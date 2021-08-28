CASEY: Russian band to play Chicago tunes at Roanoke festival

By now, you’re surely aware that COVID-19 forced cancellation of 2020’s Festival in the Park, which used to happen each May. This year, the festival’s been moved to Labor Day weekend. It’s in the usual location, Elmwood Park.
You also probably know the Sunday night headliners will be 1964 The Tribute, a well-known band of Beatles imitators who’ve been touring for more than 30 years. For most of those, they’ve played annually at the festival.
Our topic today is the Saturday night headliners, who sound like a far more exotic treat. They’re an improbable outfit named Leonid & Friends.
Leonid’s last name is Vorobyev, and he’s in his 60s. He and his dozen or so bandmates hail from Russia, Siberia, Ukraine, Belarus and perhaps some other former Soviet republics.
Although English isn’t their first language, and they’ve never seen Chicago play live, they’re quickly gaining a reputation as perhaps the world’s foremost Chicago tribute band.
A few listens on YouTube won’t disabuse you of that notion. Collectively, Leonid & Friends has garnered more than 100 million views on the social media platform, and 200,000 followers.
For a bunch of Russians, these guys do a heck of a Chicago act. (They also cover songs from other brass-heavy bands such as like Blood Sweat & Tears, the Ides of March and Earth Wind & Fire.)
I’d never heard of Leonid & Friends. But Jim Wheeler, who used to work as a manager in the aviation industry, is perhaps their No. 1 fan in Roanoke. He beseeched me to promote their upcoming appearance.
“I’ll tell you, I’m a boomer and I’ve always like Chicago,” Wheeler told me. Other favorite groups he listed were Tower of Power, Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin, Steely Dan, Blood Sweat & Tears, Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Rolling Stones.
Wheeler contacted me because he doesn’t believe Festival in the Park is doing a valiant enough job promoting Leonid & Friends appearance. I immediately agreed to help because of the novelty. I’ve never before written about Russians performing Chicago covers in Big Lick.
Turns out, Wheeler isn’t the only local Leonid & Friends fanatic. Another is Skip Brown, executive director of Festival in the Park.
“In the music world, we all know about this band,” said Brown, who’s worked in the business for 40 years and has been trying to bring to them to Roanoke since 2019.
“I woke up in college blasting my Chicago records,” Brown said. “”I’m as big a fan of Leonid & Friends as anyone out there.”
The band traces its roots to 2016.
Vorobyev, who plays bass and keyboards for Leonid & Friends, is a multi-instrumentalist and composer whom Brown said was an executive in the Russian music industry. Wheeler called him “a music professor.” Whichever, that year Vorobyev brought together a group of musician friends to record a Chicago tune. Brown recalled it as “25 or 6 to 4.”
Depending on whether you’re talking to Wheeler or Brown, that occurred either on Vorobyev’s birthday or retirement date, as a celebration.
But with everyone assembled, Wheeler and Brown told me, the musicians quickly realized they had no sheet music outlining the different band members’ parts. And that was unavailable. So Vorobyev gave the song a listen and hand-wrote the different notes and parts for each musician. Brown termed such an effort “Herculean.”
The band put a video of that recording session on YouTube in late 2016 — by now, it’s had more than 5 million views. Quickly, the real Chicago noticed. They posted the Russian band’s video to Chicago’s website, Brown said.
“[Chicago] literally endorsed Leonid & Friends as the coolest thing since sliced bread,” Brown added.
Subsequently, the band issued two releases — “Chicagovich” in 2017 and “Chicagovich II” in 2018.
“Chicago’s original drummer has played with them,” Wheeler told me.
One of the legends that surrounds the band is a farfetched tale I got from Wheeler. It’s about how they pressed their first albums. Apparently, they wanted to do it on old-fashioned vinyl. But that was in short supply in Russia.
So instead, they substituted discarded X-ray film that band members rescued from Russian hospital dumpsters, which were then hand-trimmed into a circular shape before pressing. (I have no idea whether this is true, but that’s the story Wheeler told me.)
Leonid & Friends is managed by Leonid’s son, Roman Vorobyev. According to their U.S. agent, Gil Jacobs, they performed three U.S. tours in 2019. Brown said he nearly inked them to play Festival in the Park in 2020. But COVID canceled both their tour and that year’s festival.
“Chicago, Tampa, Dallas, Seattle, Portland, Phoenix, [Washington, D.C.], Milwaukee all have large fan bases” for Leonid & Friends, Jacobs told me. The group was supposed to start its 2021 tour in July, but was waylaid by COVID travel restrictions. They landed in the U.S. earlier this week.
The Sept. 4 show here is the third show of their delayed 2021 tour, and it’s one of dozens the band plans in the U.S. between now and December.
The tour opens Monday night [Aug. 30] with a sold-out show in Alexandria at the venerable Birchmere. Thursday [Sept. 2] Leonid & Friends will hit the Beacon Theater in Hopewell, which is south of Richmond. Wheeler’s got a ticket for that gig, too.
Other dates around the country include Atlanta, Georgia; Orlando and Clearwater, Florida; St. Charles, Illinois; Northampton, Lowell and Plymouth, Massachusetts; New York City; and gigs in Connecticut, Missouri, Wisconsin; Colorado; Idaho; Arizona, Washington state and a bunch of shows in California.
Brown said he plans to have a delegation of Russian natives who live in Roanoke deliver a formal welcome to Leonid & Friends just before their show Saturday night. They’re slated to perform at 8:30 p.m.
On Friday I checked the box office for at Gramercy Theatre in New York City, where Leonid & Friday will play Sept. 8, a Wednesday. There were only 24 unclaimed seats.
Which suggests you might want to grab yours now for Saturday’s Roanoke show. Those are $31 for the entire festival or $21 for Saturday only.
You can buy tickets at roanokefestival.com.
