Two weeks ago, Bruce and Freida King were not exactly happy campers. The Roanoke County couple were trying to prepare for the sale of their home of 25 years in the Deyerle neighborhood. They already have another abode in Farmville, nearer their grandchildren.

The biggest hurdle to those plans, the couple told me, were tree-cutters hired by Appalachian Power Co. Beginning in January, West Virginia-based Nelson Tree Service felled more than a dozen trees in their yard within 50 feet of a high-voltage power line that passes over their property.

The result was a mess of unsightly stumps in the Kings’ side and back yards, and a large pile of debris in the back. Both the electric utility and tree cutters had promised the couple the debris and stumps would be removed.

But by the first week of April, the mess remained. And the Kings were getting antsy. They wanted to list their home for sale, but thought that would be a bad idea until the cleanup was finished.

Neither the tree trimmers nor the power company could give them a date by which the work would be done. And when I went out to their house to survey their denuded yard, I discovered their across-the-street neighbor on Buckingham Drive, Brandon Harmon, was unhappy, too.

The trimmers had cut a tall evergreen next to Harmon’s home, and in doing so damaged a bunch of mature bushes below it that appeared to be boxwoods. They also left Harmon with a 1-foot-tall tree stump.

In the April 11 column, Teresa Hall, a spokeswoman for Appalachian Power, said the cleanup at both properties would happen within two weeks. Turns out, it happened much faster.

The Kings were still in Farmville on April 12 when Nelson Tree Service returned to Buckingham Drive and began grinding the leftover stumps in the Kings’ yard. Harmon watched them. Then they ground up the stump outside his house, too.

Harmon has since filed an online claim with Appalachian Power for the bushes that were damaged. He expects it to take a couple of weeks to resolve. But at least the large stump near one corner of his house is gone.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence they were there the very next day,” after the article appeared, Harmon told me.

Meanwhile, the Kings are happy. They hired a real-estate agent who’s intending to list the house for sale soon, if it’s not already on the market. In case you’re interested, the address is 3735 Buckingham Drive.

Hall also noted that the work that began in January would continue through the summer and perhaps into September.

“We are doing a significant amount of maintenance work beneath high-voltage transmission lines from Roanoke to Glen Lyn, and in parts of Lynchburg,” Hall said in an email Friday. “We are also performing clearing work along the company’s smaller distribution lines. This work, and that occurring under our transmission facilities, is to ensure safe and reliable power for customers.”

The Kings and Harmon weren’t the only residents affected by a monthslong mess left in their yards. And they aren’t the only people feeling satisfied. Also in the happier camp are Julie Drewry and Lee Slover.

The married couple live on Laurelwood Drive Drive, near Hidden Valley Middle School. It sounds like two power line rights of way crosses their property.

Beginning in January, the tree trimmers took 21 trees from their yard, leaving 17 stumps that could potentially interfere with the mowing blades of their tractor, Drewry wrote me on April 11. They also were unhappy.

“We contacted AEP [April 10] and they gave us a completely different story than was in your column today. My husband talked with [forester] Matt Sink (I think) who stated that Nelson had rented a stump grinder, but that it has broken multiple times and they were going to be buying one soon. That our stumps should be grinded soon.”

By the time I contacted the couple last week, Slover told me Nelson Tree Service had shown up and ground up their 17 stumps, too.

They remain somewhat concerned about the fate of 15 dwarf fruit trees they planted roughly 15 years ago, in another Appalachian Power right of way on their property where tall pines were removed way back then.

At that time, “we asked if it would be okay to plant fruit trees in the right-of-way,” Drewry wrote me. “The answer was yes, as long as they would not grow tall enough to reach the lines. We bought dwarf fruit trees, which will never grow to be more than 15 feet or so. We love the apples, peaches, and pears that are produced.”

When Nelson came through in January, its employees indicated the fruit trees might need to be cut in a future clearing operation. I also asked Hall about those.

“The other line that passes through Ms. Drewry’s property is scheduled to be worked next year (2024),” Hall told me. “At that time, the forester will assess the size of the trees and determine if they are a threat to the line.”

She added: “Our foresters handle each property differently. Some species are fine to leave in one area but not in others — it’s all a matter of clearance. For this reason, we can’t guarantee that what someone plants in an AEP right of way will not be removed in the future.”

Trees and other shrubbery aren’t necessarily cheap, so this could be useful information for anyone whose land includes a power-line right right of way.

Aside from that, it’s actually good news that Appalachian Power appears proactive in terms of right-of-way clearing. Its efforts have probably prevented oodles of lengthy power outages over the years that otherwise might have occurred.

If you doubt that, just ask anyone who lived here in mid-March 1993, when the Roanoke Valley (and much of the East Coast) was blasted by a “storm of the century” that left inches of ice and felled trees, branches, power lines and caused general pandemonium.

We didn’t move here until June 1994. But we heard plenty about the 1993 ice storm from our neighbors on Tillett Road. They spent a shivering week, perhaps longer, that winter in freezing temperatures without electricity, and cooking on propane grills.

This past winter was so mild that not even an inch of snow fell in Roanoke. Next winter will probably be worse. And if trimming this spring keeps the lights and heat on then, that’s something for which we all should feel grateful.