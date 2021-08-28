CASEY: Russian band to play Chicago tunes at Roanoke festival

I’d never heard of Leonid & Friends. But Jim Wheeler, who used to work as a manager in the aviation industry, is perhaps their No. 1 fan in Roanoke. He beseeched me to promote their upcoming appearance.

“I’ll tell you, I’m a boomer and I’ve always like Chicago,” Wheeler told me. Other favorite groups he listed were Tower of Power, Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin, Steely Dan, Blood Sweat & Tears, Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Rolling Stones.

Wheeler contacted me because he doesn’t believe Festival in the Park is doing a valiant enough job promoting Leonid & Friends appearance. I immediately agreed to help because of the novelty. I’ve never before written about Russians performing Chicago covers in Big Lick.

Turns out, Wheeler isn’t the only local Leonid & Friends fanatic. Another is Skip Brown, executive director of Festival in the Park.

“In the music world, we all know about this band,” said Brown, who’s worked in the business for 40 years and has been trying to bring to them to Roanoke since 2019.

“I woke up in college blasting my Chicago records,” Brown said. “”I’m as big a fan of Leonid & Friends as anyone out there.”

The band traces its roots to 2016.