Watson said that in trying to stem the unwanted tide, she’s phoned Medicare, where a worker promised her, “I will take your number off the list of people to be called.”

She said she’s reported it to Roanoke City Police, and to her telephone provider, Cox Communications, too.

“They said they would help, but the calls continue,” Watson said.

Last week, she turned to yours truly, after I caught her attention with a column headlined, “Beware of phone solicitors selling Medicare plans.”

Watson called me at the paper and left a message. When I returned the call, I had to leave her a voicemail, too, because she keeps her phone turned off to avoid annoying solicitations. Eventually we connected.

She told me she’s disabled by arthritis, but not bedridden. It’s not easy for her to move around a lot, though. She said she still drives, and told me very proudly that she’s NEVER had a traffic ticket since she first got behind the wheel — in 1948! That’s an enviable record indeed.

Watson said her husband, who served in the military and later worked for decades at the Veterans Administration, died in 2006. Since then she’s lived alone, and her landline is her chief connection to friends, relatives and members of her church.

“I hate to take the phone off the hook,” she said, because it interferes with maintaining those connections. “With everything that’s going on in the world, we need our phone service to be active.”

Until recently, she said, she had an internet connection and an email address. But she cut the internet because it was too expensive to maintain, Watson said.

I suggested she report the calls to the FBI. Wednesday morning she did, but a woman there told Watson there was nothing the agency could do, Watson said.

Tuesday, on her behalf, I contacted Medicare, Roanoke police, Cox Communications and the Virginia Attorney General’s Office. Could they help Watson? Or recommend any actions she could take to make the unsolicited calls end?

Spokespeople for Cox, Medicare and the AG acknowledged my queries. Of those, Cox and the Virginia Attorney General’s Office followed up with potentially useful information. (Roanoke police responded after deadline.)

“Our care team is reaching out directly to Ms. Watson to review the tools we have available to assist with blocking unwanted robocalls and provide any additional assistance she may need,” said Margaret-Hunter Wade, a Cox spokeswoman.

Blocking technology is available at no charge to all Cox phone customers, Wade added. Earlier, someone at Cox tried to help Watson implement call blocking, Watson told me. But either the instructions were deficient or Watson misunderstood them.

A spokeswoman for the Virginia attorney general said that agency can’t immediately stop robocalls.

However, Victoria LaCivita added, “there are multiple agencies that have enforcement authority under federal and state laws with regard to unwanted telemarketing calls and robocalls, including the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). We encourage consumers to register their home and mobile phone numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry.”

State officials including the AG’s office have access to the FTC’s Do Not Call complaints, LaCivita added.

Medicare’s website strongly recommends the FTC’s Do Not Call Registry as step No. 1 in fighting unsolicited phone calls.

Anybody with a computer and an internet connection can check to see if their phone number is already registered with the FTC at donotcall.gov. All that’s required is the phone number in question and a working email address.

Tuesday, I checked for Watson, while speaking on the phone to her, because she no longer has internet service. I inputted her number along with my own work email address. The database sent me an email that said Watson’s phone number was not registered.

Another way to get a number on Do Not Call is by calling the registry directly from the phone line to be added. The number is 1-888-382-1222. I gave it to Watson, along with instructions on how to register, and she did that on Wednesday.

Now she has to wait 31 days. Any telemarketing calls she receives after that can be reported to the FTC for violations of the Do Not Call Registry.

That’s hardly foolproof, however. For one thing, it won’t stop political phone calls, or surveys or some other types of unsolicited calls.

Meanwhile, some telemarketers “spoof” (or electronically forge) Caller ID numbers to fool recipients into believing an actual agency is calling them. Among the victims is Roanoke’s FBI office, according to a voicemail warning on its main telephone line right now. It’s been fraudulently spoofed by some telemarketing tricksters who have called people and, posing as agents, have tried to shake them down for money.

The registry won’t stop those lawbreakers either.

But at least it may be a start to resolving a problem with some apparently legitimate telemarketers that’s bedeviled Watson for years. We shall see.

On Tuesday, she kept her phone off the hook for five hours. During the hours it was back on, she received 20 telemarketing calls, she said.

I’ll check back with her after a month, and see how many she’s getting at that time.

Stay tuned.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter: @dancaseysblog .

